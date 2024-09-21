Wilcox throws 2 touchdown passes and Brown opens season with 26-14 win over Georgetown

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jake Wilcox passed for two touchdowns and Brown opened its season with a 26-14 win over Georgetown on Saturday.

On the first play from scrimmage, Solomon Miller turned a pass from Wilcox into an 87-yard catch-and-run touchdown. Wilcox found Mahoney for a 45-yard score to go up 14-7 later in the first quarter and the Bears kept the lead throughout.

Jordan DeLucia's 1-yard TD finished off a drive late in the third quarter for Brown's and the game's final points.

Wilcox was 17 of 33 for 268 yards passing with his two scores and an interception.

Danny Lauter was 27 of 47 for 343 yards with a score and two interceptions for the Hoyas (2-2). Cam Pygatt had six catches for 116 yards. Georgetown had three turnovers. The teams combined for 10 sacks.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

The Associated Press