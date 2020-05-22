Wikisoft Launches The World's Largest Database of Company Org Charts

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 22, 2020 / Wikisoft (OTC PINK:WSFT) has just launched a new enhanced version of wikiprofile.com which provides open access to company organization charts built from multiple trusted internet data sources like Bloomberg, Reuters and Wikipedia. This new service moves Wikisoft closer to its goal of being the ‘go-to' for business data. The wikiprofile portal is a wiki encyclopedia for businesses and professionals and already holds over 120 million company profiles. Adding org charts gives visitors to the portal a more complete view of a company and its structure.

LinkedIn is a stalwart in professional networking and recruitment. However, it is difficult to see the top down structure of an organization. So, it is not easy to get a holistic view showing the leadership tree and employee branches. You can search for on a company name but you will likely get an unstructured list of people, based on their connection to you and otherwise in a random sequence which may even include people who have taken other posts. There is little in the way of verification.

Now Wikisoft will take on LinkedIn and self-submission sites with an ambitious idea to give all users free access to explore organizational charts for all leading companies in the world.

The advantage for businesses is to be able to display their company profile in an easily searchable and well-known format, that anyone can edit, like Wikipedia. Companies can add their branding and introduce new products and exciting projects.

In the first version, Wikiprofile.com give access to just over 20 million companies and approx. 100 million key employees in their organizational chart.

Wikisoft uses advanced software to update its information about both companies and key employees from other credible sources such as Bloomberg, Reuters, Wikipedia and Crunchbase. Wikipedia profiles are supported and based on Wikimedia software and echo the model of 'open' editable content - any registered and verified person can get involved in the edits and help keep the company's org chart more accurate.

Like Wikipedia, it is free to add and change information, such as the data about companies and professional profiles. In August Wikisoft will introduce some new revenue-generating premium services like recruitment channels. It will be possible to create job ads and search for Board members and Directors in one of the largest CV databases in the world.

Wikisoft Corp is listed on the OTC stock market in New York under the ticker code OTC PINK:WSFT.

