Wild Card Saturday FanDuel Picks: DFS Lineup advice for NFL Playoffs GPP tournaments

The first round of the NFL playoffs gets underway Saturday, as the Bills play the Texans and the Titans play the Patriots. It's been a long time since New England played on Wild Card weekend, but that just means their stacked defense will affect FanDuel DFS tournament lineup picks.

In the hopes that most people fade Titans, we have three in our lineup, as the Pats look as vulnerable as they've ever been. We match our Tennessee stack with a Buffalo stack, though with some top corners in action, the tricky small-slate pricing is even tougher to navigate.

NFL DFS Wild Card Saturday: FanDuel GPP Lineup Picks

QB Josh Allen, Bills @ Texans ($8,200). Houston allowed the fourth-most FanDuel points to opposing QBs in the regular season, by far the worst of the four teams playing Saturday. Maybe everyone will be on Allen, but he still seems like the best play.

RB Derrick Henry, Titans @ Patriots ($9,500). The pricing on this slate probably means that Henry will be highly owned, but it's not worth fading such a high-volume player. We'll set our lineup apart with some of the other picks.

RB James White, Patriots vs. Titans ($6,200). My action in this game goes along the path that it will be Tennessee leading and New England trying to come back, thus the use of the pass-catching White. That could be wrong, but it's the kind of chance you have to take to win a small-slate GPP.

WR DeAndre Hopkins, Texans vs. Bills ($8,700). Pick your poison among the top WRs -- you can have Hopkins against Tre'Davious White or A.J. Brown against Stephon Gilmore. I've opted for the veteran against the maybe slightly worse cornerback rather than the rookie.

WR N'Keal Harry, Patriots vs. Titans ($5,200). With Julian Edelman continuing to battle a knee injury, Harry keeps getting on the field and getting the occasional red-zone target, too.

WR Isaiah McKenzie, Bills @ Texans ($4,600). Our cheapest play will go to Buffalo's gadget player whose role as No. 3 WR has grown as the season has gone on. He'll be involved, which is more than you can say with a lot of guys priced this low.

TE Jonnu Smith, Titans @ Patriots ($6,300). Hopefully Smith's disappointing Week 17 will have people punting the TE position, but he's by far the most talented at the position.

FLEX John Brown, Bills @ Texans ($6,800). If someone is going to get open deep against Houston's defense, it's Brown, and we need that stacking potential on a small slate with Allen.

D/ST Tennessee Titans @ Patriots ($4,000). New England should have a good gameplan, but it's more likely the Pats win by scoring 20 rather than 40. There are a lot of scenarios where Tennessee dictates this game and limits the Patriots, and those scenarios aren't really reflected in the Titans having the lowest D/ST price.