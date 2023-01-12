Wild card preview: Tua & Lamar are out, Herbert & Lawrence could be next great QB rivalry, Vikings & Giants could be pure chaos

Super Wild Card Weekend is only two short days away. Charles Robinson is joined by Yahoo's Jori Epstein and Charles McDonald to preview the six matchups that kick off the 2022-2023 NFL playoffs.

It's hard to talk about these games without talking about the two major QBs who will be absent this weekend: Baltimore's Lamar Jackson and Miami's Tua Tagovailoa. While Jackson's injury is murkier and leads to legitimate conversation about whether he is long for Baltimore after this season, Tagovailoa's injury calls into question whether or not he should retire and how the Dolphins franchise plans to protect his health in the years to come after suffering three concussions this year.

Later in the show, the gang talks about whether the Seattle Seahawks have a chance to beat Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers, how Minnesota/New York could be the most chaotically fun matchup of the weekend and why Dallas Cowboys fans are so nervous for their Monday night matchup against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

0:25 Lamar Jackson's absence looms over Baltimore-Cincinnati matchup and the Ravens' offseason

12:45 Miami has little hope against an emotionally resurgent Buffalo, but how will Dolphins protect Tua in the future?

22:40 Brock Purdy's magical run might turn into a pumpkin, but probably not against Seattle

28:45 Trevor Lawrence and Justin Herbert could be the NFL's next great young QB rivalry

39:00 Giants-Vikings is the most unpredictable matchup of the weekend

44:30 Why both coaching staffs should be afraid of losing in Cowboys-Buccaneers

Jacksonville Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence and Los Angeles Chargers QB Justin Herbert are set to square off this Saturday night in a Wild Card matchup that will pit two of the NFL's brightest young stars against each other. (Photo Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski/USA TODAY Sports; Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

