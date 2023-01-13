Wild Card Preview: The Fraud Bowl, Brock Purdy as a young Tom Brady & great surfer hair

Matt Harmon, Scott Pianowski and Frank Schwab
·1 min read

Matt Harmon is joined by Scott Pianowski and Frank Schwab to preview all six of this weekend’s NFL playoff games for Wild Card weekend in great detail.

The guys tackle the games in order, starting with the Seahawks-49ers game and a conversation about rookie QB Brock Purdy (with lots of comparisons to 2001 Tom Brady). The group is split on who will be the winner of Chargers-Jaguars, but they might be aligned when it comes to which QB has the better head of hair.

The Dolphins have no hope against the Bills, so the preview of that game inevitably leads to talk about Justin Fields’ sack rate. The Giants-Vikings game is referred to as “The Fraud Bowl” because nobody believes in either team, although Daniel Jones is awesome and K.J. Osborn might have some interesting props this weekend.

The Ravens can barely field an offense but their defense should be enough to make the first half against the Bengals interesting. Meanwhile, which version of Dak Prescott will show up in Tampa on Monday night?

01:40 Seahawks at 49ers

18:20 Chargers at Jaguars

33:20 Dolphins at Bills

44:55 Giants at Vikings

57:15 Ravens at Bengals

67:20 Cowboys at Buccaneers

Check out all the episodes of the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast and the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts

