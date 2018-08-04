Wil Myers injury update: Padres outfielder goes on DL with bruised foot

Padres right fielder Wil Myers has been placed on the disabled list with a bruised left foot, the team announced Saturday. The move is retroactive to Friday.

In a corresponding move, San Diego recalled Franmil Reyes from Triple-A El Paso.

Myers suffered the injury when he fouled a pitch off his foot in the fifth inning of Thursday's win against the Cubs. The good news is that tests Friday revealed no fracture.

It's Myers third trip to the DL this season, including a 48-game stint on the DL in May and June with a strained back and oblique.

Now in his fourth season with the Padres, Myers is slashing .273/.317/.517, with nine home runs and 30 RBIs in 44 games.

