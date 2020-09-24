WiLAN Subsidiary Signs Agreement with Konica Minolta

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 24, 2020 /CNW/ - Wi-LAN Inc. ("WiLAN"), a Quarterhill Inc. ("Quarterhill") company (TSX: QTRH) (OTCQX: QTRHF), today announced that WiLAN's wholly-owned subsidiary, Commercial Copy Innovations Inc., has entered into a license agreement with Konica Minolta, Inc. The license covers various printer-related technologies.

The consideration payable to WiLAN and all other terms of the license agreement are confidential.

About WiLAN

WiLAN, a Quarterhill company, is one of the most successful patent monetization companies in the world and partners with its customers to unlock the value of intellectual property through various patent monetization models. WiLAN operates in a variety of markets including automotive, digital television, Internet, medical, semiconductor and wireless communication technologies. For more information: www.wilan.com .

About Quarterhill

Quarterhill is focused on the disciplined acquisition, management and growth of companies in dedicated technology areas including, vertical market software and solutions, intelligent industrial systems and innovation and licensing. Quarterhill's emphasis is on seeking out acquisition opportunities at reasonable valuations that provide a foundation for recurring revenues, predictable cash flows and margins, profitable growth, intimate customer relationships and dedicated management teams. Quarterhill is listed on the TSX under the symbol QTRH and on the OTCQX under the symbol QTRHF. For more information: www.quarterhill.com.

All trademarks and brands mentioned in this release are the property of their respective owners.

