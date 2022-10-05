Wild-card Rays lose 5th straight, fall 6-3 to Red Sox

  • Boston Red Sox's J.D. Martinez celebrates his three-run home run as he arrives home in the first inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
    Boston Red Sox's J.D. Martinez celebrates his three-run home run as he arrives home in the first inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
  • Tampa Bay Rays' David Peralta catches a fly ball hit to left field by Boston Red Sox's Triston Casas during the sixth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
    Tampa Bay Rays' David Peralta catches a fly ball hit to left field by Boston Red Sox's Triston Casas during the sixth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
  • Boston Red Sox's J.D. Martinez hits a three-run home run in the first inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
    Boston Red Sox's J.D. Martinez hits a three-run home run in the first inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
  • Boston Red Sox's J.D. Martinez runs toward first base after hitting a three-run home run in the first inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
    Boston Red Sox's J.D. Martinez runs toward first base after hitting a three-run home run in the first inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
  • Boston Red Sox's J.D. Martinez, center, celebrates with teammates in the dugout after hitting a home run against the Tampa Bay Rays during the fourth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
    Boston Red Sox's J.D. Martinez, center, celebrates with teammates in the dugout after hitting a home run against the Tampa Bay Rays during the fourth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
  • Tampa Bay Rays' Vidal Brujan celebrates as he arrives at home after hitting a home run against the Boston Red Sox during the seventh inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
    Tampa Bay Rays' Vidal Brujan celebrates as he arrives at home after hitting a home run against the Boston Red Sox during the seventh inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
JIMMY GOLEN
BOSTON (AP) — The playoff-bound Tampa Bay Rays lost their fifth straight game to finish the regular season, giving up a pair of home runs to J.D. Martinez in a 6-3 loss to last-place Boston on Wednesday.

Xander Bogaerts also had a pair of hits in what could be his final game for the Red Sox. The 30-year-old shortstop, who like Martinez is eligible to become a free agent this offseason, was replaced after taking his position to start the seventh inning, drawing applause from the crowd.

Despite losing seven of their last eight games, the Rays went 86-76 to finish third in the AL East and will open the best-of-three wild-card round in Cleveland on Friday. Tampa Bay won 100 games last year for its second straight AL East title.

A year after winning 92 games to earn a wild-card berth and reach the ALCS, the Red Sox finished 77-84, 22 games out and in last place in the AL East. The crowd was announced at 26,695 — though fewer than half actually showed up on a cold and rainy day — bringing the team’s total to 2,625,089, its lowest in a non-pandemic season since 2000.

Ji-Man Choi had three hits, including a two-run homer in the third, for Tampa Bay. Vidal Bruján cut the Red Sox lead to 4-3 in the seventh with a solo shot that right fielder Alex Verdugo gloved but dropped into the Boston bullpen when he crashed into the fence.

Eduard Bazardo earned the win in his first career decision, allowing one hit and one walk in a scoreless fifth after starter Nick Pivetta threw 103 pitches in four innings. Josh Fleming (2-5) gave up both Martinez homers, allowing four runs on eighth hits while striking out four.

Christian Arroyo also had two hits for the Red Sox, singling in a run in the two-run eighth to make it 6-3. Matt Barnes pitched the ninth for his eighth save.

ECK’S GOODBYE

Pitcher-turned-broadcaster Dennis Eckersley received a standing ovation from the rain-soaked crowd and both dugouts when he was recognized on the scoreboard in what will be the final game of his 50-year career.

The Hall of Famer had announced that he will be retiring after this season. The video mixed highlights from his 24-year playing career and calls from his time in the NESN TV booth.

“I’m lucky to have had the career I’ve had, and I’m lucky to have been a part of this,” Eckersley said in the pregame show. “Four championships. Got some rings -- I didn’t have anything to do with it. But to be around this, to be a part of it, man, we’re lucky.”

Eckersley, who turned 68 on Monday, was drafted by Cleveland as a California high schooler in 1972 and pitched 24 seasons – winning 20 games as a starter for Boston in 1978 and saving 51 games for Oakland in 1992, when he was the AL MVP and Cy Young winner.

In all, he was 197-171 with a 3.50 ERA for Cleveland, Boston, the Cubs, Oakland and St. Louis. He joined NESN in 2003 and stood out for his outspoken and colorful analysis.

Official scorer Charles Scoggins, a longtime beat writer for the Lowell Sun and Boston BBWAA chapter chairman, also worked his last game. There was cake.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rays: Placed LHP Colin Poche on the 15-day IL with a right oblique strain and recalled Fleming from the taxi squad.

UP NEXT

Rays: Will face Cleveland in the AL wild-card round, with Game 1 on Friday at 12:07 p.m. ET.

Red Sox: Visit the Atlanta Braves in their spring training Grapefruit League opener on Feb. 25.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

