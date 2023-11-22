Wilcox Ice Cream recalls multiple products after listeria found in batch of mint chip
A Vermont-based ice cream company will pull several frozen treats off their shelves because of bacteria detected in a batch of mint chip, impacting products distributed in four states.
Wilcox Ice Cream has voluntarily recalled all flavors, including Super Premium Mint Chip, that were manufactured on Sept. 15 or within the same time period, according to a company announcement on Saturday. That includes ice cream, ice cream bars, yogurt andLeonardo’s brand of gelato.
The recall comes a week after the Vermont Department of Agriculture, who was informed by the New Hampshire Department of Health that one lot of mint chip ice cream tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes, a bacterium that causes foodborne illness.
The company later determined that the ice cream mix purchased to make their products may contain the bacteria, the company stated.
No illnesses or injuries have been reported.
What states are affected?
If you live in Vermont, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, or New York then you might be impacted by the recall.
What is Listeria?
Listeria, or listeriosis is a disease caused by the Listeria monocytogenes, a bacteria that can be found in moist environments, soil, water, decaying vegetation or animals.
The bacteria has been known to grown under refrigeration and other food preservation measures, according to the FDA.
It's generally transmitted when food is harvested, processed, prepared, packed, transported or stored in environments contaminated with the bacteria.
Those infected with the bacteria may start to see symptoms as early as couple of hours or as long as a couple of days after eating contaminated food. More severe forms of the illness tend to develop anywhere from three days to three months after exposure.
There are a host of symptoms you could experience if you have contracted listeriosis, here are some of the most common ones:
Fever
Headaches/muscle aches
Nausea
Vomiting
Diarrhea
Stiff neck
Confusion
Loss of balance
Convulsions
Symptoms can last may last from days to several weeks depending on the severity of the illness. Side effects can be more severe for very young, elderly, or immunocompromised people, the FDA reported.
Can I get my money back?
Wilcox Ice Cream is only offering affected consumers the ability to redeem credit for the recalled product.
If you have bought a recalled Wilcox Ice Cream product, you are encouraged to take a picture of the top and sides of the container that shows the best by date and email it to AR@wilcoxicecreamvt.com.
You should include photos, quantity, purchase location, your full name, address and telephone number.
What products have been recalled?
Here’s a list of all Wilcox Ice Cream products recalled.
Wilcox Premium Product Line (9/14/24 - 11/14/24):
Wilcox Premium Product Line (3 Gallon)
Wilcox Premium Product Line (1 Gallon)
Wilcox Premium Product Line (1.5 Quart) - 04372600056
Wilcox Premium Product Line (Quart) - 04372600086
Wilcox Premium Product Line (Pint) - 04372600085
Wilcox Premium Vanilla (4 oz Cup) - 0437260401
Wilcox Premium Chocolate (4 oz Cup) - 04372600402
Wilcox Premium Coffee (4 oz Cup) - 04372600403
Wilcox Premium Sea Salt Caramel (4 oz Cup) - 04372600404
Wilcox Premium Maple Cream (4 oz Cup) - 04372600405
Wilcox Premium Black Raspberry (4 oz Cup) - 04372600406
Wilcox SUPER PREMIUM Product Line ( 9/13/24 to 11/14/24):
Wilcox SUPER PREMIUM Salted Caramel Brownie (1.5 Quart) - 04372601520
Wilcox SUPER PREMIUM Chocolate (1.5 Quart) - 04372601502
Wilcox SUPER PREMIUM Maple Cream (1.5 Quart) - 04372601510
Wilcox SUPER PREMIUM Maple Walnut (1.5 Quart) - 04372601511
Wilcox SUPER PREMIUM Mint Chunk (1.5 Quart) - 04372601512
Wilcox SUPER PREMIUM Super Java (1.5 Quart) - 04372601516
Wilcox SUPER PREMIUM Vanilla (1.5 Quart) - 04372601519
Wilcox SUPER PREMIUM Chocolate (1.5 Quart) - 04372601502
Wilcox SUPER PREMIUM Maple Cream (Pint) - 04372601610
Wilcox SUPER PREMIUM Maple Walnut (Pint) - 04372601611
Wilcox SUPER PREMIUM Mint Chunk (Pint) - 04372601612
Wilcox SUPER PREMIUM Super Java (Pint) - 04372601616
Wilcox SUPER PREMIUM Vanilla (Pint) - 04372601619
Wilcox SUPER PREMIUM Salted Caramel Brownie (Pint) - 04372601620
Wilcox’s Premium Yogurt Line (10/5/24, 10/6/24, 10/26/24, 10/27/24):
Wilcox Vanilla Yogurt (Pints) - 04372601520
Wilcox Maple Cream Yogurt (Pints) - 04372600698
Wilcox Black Raspberry Yogurt (Pints) - 04372600695
Wilcox Ice Cream 802 Ice Cream Bars (9/15/24 to 11/14/24):
Wilcox Ice Cream Bar (Vanilla) - 043726005041
Wilcox Ice Cream Bar (Black Raspberry) - 043726005065
Wilcox Ice Cream Bar (Espresso) - 043726005072
Wilcox Ice Cream Bar (Peanut Butter) - 043726005089
Wilcox Ice Cream Bar (Maple Cream) - 043726005096
Wilcox Ice Cream Bar (Pumpkin) - 043726005010
Leonardo’s Gelato Pints and 4 oz cups (8/28/24 to 11/14/24):
Leonardo’s Maple Gelato (Pints) - 81643900055
Leonardo’s Sam’s Creamy Chocolate Chip Gelato (Pints) - 81643900019
Leonardo’s Chocolate Gelato (Pints) - 81643900005
Leonardo’s Salted Caramel Gelato (Pints) - 04372601701
Leonardo’s Hazelnut Gelato (Pints) - 04372601703
Leonardo’s Mint Chocolate Chip Gelato (Pints) - 81643900050
Leonardo’s Chocolate Gelato (4 oz) - 81643900028
Leonardo’s Sam’s Chocolate Chip Gelato (4 oz) - 81643900040
Leonardo’s VT Maple Gelato (4 oz) - 81643900056
Leonardo’s Mint Chocolate Chip Gelato (4oz) - 81643900041
