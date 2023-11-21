These Wikipedia Pages About Missing People Who Were Last Seen Alone By Security Cameras Are Chilling

1.The disappearance of Brian Shaffer, a medical student at the Ohio State University College of Medicine.

Brian Shaffer was last seen in Columbus, Ohio, on CCTV early in the morning on April 1, 2006. The security footage showed Shaffer and two friends going up an escalator and then entering a popular campus area bar. Shaffer was then seen on camera outside of the bar, talking to two women, then apparently walking back into the bar. But the video never showed him leaving again.

Shaffer's friends looked for him after the bar closed, but unable to find him, they assumed he'd already gone home. However, a couple of days later, after missing a flight he was supposed to catch with his girlfriend, he was finally reported missing.

Despite a wide police search, lie detector tests from friends and family who'd seen or been with Shaffer earlier that night, false sightings, and even a call out for tips from Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder, Brian has still not been found, and authorities have not ruled out foul play.

2.The disappearance of Rebecca Coriam, a crewmember on the cruise ship Disney Wonder.

Gary Friedman / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Coriam missed the start of her shift one morning aboard the Disney cruise in March 2011, and couldn't be found in her room or anywhere else on the ship. However, investigators did find CCTV footage of her (at 5:45 a.m. that morning) talking on an internal ship phone in a crew area, and appearing emotionally distraught. This was the last record of her presence aboard the ship and her body has not been found.

Although the ship and nearby waters were searched, and various authorities investigated the case, it remains unsolved whether Rebecca fell overboard, was thrown over, or if some other kind of foul play was involved. There have been a number of theories and rumors over the years, and the case is still ongoing.

3.The disappearance of Andrew Gosden, a 14-year-old last seen in London.

John Stillwell / PA Images via Getty Images

Gosden was last seen on CCTV leaving King's Cross station in London on Sept. 14, 2007, after withdrawing £200 (almost all of his money) from his bank account and buying a one-way ticket from Doncaster (his hometown) to London. It is unknown why Gosden traveled to London that day.

Gosden had skipped school that day (something his parents did not find out until the evening), and when he wasn't home in time for dinner, his family began a search. With police involvement, they were able to track down Gosden's purchase of the train ticket and that eventual CCTV footage. However, despite searching nearby locations, venues, and restaurants, no confirmed sightings of Gosden was seen beyond the footage of him leaving King's Cross. There have been numerous age-progression photos released over the years, a few dead-end leads, and even arrests of suspects as recent as December 2021, who turned out to not be involved in Gosden's disappearance.

4.The disappearance of Steven Koecher, a 30-year-old from Amarillo, Texas who inexplicably disappeared in Henderson, Nevada on Dec. 13, 2009.

8 News Now — Las Vegas / Via youtube.com

Koecher was last seen on a home security camera after parking his car in a (seemingly) random retirement community in Henderson, Nevada. In the footage, he's seen returning back to the vehicle, getting something from it, and then walking away again. Although there was some activity shown on his cell phone for the next two days (several miles from where his car had been parked), he was not seen again.

A large-scale search effort by Koecher's family and authorities was eventually launched, but there was no evidence to point to any kind of foul activity. And after investigating, there was nothing that pointed to Koecher being involved with "illicit" activities or dying by suicide. There have been a few theories over the years as to what happened to Koecher, but the case remains unsolved.

5.The disappearance of Lars Mittank, a young German man on vacation in Bulgaria.

Mittank was last seen on security footage running out of an airport and into a nearby forest in Varna, Bulgaria on July 8, 2014. Mittank had been on vacation with friends and had apparently been acting normal until the end of the trip. Mittank had gotten into an argument with some people at a bar over football, took off from his friends, and allegedly disappeared for the rest of the night. When he returned, he apparently said he'd been in a fight and suffered some injuries. As a result, he was unable to fly home.

After his friends left, he checked into another hotel, and began to "act paranoid." In an alarming phone call with his mother, he told her that people were trying to kill or rob him. After one more paranoid call to his mother, an erratic visit to a doctor, Mittank was last seen on that CCTV footage leaving the airport.

Despite many reported sightings of Mittank, nothing has been confirmed as to what happened to him after leaving the airport.

6.The disappearance of Sneha Anne Philip, a 31-year-old ER doctor from New York, who was last seen on Sept. 10, 2001.

Eyewitness News ABC7NY / Via youtube.com

Philip was last seen by a department store surveillance camera near her home in Lower Manhattan. Philip did not return home on the night of Sept. 10 or by the time her husband, Dr. Ron Lieberman, left for work on the morning of September 11. Apparently, this was not unusual.

Despite searches by both the NYPD and a private investigator hired by her family, Philip's remains were never found. Because of her living proximity to the World Trade Center, and the fact she had the day off work and was a physician, it was believed by her family that Philip died on 9/11. They even fought in court to have her officially declared a death in the 9/11 attacks.

However, numerous other theories have continued since then, including one that she had actually been killed earlier than the 9/11 attacks.

7.Finally, the disappearance of Tiffany Whitton, a 26-year-old who went missing after last being seen in Marietta, Georgia on Sept. 13, 2013.

Whitton was last seen on a security camera with her then-boyfriend Ashley Caudle at a Walmart around 1 a.m. Apparently, "loss prevention" officials witnessed her acting suspiciously while shopping. They believed she'd been shoplifting and confronted her at the exit. Whitton broke free and ran away after a quick struggle, leaving behind Caudle. Neither he or the Walmart employees went after her.

At the time, Whitton had been addicted to heroin and crystal meth. Also, her relationship with Caudle was reportedly "difficult." And it was later determined he'd made false statements about what happened that night, as well as other suspicious behavior. Whitton is considered a person of interest, and the case remains unsolved.