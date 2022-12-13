Wild camping is as much a part of Dartmoor as long walks, High Court hears

Campaigners outside the High Court in London protest against attempt to legally overturn the right to camp in Dartmoor - Rachel Adams/Hyde News & Pictures Ltd

Wild camping is as much a part of Dartmoor as taking long walks in the national park, the High Court has been told, during a legal challenge over the right to camp.

Landowning couple Alexander and Diana Darwall, want the court to agree that members of the public cannot set up camp on their land overnight without seeking permission.

The couple, who keep cattle on a 3,450-acre estate, argue that a 1985 law that governs access to the moorland does not “confer on the public a right of camping”, their lawyer said.

But lawyers for the Dartmoor National Park Authority told the High Court that camping is part of the “open recreation” that is permitted on the land.

Timothy Morshead KC, for the Darwalls, said in written arguments that a provision of the Dartmoor Commons Act outlines how “the public shall have a right of access to the commons on foot and on horseback for the purpose of open-air recreation”.

Campaigners outside the High Court in London - Rachel Adams/Hyde News & Pictures Ltd

Mr Morshead said the Darwalls “do not question the public’s right to walk and ride on the commons” but argue that camping has long been “excluded from what the public might do under the rubric of ‘recreation’”.

He said there was no evidence that there had been a “custom of camping” on Dartmoor, and argued that landowner permission was needed when the 1985 Act was created.

But Timothy Leader, representing the park authority, told Tuesday’s hearing that wild camping was a form of recreation “enjoyed on Dartmoor for over 100 years”.

In written submissions Mr Leader said that there was evidence of a “local custom” of wild camping on Dartmoor and argued there was “no compelling evidence” that it harmed the ecology of Stall Moor or that it “gives rise to substantial nuisance”.

Mr Leader said the remote area of Stall Moor, which covers part of the Darwall’s estate, provides the public with a “wilderness experience” and that wild camping was “entirely compatible with the purposes and special qualities of the National Park”.

Mr Morshead said that the case brought by fund manager Mr Darwall and his wife, was intended to “improve practices in the area”. He added that it would be better to get guidance from the court rather than to pursue trespass allegations against “some unfortunate individual”.

The case, which is expected to conclude this week, comes amid a broader debate on the right to roam, which exists in just eight per cent of England.

A lone camper in Dartmoor braves the cold - Celia McMahon / Alamy Live News

Caroline Lucas, Green Party MP, has tabled a private member’s bill that would give the public access to green belt and woodland.

The head of Natural England recently told The Telegraph that extending the right to roam across the country could harm birds and other wildlife.

“I don’t think that we would be able to support at Natural England, the right to roam everywhere, by everyone all the time. Because of that impact on nature and the way in which it would impact on nature recovery targets,” he said.