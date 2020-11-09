Wild in the city: Suddenly London’s filled with thrushes

Redwings are crowding into London parks as the winter begins. You may have seen these birds many times without realising: they are easily mistaken for falling leaves scurrying in the breeze under trees. They are beautiful, small thrushes with a lipstick-red smear on the flank under each wing and bold cream stripes above and below their eyes. These spend winter in Britain, breeding in Iceland, Siberia and the colder reaches of Europe.

It’s worth a closer look at these shy birds as they often hang out with a couple of relatives. Redwings bring colour to our green spaces in autumn, while the larger song thrush brings the noise. It starts to tune up its vocal cords around now in anticipation of next year’s breeding season. Its song is quite extraordinary and persistent, covering hundreds of different phrases.

One particularly common sequence sounds like the soundtrack of an early computer game. You’ll hear this loud bird before you see it, but it tends to perch on the uppermost branches of a tree, often basking in the buttery winter sunlight. Do peek under the tree too, particularly at any stones or paving slabs. If you see a mosaic of snail shells, you’ve found the anvil used by the thrush to crack open snails for a meal.

Sometimes the flock contains an even larger bird with a paler body. The mistle thrush can sing sweetly, too, but more striking is its dry churr-churr call. A fourth member of these winter gangs is the fieldfare, which appears heavier-set than the others. You don’t have to go to much effort or distance to find any of these birds. Almost all large green spaces in the city tend to have a good flock of them.

Redwings and song thrushes have been recorded in every part of the capital in parks, playing fields and — as the weather worsens and food becomes more scarce — back gardens. As with so much of London’s wildlife, the trick is to bother looking for them in the first place. You’ll be amazed by how many you start to spot.

Isabel Hardman is assistant editor of the Spectator and author of The Natural Health Service: What The Great Outdoors Can Do For Your Mind