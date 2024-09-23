Wild Card Standings: The latest NL and AL update as of Monday, September 23, 2024

Sep 19, 2024; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets left fielder Brandon Nimmo (9) celebrates with pitcher Sean Manaea (59) and second baseman Jose Iglesias (11) after hitting a two run home run in the third inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The MLB playoffs are fast approaching, and we've got some seriously tight Wild Card standings heading into baseball action on Monday, September 23 2024.

So we're going to take you through the Wild Card standings real quick so you know where everything stands. Heading into the final week, the American League is tight and could have a crazy ending with a few teams in the mix. The National League has three teams jockeying for two spots at this point.

So let's run through a quick look at who's where as we head into the day of baseball ahead:

NL Wild Card Standings

Division leaders: Los Angeles Dodgers, Philadelphia Phillies, Milwaukee Brewers

Wild Card leaders: San Diego Padres, Arizona Diamondbacks, New York Mets

In the mix: Atlanta Braves (2.0 games behind)

How it looks:

San Diego Padres (+3.0)

Arizona Diamondbacks (-)

New York Mets (-)

Atlanta Braves (2.0 games behind)

AL Wild Card Standings

Division leaders: New York Yankees, Cleveland Guardians, Houston Astros

Wild Card leaders: Baltimore Orioles, Detroit Tigers, Kansas City Royals,

In the mix:

Minnesota Twins (1.0 games behind), Seattle Mariners (2.0), Tampa Bay Rays (4.0), Boston Red Sox (4.0)

How it looks:

Baltimore Orioles (+4.0)

Detroit Tigers (-)

Kansas City Royals (-)

Minnesota Twins (1.0)

Seattle Mariners (2.0)

Tampa Bay Rays (4.0)

Boston Red Sox (4.0)

More MLB!

Alex Cora unleashed a wild tirade on the umpires after getting ejected for arguing an interference call

Wild Card Standings: The latest NL and AL update as of Sunday, September 22, 2024

Wild Card Standings: The latest NL and AL update as of Saturday, September 21, 2024

This article originally appeared on For The Win: Wild Card Standings: The latest NL and AL update as of Monday, September 23, 2024