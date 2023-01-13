Wild-Card Weekend Stats Notebook: Will Brock Purdy stumble in NFL playoffs?

Matt Harmon
·Fantasy Analyst
·13 min read

Brock Purdy has a 126.7 passer rating on throws outside the numbers

If the 49ers offense feels different with Brock Purdy under center than it does with Jimmy Garoppolo, that’s because it is.

Purdy has been more willing than his predecessor to let it rip down the field and especially outside the numbers. For the most part, he’s been successful on those plays. He’s completing 72.3% of his passes and has an eight-to-one touchdown-to-interception ratio.

Overall, Purdy has just been great. He’s 0.01 better than Garoppolo in EPA per dropback, has a superior adjusted yards per attempt (8.55) mark and has even added far more EPA per scramble. I don’t think Purdy can be fairly categorized as a caretaker.

Now, if Purdy has a stumbling moment at some point during the postseason, it won’t be some out-of-nowhere event. This guy was the last pick in the 2022 draft. But nothing about how he has played thus far would indicate it’s coming. There isn’t a piece of the matchup data with Seattle that would suggest this will be the moment.

The 49ers are outright loaded. Just about everything is on their side when it comes to making a Super Bowl push. The only way the train slows down is if Purdy fumbles the bag. Maybe he does but I won’t be betting on it.

How will Brock Purdy handle his NFL playoff debut in a wild-card game against the Seahawks. (Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images)
How will Brock Purdy handle his NFL playoff debut in a wild-card game against the Seahawks. (Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images)

Kenneth Walker III went over 100 yards in last three games

The entire Seahawks offense slowed down in the second half of the season. Geno Smith regressed to near the league average after being one of the most efficient passers in the game to start. There’s no shame in that and he should still be their 2023 starter but it’s just the truth.

The running game also got stuck in the mud. Kenneth Walker III started hot, then slumped prior to getting injured. He took a while to get back on track but eventually got going with 354 yards (4.5 per carry) over the course of Weeks 16 to 18. The Seahawks went 2-1 in that span.

The passing game likely remains the key to Seattle’s offense reaching its ceiling but the run game can help keep them out of bad down and distance. Walker playing well can keep them on schedule.

A matchup with the 49ers isn’t the cleanest spot to keep the good times rolling on the ground.

Only one running back went over 60 rushing yards on the 49ers all season. It was Josh Jacobs and it took overtime in Week 17 to get there.

If Walker is able to break the mold against San Francisco, that would go a long way to Seattle pulling an upset. Based on all the data available, that would be a huge upset. Walker and the Seahawks are facing an uphill battle running into the teeth of this defense.

Austin Ekeler has the second-most catches (29) among all players when his QB is pressured

With Mike Williams out for Saturday, Austin Ekeler will come into big focus as a primary receiving factor. He’s always a big part of the passing game, but almost all of his receiver stats go up when Williams and/or Keenan Allen miss time. No shock there.

The Jaguars have been a good situational blitzing team of late. Since Week 10, Jacksonville allowed the seventh-lowest yards per pass against the blitz with a 58.6% completion rate. They have the fourth-highest pressure rate overall in that span.

The lack of quality pass protection for Justin Herbert has been a big issue for Los Angeles all season. The Chargers activated Rashawn Slater but he won’t be able to play until next week, at the earliest.

If the Jags' underrated defense can heat-up Herbert in this game, expect Ekeler to catch a lot of passes. And as Austin has told us himself all season on “Ekeler’s Edge,” him catching a ton of non-red zone passes isn’t always the best thing for the overall health of the offense.

The Chargers have allowed the fourth-fewest catches to slot receivers

Despite all the post-free agency jokes, Christian Kirk has been a key cog for the Jaguars' offense this year. He was the most productive player in the passing game against Tennessee to lift Jacksonville into the playoffs and finished as a top-12 fantasy receiver.

Another one of their big free agent signings, tight end Evan Engram also saw 40% of his targets from the slot. He ended up being a revelation for this offense, especially down the stretch.

The Chargers have the horses to stick with these two pass catchers. They’ve allowed the third-fewest yards to slot players overall and have Derwin James coming back this week. James splits his time between deep safety, box defender and slot corner. He’s a huge factor in erasing these middle-of-the-field mavens.

If Engram and especially Kirk aren’t able to get rolling in this matchup, there’s always Zay Jones. However, Brandon Staley’s been great at muddying the waters for throws outside the numbers late in the season with physical press play from his corners.

It’s chalk to say this against the Chargers but this really needs to be a big Travis Etienne night. The ascending young back is coming off one of his worst games last week but L.A. still gives up steady-sized chunks on the ground. If he can get rolling, then you’re only asking Trevor Lawrence to pick his spots against this defense, not shoulder the burden of an extreme pass rate.

The Dolphins averaged 5.1 yards per rush in Week 18

It’s sad that the Dolphins have to enter the playoffs with their quarterback room in this state but, here we are.

If they have any chance of upsetting the Bills in Buffalo they’ll need to put up a dominant rushing performance. Luckily, they’re coming off just such a game in Week 18. However, there are two problems.

There have been times over the last three years when the Bills' run defense has been leaky; not so much this year. Buffalo ranks fourth in rushing EPA allowed on the season and third since Week 10.

The Bills did give up some big plays on the ground to Miami last time they played but now don’t have to worry about RPOs or any of that trickery with Tua Tagovailoa unavailable.

Also, Raheem Mostert didn’t practice most of this week with an injury he sustained in Week 18. Mostert might be their best back overall but there’s no question he’s their best home-run hitter.

In theory, the Dolphins' passing game should be quarterback-proof with how well it’s schemed up and the players in the receivers room. So far, that hasn’t played out. So the run game will need to step up and answer the call here with Skylar Thompson under center again. Jeff Wilson is going to need to have the game of his life if Mostert doesn’t play. This is a difficult spot for Miami unless it can just run all over this Bills team 37 to 43 times on Sunday.

Josh Allen has a 5.5% sack rate this season

I would say there are six extreme scramble threats at quarterback in the NFL right now. Justin Fields, Josh Allen, Daniel Jones, Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts all have 40-plus scrambles this season. Obviously, we’d put Lamar Jackson (26) in this group, he just hasn’t played as much as the others.

Mahomes and Allen are the only ones with a sack rate below 7.0%. They’re avoiding big mistakes in the pocket while creating offense for their teams that otherwise wouldn’t be on the table. Mahomes is at an absurd 3.9% sack rate. He’s not real. However, Allen’s low 5.5% mark shows the growth he’s made as a player.

Allen has been rightly criticized for putting the ball in harm’s way through the air this season. He deserves equal amounts of credit for avoiding catastrophic losses in the sack game, though. Especially when you consider how much he creates out of structure. As long as he avoids any mistakes against Miami, the Bills should be able to get out of this wild-card round pretty smoothly.

The Giants have 285 blitzing dropbacks this season, most in the NFL

That’s over 30 more than the second-highest team. The Giants are essentially almost a full game’s worth of blitzing ahead of anyone else. This is in an era when just about everyone is dialing back their extra pressure package rate.

There isn’t a tiger that refuses to change his stripes quite like defensive coordinator Wink Martindale. But all the credit to the longtime man of aggression, the Giants' defense has over-performed their personnel for large chunks of the season.

Kirk Cousins was hit more than any other quarterback this season (131). We know the book on Cousins. If you can rattle him and get it done early, you can send the game in a direction unpleasant for the Vikings. Their major losses to other contenders like the Cowboys and Packers are the proof. If the Giants pull off this upset, it’s probably because Wink and Co. dialed up the heat on defense.

Daniel Jones was 11th in EPA per dropback on the season

Not much to add here other than to say Daniel Jones has legitimately executed this offense quite well. Despite the strikingly weak receiver room and some holes on the offensive line, Jones has given the Giants his most efficient season by far.

The last time Jones played these Vikings he dialed them up for 334 yards and completed 71% of his passes. That was merely his work through the air.

Minnesota’s defense has been a weak point all year. There have been many calls for the Vikings to abandon their soft-zone ways and play more man coverage. You just can’t do that against the Giants. While it’s tempting to man up on these receivers, Jones can fillet you with his legs if your secondary players turn their backs to him.

The Ravens rank third-best in EPA per play allowed since the Roquan Smith trade

The Ravens' defense has turned back the clock and looks like one of their ferocious units of old since acquiring Roquan Smith from the Bears. Baltimore awarded him with a massive contract extension heading into the playoffs.

There is no doubt Smith is a great player and has improved the play of the defense with his own output and elevated those around him — you can see it on film. Still, it’s worth noting Baltimore hasn’t exactly faced the stiffest competition since the trade deadline.

The full-strength, playoff Bengals will easily be their most difficult test.

Joe Burrow and Co. have captained the eighth-best offense in EPA per play since Week 10. The receivers are all healthy and flying. The Bengals' run game is a weaker point of the offense, no question, and Smith can give them trouble there. However, unless they can slow down the perimeter passing attack and hold the Bengals to under 20 points, this is going to be a long day for the Ravens.

J.K. Dobbins is averaging 6.96 yards per carry since Week 14

That’s great. J.K. Dobbins hasn’t even looked fully healthy through that entire stretch and he’s still been one of the most efficient runners in the league.

Unfortunately, the Ravens have gone 2-2 and have averaged 12.3 points per game in that span thanks to the state of their passing game.

My thought was Dobbins is going to have to take over this game if the Ravens have any hopes of hanging with the Bengals' offense — even assuming their defense gets the job done. This shows just how hard it is for a back to truly take over the game when he doesn’t get featured-level carries and doesn’t have a role in the receiving game.

Maybe we see a different usage plan for Dobbins after he was rested in Week 18 but with Gus Edwards on track to play, I’d be surprised.

CeeDee Lamb has 2.98 yards per route run on third and fourth down since Week 10

If you can slow down CeeDee Lamb, you can put the Cowboys' offense in a bind. Nice idea in theory. Teams haven’t been able to pull it off.

Lamb has taken the leap to ranking, at worst, right at the top of the Tier 2 receivers in the NFL. He’s been absolutely fantastic on money downs this season. When Dak Prescott needs a first down, he’s looking for 88. And 88 is delivering.

It’s difficult to truly take away Lamb for the entire game. His role as a slot and pre-snap motion receiver makes it hard for teams to dedicate true double teams his way. You can’t deploy cloud coverages his way like you can for pure boundary receivers. Making sure your inside and outside leverages are covered is a chore. Even when you do get the coverage right, Lamb is such a detailed technician he can make you wrong anyway as a route-runner.

The Bucs' defense hasn’t been up to its old standard this year but for all his flaws as a game manager, Todd Bowles is still capable of pitching a heater at any time. If he finds a way to force Prescott and the passing game to run through the boundary receivers, Dallas will get upset in Round 1. Easier said than done.

The Cowboys have the second-most pressures since Week 10

Dallas has also played Cover-1 at the second-highest rate in that span. Dan Quinn deserves a ton of credit for the fluidity of his defenses. Once a pure Cover-3 artist in his Seattle and Atlanta days, the coach has remade his Dallas unit into a group that alternates between man and Cover-2 looks.

Dallas can get away with those Cover-1 packages because its pass rush is so ferocious. Tom Brady has struggled to hang in the pocket all year. He has the fastest time to throw of any full-season starter.

If the Cowboys can get quick pressure on Brady they can play with fire in Cover-1 and get away with it. If they don’t get home, we’ve seen what can happen when you have to roll out backup cornerbacks — as Dallas is right now — against Mike Evans’ go routes. If he doesn’t have his internal clock rolling, Brady can still cut you up.

Taking that risk might be preferable to going down the Cover-2 route. I can’t imagine how eager Brady will be to pummel Chris Godwin on quick in-breakers if the Cowboys choose that adventure.

The Cowboys' pass rush has to show up here. There is no other path to victory. If they don’t Brady will go to work on that No. 2 corner spot. Quinn and co. can’t allow that matchup to become what dictates the game.

Latest Stories

  • 2023 NFL playoff bracket: Schedule for the divisional round and beyond, kickoff times, watch live and more

    Eight teams still have a shot at the Super Bowl after making it through wild-card weekend.

  • Veteran Canadian fullback David Mackie signs two-year extension with B.C. Lions

    VANCOUVER — Veteran Canadian fullback David Mackie signed a two-year contract extension with the B.C. Lions on Wednesday. Mackie was eligible to become a free agent Feb. 14. The 28-year-old from Jackson’s Point, Ont., had 94 yards rushing and a touchdown on 19 carries while adding seven catches for 41 yards in 14 regular-season games last year. He also registered three special-teams tackles. Mackie has appeared in 56 career regular-season games with the Lions since being selected in the second r

  • Canucks players in 'tough situation' with Bruce Boudreau stuck in limbo

    Bruce Boudreau was visibly emotional as Canucks fans serenaded him with "Bruce, there it is" chants on Friday.

  • Kessler's 20 points, 21 rebounds help Jazz beat T-Wolves

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Walker Kessler had career-highs of 20 points and 21 rebounds, Jordan Clarkson added 21 points and the Utah Jazz rallied from a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 126-125 on Monday. Collin Sexton added 19 points off the bench for Utah, which had seven players score in double-digits in its third win in four games. Anthony Edwards scored 17 of his 29 points in the third quarter and D’Angelo Russell added 21 points for Minnesota, which strugg

  • Karlsson has 4 points to reach 60, Sharks rally past Stars

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Erik Karlsson had a goal and three assists to reach 60 points this season, and the San Jose Sharks rallied past the Dallas Stars 5-3 on Wednesday night. San Jose stormed back from 3-0 down in the second period with goals from Steven Lorentz, Nick Bonino and Timo Meier. Logan Couture also scored for the Sharks, and James Reimer made 32 saves in his 200th career win. “Honestly, I’d forgotten about it," Reimer said. "I forgot about it for probably a week and a half or howeve

  • Celtics beat Warriors 121-118 in OT in NBA Finals rematch

    BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 34 points with a career-high 19 rebounds, following Al Horford’s overtime 3-pointer with one of his own on Thursday night to help the Celtics pull away from Golden State in an NBA Finals rematch and beat the Warriors 121-118. Jaylen Brown added 16 points and nine rebounds, making a 3-pointer with 18 seconds left in regulation to send the game into overtime. Horford had 20 points, 10 boards and three blocked shots for the Celtics, who lost to the Warriors in the

  • Edmonton Elks sign defensive back Harry, receiver Vandervoort to contract extensions

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks signed defensive back Jamie Harry and receiver Danny Vandervoort to one-year contract extensions Tuesday. Both players are Canadians. Harry appeared in nine games for Edmonton last season after being released by the B.C. Lions. Vandervoort suited up for all 18 regular-season contests in 2022, registering eight receptions for 75 yards. A former B.C. Lion, Vandervoort has 12 catches for 154 yards and three touchdowns in 57 career regular-season games. This report by Th

  • Canada's World Cup-bound men's basketball team to play Spain, Argentina in friendlies

    TORONTO — Canada's men's basketball team will play exhibition games against Spain and Argentina this summer in preparation for the 2023 FIBA World Cup. The Canadians, who have clinched a World Cup berth and are 10-0 in qualifying, will play host Spain on Aug. 17 and Argentina on Aug. 18 in Granada. Players will gather in Toronto for training camp in early August to begin World Cup preparations. Canada secured its World Cup berth with a 94-56 win over Venezuela on Nov. 11 in Edmonton. Canada conc

  • Canucks coach Boudreau emotional amid rumours of coaching change

    VANCOUVER — Rumours of an imminent change behind the Vancouver Canucks bench haven't escaped current head coach Bruce Boudreau. "I'd be a fool not to say that I don't know what's going on," Boudreau said Friday. "But … you come to work and you realize, you know how great the game is." Tears welled in his eyes as he spoke. Talk of Boudreau's departure have circulated since the beginning of the season when the Canucks (18-23-3) got off to an ugly 0-5-2 start. Boudreau was hired on Dec. 6, 2021 to

  • Turnovers a concern for Bills, Allen as they prep for Cincy

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills’ turnover troubles haven’t caught up to them just yet. The question is, how many more self-induced errors, blown leads and sudden offensive lulls can the Bills overcome before those inefficiencies derail the team from its Super Bowl aspirations? Allen’s ability to shrug off his mistakes and a stout defensive effort were enough for Buffalo to eke out a 34-31 wild-card playoff win over Miami. The injury-depleted Dolphins, who came in havin

  • Binnington makes 31 saves, Blues hold off Senators 2-1

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jake Neighbours and Noel Acciari scored first-period goals and Jordan Binnington made 31 saves to lead the St. Louis Blues over the Ottawa Senators 2-1 on Monday night. St. Louis broke a two-game skid and beat the Senators for the seventh time in nine meetings. Tim Stutzle scored for Ottawa, which has lost four of five. Acciari pounced on a miscue by Senators goalie Cam Talbot to make it 2-0. Talbot partially fanned on a clearing attempt, giving Acciari an open net. Neighbours s

  • Leonard has season-high 36 to send Clippers past Spurs

    SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Kawhi Leonard scored a season-high 36 points against his former team, and the Los Angeles Clippers snapped a two-game skid by beating the San Antonio Spurs 131-126 on Friday night. The Clippers had seven players in double figures, including Norman Powell with 26 points and Paul George with 16. Keldon Johnson had 23 points for San Antonio, which has lost nine of 11. Josh Richardson added 17 points, Zach Collins had a season-high 17 and Jeremy Sochan had 16. The Clippers won the

  • Canadiens forward Caufield will require season-ending shoulder surgery

    MONTREAL — Cole Caufield's season is over. The Montreal Canadiens announced Saturday the forward will require season-ending surgery on his right shoulder. The club didn't give a specific date for the operation and added it will provide an update on Caufield's recovery period following the procedure. Caufield, 22, had registered 36 points, including 26 goals, in 46 games this season. The Canadiens also placed forward Jonathan Drouin on injured reserve retroactive to Monday while recalling forward

  • Henderson stalls but still leads by 3 in LPGA season opener

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Canadian Brooke Henderson went from complete control of her game for two days to having to scratch out a good score Saturday. The result was a 3-under 69 and a three-shot lead in the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions. Henderson, of Smiths Falls, Ont., was up for the fight and moved to 14-under 202 in the LPGA Tour season opener at Lake Nona. She'll take a three-shot lead over Nelly Korda (68) and Nasa Hataoka of Japan (66) into the final round. Maya Stark of Swe

  • Waterloo's Caitlin Kraemer highlights team's efforts over her own to win hockey gold

    Caitlin Kraemer says once Team Canada got its fifth goal in the women's under-18 world hockey championship game, she thought to herself, "Dang, we're about to become world champions." The 16-year-old from Waterloo, Ont., certainly made a name for herself in the tournament, scoring four goals in that gold medal game as Canada beat Sweden 10-0. She scored a hat trick in a span of 6:44 in the first period — the fastest in tournament history. Her fourth goal in the third period was her tournament-le

  • Canadiens forward Caufield will require season-ending shoulder surgery

    MONTREAL — Cole Caufield's season is over. The Montreal Canadiens announced Saturday the forward will require season-ending surgery on his right shoulder. The club didn't give a specific date for the operation and added it will provide an update on Caufield's recovery period following the procedure. Caufield, 22, had registered 36 points, including 26 goals, in 46 games this season. The Canadiens also placed forward Jonathan Drouin on injured reserve retroactive to Monday while recalling forward

  • Damar Hamlin gets call of support from New York Gov. Hochul

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin gained support from New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Thursday. The two spoke by phone, with Hochul posting a note on her Twitter account referring to Hamlin as “an inspiration.” Hochul added that she let him know “the hopes and prayers of 20 million New Yorkers have been with him throughout his recovery,” and closed the message with #LoveForDamar. Hamlin, who is from the Pittsburgh area, replied by writing it was good meeting Hochul and he

  • Thomas, Saad spark Blues in 5-2 win over Predators

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Robert Thomas and Brendan Saad each had a goal and an assist, sending the St. Louis Blues to a 5-2 victory Thursday night over the Nashville Predators. Jordan Binnington made 24 saves and tied Grant Fuhr for fourth place in Blues history with 108 career wins. Brayden Schenn, Jordan Kyrou and Alexey Toropchenko also scored for St. Louis. Colton Sissons, playing in his 500th NHL game, and Mattias Ekholm scored for Nashville. The Blues went ahead 1-0 on Schenn's wrister 11 seconds

  • Guardians' Naylor: "Baby" gesture not aimed at Yankees

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Josh Naylor's postseason “baby” has grown into something more than he intended. Cleveland's fiery first baseman insists he wasn't taunting New York pitcher Gerrit Cole or the Yankees in last season's playoffs with an emotional home run celebration in Game 4 of the American League Division Series. That's when he rounded first base after connecting, playfully swinging his arms as if rocking a baby and appeared to scream a vulgarity toward Cole. Three months later, Naylor says his

  • World-record holder Bulldog Hanover captures 2022 Cam Fella Award

    TORONTO — Another prestigious honour for Bulldog Hanover. The world-record harness racer captured the 2022 Cam Fella Award, Standardbred Canada announced Thursday. The honour is presented in recognition of extreme effort and dedication to Canadian harness racing by an individual or group. The connections of Bulldog Hanover will received the honour Feb. 4 at the O’Brien Awards in Mississauga, Ont. Bulldog Hanover won the $810,000 Open Pace to conclude the US$6.7-million Breeders Crown at Woodbine