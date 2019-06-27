Wil Myers is the Odd Man Out in San Diego and Fantasy Leagues

We’ve previously been here with Wil Myers. Injury-prone with a high strikeout rate is no way to go through life. Yet it seemed he turned a corner over the last three years, bringing to the table legitimate 30-homer, 20-steal upside, twice reaching 20-20 thresholds. He would’ve hit that last year, too, but injuries limited him to 83 games, during which he left the yard 11 times and swiped 13 bags. Even if the rates were ugly, there was every reason to expect him to push another 30-20 year.

Instead, Myers has reverted to the worst version of his baseball self. The precipitous fall is surprising to see, and cutting him may seem drastic, but the numbers don’t lie: Myers is among the least valuable fantasy assets rostered in a significant majority of fantasy leagues, and he has earned his spot among the Droppables.

Myers leads the majors in strikeouts (97) and strikeout rate (35.8%). He enters play Thursday with a .219 batting average, which would be the worst of his career, and his .716 OPS would be his lowest mark since 2014. He’s been at his worst of late, hitting .163 with a .492 OPS in his last 17 games. Most alarming is that he’s starting to be the odd man out in San Diego’s crowded outfield. He’s been on the bench for three straight games and four of the last six, ceding at-bats to Manuel Margot at an increasing rate.

Myers’ latent power is his best trait, but that’s less valuable in a San Diego lineup loaded with plenty of thump. This is admittedly a risky drop, but it is entirely with merit. There’s little evidence he’ll get hot anytime soon, and it’s no longer early in the 2019 season. Drop Myers and you’ll be better for it over the second half of the season

With that, let’s get to the rest of this week’s Droppables.

Robinson Cano, 2B, Mets

The Mets are a bit of a disaster at the moment, and Cano’s recent performance hasn’t helped matters. The eight-time All-Star enters Thursday night with career-worst marks nearly across the board, posting an abysmal .228/.277/.369 slash line. And his recent performance has been even worse.

Cano has homered just once in his last 129 plate appearances. He sports a .315 slugging and .508 OPS since May 17, and he has just one multi-hit game in his last 17 starts. Jeff McNeil has largely made Cano expendable, a potential $24 million a year bench bat. His contract could force him onto the field, but his production makes a fantasy roster spot untenable.

Asdrubal Cabrera, 2B/3B/SS, Rangers

It was hard to justify a roster spot for the recently suspended Cabrera. He’s mired in a terrible slump, with his OPS dropping 84 points since June 9. Cabrera has just one homer in his last 66 plate appearances, striking out 21 times with only two extra-base hits. Cabrera struck out 10 times in a four-game stretch from June 20 to 23 and 15 times in his last seven games. Texas’ roster is crowded with platoons aplenty, meaning Cabrera isn’t likely to have enough plate appearances to hit his way out of this slump.

Zach Davies, SP, Brewers

Davies cruised through May with a 3.10 ERA in 29 innings, returning to his 2017 form after a difficult 2018. But it looks like Davies’ struggles are back following four bad starts since June 8. Davies tallied 16 2/3 innings in those four outings, allowing 15 earned runs on 28 hits, including five homers, and seven walks. That translates to an 8.10 ERA and 2.10 WHIP. No matter the size of your league, there should be stronger starter candidates available on the waiver wire.