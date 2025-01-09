Wild-card weekend preview: Players and prop bets to watch | Yahoo Fantasy Forecast

It's wild-card weekend in the NFL and there's so many juicy matchups to sink our teeth into. Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski preview each of the six games to determine the players and, most importantly, the prop bets you need to keep an eye on. To end the show, Harmon and Pianowski "Prop it up" with their four favorite prop bets of the weekend:

(2:45) - Players and prop bets to watch: Chargers vs. Texans

(17:00) - Players and prop bets to watch: Steelers vs. Ravens

(29:00) - Players and prop bets to watch: Denver vs. Buffalo

(41:15) - Players and prop bets to watch: Packers vs. Eagles

(54:20) - Players and prop bets to watch: Commanders vs. Buccaneers

(1:06:40) - Players and prop bets to watch: Vikings vs. Rams

(1:18:45) - Prop it up: Harmon and Pianowski's four favorite props of the weekend

