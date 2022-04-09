Wild final minute ends in Hurricanes loss to Islanders on a Kyle Palmieri goal

What did the Carolina Hurricanes do the day after clinching a Stanley Cup playoff berth?

Play another game, of course. That’s what the schedule called for — a game Friday against the New York Islanders.

Canes coach Rod Brind’Amour says the schedule isn’t ideal — for anyone — and the games will keep on coming through April and the end of the regular season. The Canes have another Sunday at home against Anaheim, their third in four days.

The Canes are headed to the playoffs and the Islanders are not, but Friday the Isles came away with a 2-1 victory at PNC Arena as goalie Ilya Sorokin returned from an upper-body injury to post his 23rd win of the season.

The Canes puled goalie Frederik Andersen for an extra attacker and tied the score 1-1 on a Vincent Trocheck score with 56.8 seconds left in regulation. But Kyle Palmieri won it for the Islanders (33-28-9) with 14 seconds remaining in regulation, carrying the puck out from behind the net and firing a shot past Andersen.

The Canes (46-18-8), the Metropolitan Division leaders, lost just their seventh home game in regulation this season (26-7-4).

It was a typical Canes-Islanders game: low-scoring, little open ice, few good scoring chances.

The Canes did beat the Islanders 6-3 in their only other meeting. That came in the season opener on Oct. 14 at PNC Arena, when so much seemed possible for both teams.

But Friday’s game was more of a tough grinder. The Canes continued to struggle on the power play, going 0-4, but the New York penalty killers outworked them.

Sorokin, injured March 27 against Tampa Bay, was helped by some active defensive play as the Islanders allowed the Canes — averaging 33.8 shots a game — to 20. The Canes managed one shot in the second period, the fewest for Carolina since Jan. 10, 2020 against the Arizona Coyotes in a 3-0 win.

The Isles forced Canes defenseman Ethan Bear into a turnover in the second period, quickly converting as Matt Martin collected the puck and found Jean-Gabriel Pageau alone in front of Andersen. The Isles had the lead at 8:24 of the period and the Canes were playing catchup again.

Against the Sabres on Thursday, the Canes trailed 3-1 in the second period before rallying for a 5-3 victory. But the Islanders tightened up the defense in their zone even more in the third, taking away shooting lanes.

The Canes had a few good chances. Martin Necas, caught up in an up-and-down season, was looking at an open net in the first but shot the puck into Sorokin’s right pad. There were other a few near-misses on redirections.

The Canes at times were better 4-on-5 than on the power play. They easily killed off three penalties in the first two periods, allowing three shots, and had some shorthanded opportunities and enough possession time.

But the referees let the guys play, as they say. Once, during the second, Martin dropped his stick and latched on to Andrei Svechnikov in the Isles zone, refusing to let go even as the teams played on.