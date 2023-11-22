Wilcox Ice Cream recalls multiple products after listeria found in batch of mint chip

A Vermont-based ice cream company will pull several frozen treats off their shelves because of bacteria detected in a batch of mint chip, impacting products distributed in four states.

Wilcox Ice Cream has voluntarily recalled all flavors, including Super Premium Mint Chip, that were manufactured on Sept. 15 or within the same time period, according to a company announcement on Saturday. That includes ice cream, ice cream bars, yogurt andLeonardo’s brand of gelato.

The recall comes a week after the Vermont Department of Agriculture, who was informed by the New Hampshire Department of Health that one lot of mint chip ice cream tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes, a bacterium that causes foodborne illness.

The company later determined that the ice cream mix purchased to make their products may contain the bacteria, the company stated.

No illnesses or injuries have been reported.

What states are affected?

If you live in Vermont, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, or New York then you might be impacted by the recall.

What is Listeria?

Listeria, or listeriosis is a disease caused by the Listeria monocytogenes, a bacteria that can be found in moist environments, soil, water, decaying vegetation or animals.

The bacteria has been known to grown under refrigeration and other food preservation measures, according to the FDA.

It's generally transmitted when food is harvested, processed, prepared, packed, transported or stored in environments contaminated with the bacteria.

Those infected with the bacteria may start to see symptoms as early as couple of hours or as long as a couple of days after eating contaminated food. More severe forms of the illness tend to develop anywhere from three days to three months after exposure.

There are a host of symptoms you could experience if you have contracted listeriosis, here are some of the most common ones:

Fever

Headaches/muscle aches

Nausea

Vomiting

Diarrhea

Stiff neck

Confusion

Loss of balance

Convulsions

Symptoms can last may last from days to several weeks depending on the severity of the illness. Side effects can be more severe for very young, elderly, or immunocompromised people, the FDA reported.

Can I get my money back?

Wilcox Ice Cream is only offering affected consumers the ability to redeem credit for the recalled product.

If you have bought a recalled Wilcox Ice Cream product, you are encouraged to take a picture of the top and sides of the container that shows the best by date and email it to AR@wilcoxicecreamvt.com.

You should include photos, quantity, purchase location, your full name, address and telephone number.

What products have been recalled?

Here’s a list of all Wilcox Ice Cream products recalled.

Wilcox Premium Product Line (9/14/24 - 11/14/24):

Wilcox Premium Product Line (3 Gallon)

Wilcox Premium Product Line (1 Gallon)

Wilcox Premium Product Line (1.5 Quart) - 04372600056

Wilcox Premium Product Line (Quart) - 04372600086

Wilcox Premium Product Line (Pint) - 04372600085

Wilcox Premium Vanilla (4 oz Cup) - 0437260401

Wilcox Premium Chocolate (4 oz Cup) - 04372600402

Wilcox Premium Coffee (4 oz Cup) - 04372600403

Wilcox Premium Sea Salt Caramel (4 oz Cup) - 04372600404

Wilcox Premium Maple Cream (4 oz Cup) - 04372600405

Wilcox Premium Black Raspberry (4 oz Cup) - 04372600406

Wilcox SUPER PREMIUM Product Line ( 9/13/24 to 11/14/24):

Wilcox SUPER PREMIUM Salted Caramel Brownie (1.5 Quart) - 04372601520

Wilcox SUPER PREMIUM Chocolate (1.5 Quart) - 04372601502

Wilcox SUPER PREMIUM Maple Cream (1.5 Quart) - 04372601510

Wilcox SUPER PREMIUM Maple Walnut (1.5 Quart) - 04372601511

Wilcox SUPER PREMIUM Mint Chunk (1.5 Quart) - 04372601512

Wilcox SUPER PREMIUM Super Java (1.5 Quart) - 04372601516

Wilcox SUPER PREMIUM Vanilla (1.5 Quart) - 04372601519

Wilcox SUPER PREMIUM Chocolate (1.5 Quart) - 04372601502

Wilcox SUPER PREMIUM Maple Cream (Pint) - 04372601610

Wilcox SUPER PREMIUM Maple Walnut (Pint) - 04372601611

Wilcox SUPER PREMIUM Mint Chunk (Pint) - 04372601612

Wilcox SUPER PREMIUM Super Java (Pint) - 04372601616

Wilcox SUPER PREMIUM Vanilla (Pint) - 04372601619

Wilcox SUPER PREMIUM Salted Caramel Brownie (Pint) - 04372601620

Wilcox’s Premium Yogurt Line (10/5/24, 10/6/24, 10/26/24, 10/27/24):

Wilcox Vanilla Yogurt (Pints) - 04372601520

Wilcox Maple Cream Yogurt (Pints) - 04372600698

Wilcox Black Raspberry Yogurt (Pints) - 04372600695

Wilcox Ice Cream 802 Ice Cream Bars (9/15/24 to 11/14/24):

Wilcox Ice Cream Bar (Vanilla) - 043726005041

Wilcox Ice Cream Bar (Black Raspberry) - 043726005065

Wilcox Ice Cream Bar (Espresso) - 043726005072

Wilcox Ice Cream Bar (Peanut Butter) - 043726005089

Wilcox Ice Cream Bar (Maple Cream) - 043726005096

Wilcox Ice Cream Bar (Pumpkin) - 043726005010

Leonardo’s Gelato Pints and 4 oz cups (8/28/24 to 11/14/24):

Leonardo’s Maple Gelato (Pints) - 81643900055

Leonardo’s Sam’s Creamy Chocolate Chip Gelato (Pints) - 81643900019

Leonardo’s Chocolate Gelato (Pints) - 81643900005

Leonardo’s Salted Caramel Gelato (Pints) - 04372601701

Leonardo’s Hazelnut Gelato (Pints) - 04372601703

Leonardo’s Mint Chocolate Chip Gelato (Pints) - 81643900050

Leonardo’s Chocolate Gelato (4 oz) - 81643900028

Leonardo’s Sam’s Chocolate Chip Gelato (4 oz) - 81643900040

Leonardo’s VT Maple Gelato (4 oz) - 81643900056

Leonardo’s Mint Chocolate Chip Gelato (4oz) - 81643900041

Check out USA Today’s recall database for information recalls across consumer products, food & drug, automotive, or meat & poultry.

