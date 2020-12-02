Wiggle deals: Big savings on Fizik, dhb, Endura and more

Wiggle deals

In the wake of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, the Wiggle homepage has returned to its original state, but that doesn't mean the Wiggle deals are no longer available, because in the Wiggle outlet, there are still thousands of discounted products for cyclists, including over 40 bikes, 1000 items of clothing, 200 bike parts and 250 tyres.

Here at Cyclingnews, we're committed to providing our readers with quality buying advice, and that doesn't only extend to choosing the best products for your ride, we're here to help you find the best products at the best prices, and our cycling deals roundup includes hundreds of brilliant bargain buys.

Here in our Wiggle deals roundup, we're focussing on what we know best; the cycling-related discounts, but Wiggle offers a much broader spectrum of products which caters to runners, triathletes, outdoor enthusiasts and more.

Below, we've outlined what we think are the best Wiggle deals available right now, and we're constantly updating this page as new deals become available.

At the time of writing, the Wiggle sale spans over 5000 discounted products, so it can be a struggle to find those hidden gems that are easily missed in the sea of savings. To save you having to do a swan dive into the deep end of the sale, we've brought along the Cyclingnews jet-ski to power through the deals and pick out the best, so, below, you'll find our round-up of today's best deals available at Wiggle.

Best Wiggle deals

Wiggle deals: USA

Endura winter clothing | Up to 62% off

Hailing from rainy Scotland, Endura knows a thing or two about winter clothing. These Wiggle deals include savings on jackets, pants, body warmers and more, so have a browse and treat yourself to a warm dry winter. View Deal

VeloToze Tall Shoe Covers | 75% off

Was $25.00 | Now from $6.25

Velotoze is the last word in waterproofing, and the brand's shoe covers made it into our guide to the best cycling overshoes. So if you want to keep the rain away this winter, you can now do so with a huge 64% off. Only green, purple, orange and yellow are still available.View Deal

HIGH5 ZERO Variety Pack Hydration Tablets (3 x 20) | 45% off

Was $24.00 | Now $12.99

Stay hydrated on long rides with these hydration tablets from HIGH5. They contain zero caffeine and sugar, and replenish key electrolytes like sodium magnesium.View Deal

dhb Aeron Winter Weight Merino Sock | 20% off

Was $16.50 | Now $13.20

These Merino wool socks from dhb are a great way to keep your toes toasty this winter. You can have them in any of eight colours and all sizes.View Deal

Science in Sport GO Electrolyte drink | 30% off

Was $37.00 | Now $25.90

Whether you're racing indoors on Zwift, following a TrainerRoad program, racing cyclocross or churning out the winter base miles, you should be fuelling that work with the appropriate nutrition. Energy powders can add up to pretty expensive work, so take advantage of this Wiggle deal. View Deal

Lezyne Road Drive Enhanced Carbon Bottle Cage | 23% off

Was $59.99 | Now $46.00

If you've been in the market for a nice carbon bottle cage to go with your lightweight roadster, but haven't wanted to pay almost $60 for the privilege. Well with this Wiggle deal, you're in luck.View Deal

Etnies Kingpin Shoes | 51% off

Was $70.00 | Now $34.00

Etnies were responsible the ultimate classic skate shoe, and while the Kingpins certainly hark back to the past, technically they're built for the future, with die-cut EVA insoles for comfort, ultra-thick rubber outsoles and padded tongue and collar for protection. Whether you're on two wheels or four, these are a bargain. Only size UK9 are still in stock, so hurry.View Deal

Schwalbe G-One Allround MicroSkin TL-Easy | 53% off

Was $78.49 | Now $36.15

Gravel cycling has taken a huge upturn in the past few years, and if you're seeking fast-rolling gravel tyres, then Schwalbe's G-One are some of the best. To get them at such a handsome discount is a bonus. View Deal

Rapha Overmitts | 70% off

Was $130.00 | Now $39.00

When temperatures get really low, these Rapha Overmitts will feel like the best purchase you have ever made. Available in 2XS only, so it's one for those with small hands.View Deal

dhb Aeron Women's Ultralight Merino Short Sleeve Jersey | Up to 50% off

Was $103.95 | Now from £51.90

Not really a jersey for winter months, once summer is back this jersey is perfect for summer evenings. Range of bright colours and a good selection of sizes, all of which are 50% off.View Deal

dhb Aeron Ultralight Merino Short Sleeve Jersey | Up to 40% off

Was $110.00 | Now from $66.00

The men's version of the dhb's Ultralight Merino jersey only gets a 40% discount and there are only two colours to choose from, $66 is still a great price for a merino jersey.View Deal

Isadore Women's Signature Short Sleeve Jersey | Up to 68% off

Was $150.00 | Now from $47.74

Isadore as a brand has featured in our guide to the best women's cycling jerseys. Now that you can get them at up to 68% off, it seems like a no-brainer.View Deal

Assos UMA GT Summer LS Jersey | 51% off

Was $121.00 | Now $59.04

If you live a little further south, then you might not need the deep winter jackets and tights; a long sleeve summer jersey might just see you through the chillier months. If that's you, then this women's Assos jacket is available in red across all sizes.View Deal

Sportful Super Giara Jersey | Up to 50% off

Was $135.00 | Now from $67.50

If you've taken up gravel this year, you may have heard of the Super Giara range from Sportful. It's really good, and now you can have it for 50% off the sticker price.View Deal

GCPC KN95 Anti-Pollution Face Masks | 40% off

Was $124.99 | Now $68.00

Since face masks are the new norm, and plenty of urban cyclists are exposed to dangerous fumes when commuting on congested roads, these lightweight anti-pollution masks with a four-layer filtration system make a lot of sense. Grab a pack of 20 for almost half price.View Deal

Endura Urban Primaloft Flipjak II | 55% off

Was $184.99 | Now $82.00

The Endura Urban Primaloft Flipjak II is reversible, so you're effectively getting two jackets for the price of... well, less than half of one. It's currently available in all sizes across two (well, four) colours. View Deal

Alé Women’s Prime Sunset Limited Edition Winter Bib Tights | 41% off

Was $139.99 | Now $82.00

If you want the complete outfit, grab these to go with the above deal. These limited-edition winter bib tights are made from premium Super Roubaix insulating material to deliver warmth. Meanwhile, the breathable mesh bib upper and the women-specific W4HF chamois pad offer comfort for a long day in the saddle. Only XL is left.View Deal

dhb Flashlight Force Waterproof Jacket | Up to 32% off

Was $140.00 | Now starting at $95.00

Available in two colours in sizes S and XS. With this saving, there's really no excuse for being invisible on the roads this winter. Only XS and S sizes still available, in limited colours.View Deal

Northwave Extreme GT Shoes | Up to 62% off

Was $279.99 | Now starting at $105.72

When it comes to stiff shoes, the Northwave Extreme GT shoes are up there with the best. We'd consider them at the full $280.00, so to get them at over 50% off is a veritable steal. However, stock is limited, so don't expect them to drop any further in price.View Deal

Giro Raes Techlace Women's Road Shoe | Up to 56% off

Was $250.00 | Now from starting at $109.38

A pair of women's shoes available in four colours, some of which have a full size-run. Discounts range from 45 to 56% off, with the black pair seeing the biggest saving.View Deal

Fizik R4B Road Shoe | 43% off

Was $200.00 | Now $114.00

Choose all-day comfort and race day performance, with 43% off Fizik R4B road shoes this deal has been very popular with very limited sizes left.View Deal

Giro Sentrie Techlace Road Shoe | Up to 51% off

Was $250.00 | Now starting at $120.31

The Giro Sentrie might not be at the forefront of Giro's shoe line-up, but given you can currently get them at 52% off, they're some of the best cycling shoes when it comes to value for money. Stock is limited, so we don't think there'll be many left by the end of Friday.View Deal

Giro Empire ACC Women's shoes | Up to 52% off

Was $300.00 | Now from $142.19

The Giro Empire women's shoe is available in two colours (although only white get the cheaper price). Sizing is limited to smaller numbers, but if the boot fits, you'll get a tasty 52% off.View Deal

Gaerne Carbon Chrono+ SPD-SL Road Shoes | Up to 43% off

Was $348.00 | Now from $195.99

While you're still looking at a nearly-200-dollar pair of shoes, these Gaerne G Chrono shoes are some of the stiffest and comfiest we've ever tested. The good deal here is that it doesn't matter what size/colour you want, they're all discounted although Blue is the best value, and we doubt they’ll now get any cheaper across the weekend.View Deal

Fizik Infinito R1 Movistar Shoe | 17% off

Was $380.00 | Now $313.00

If you want to wear the same shoes as the pros, then Fizik has you covered. These Infinito R1 shoes are available in select sizes from EU38 to EU47, and in the Movistar blue/white colourway.

Fizik Infinito R1 reviewView Deal

4iiii Precision Ultegra power meter | 30% off

Was $455.10 | $320.00

The 4iiii Precision Ultegra FC-R8000 Left Arm Power meter is the perfect training partner, weighing just 8g and delivering super accurate readings within +/-1%.View Deal

Wiggle deals: UK

Endura winter clothing | Up to 47% off

We all know Endura knows how to make good quality winter clothing, so whether you're after waterproof trousers or a mountain biking jacket, the Wiggle sale has got your back. View Deal

VeloToze Tall Shoe Covers | 70% off

Was £16.99 | Now from £5.00

Velotoze is the last word in waterproofing, and the brand's shoe covers made it into our guide to the best cycling overshoes. So if you want to keep the rain away this winter, you can now do so with a huge 70% off.View Deal

Clif Bar Water Bottle Taster Pack | 45% off

Was £16.99 | Now £9.34

Hydration and energy fuelling are both crucial for long rides, and this assorted mix of Clif Bar goodies, including a water bottle and a range of their gels and bars for under a tenner, is worth every penny.View Deal

BeElite Chamois Cream 250ml | 50% off

Was £20.00 | Now £10.00

Chamois cream works wonders for anyone riding long distances and needing a boost in comfort and protection from saddle sores. It's designed to soothe and moisturise, provide mild cooling, and reduce friction. There's also a specific BeElite Chamois Cream for women with the same deal.View Deal

Science in Sport GO Electrolyte drink | 30% off

Was £25.99 | Now £18.19

Whether you're racing indoors on Zwift, following a TrainerRoad program, racing cyclo-cross or churning out the winter base miles, you should be fuelling that work with the appropriate nutrition. Energy powders can add up to pretty expensive work, so take advantage of this Wiggle deal.View Deal

Rapha Overmitts | 70% off

Was £90.00 | Now £27.00

When temperatures get really low, these Rapha Overmitts will feel like the best purchase you have ever made. Available in 2XS only, though.View Deal

Schwalbe G-One Allround MicroSkin TL-Easy | 45% off

Was £58.99 | Now £31.99

Gravel cycling has taken a huge upturn in the past few years, and if you're seeking fast-rolling gravel tyres, then Schwalbe's G-One tyres are some of the best. To get them at such a handsome discount is a bonus.View Deal

dhb Aeron Women's Ultralight Merino Short Sleeve Jersey | Up to 50% off

Was £85.00 | Now from £42.50

Not really a jersey for winter months, once summer is back this jersey is perfect for summer evenings. Range of bright colours and a good selection of sizes, all of which are 50% off.View Deal

dhb Aeron Ultralight Merino Short Sleeve Jersey | Up to 40% off

Was £85.00 | Now from £42.50

The men's version of the dhb's Ultralight Merino jersey only gets a 40% discount and there are only two colors to choose from, $42.50 is still a great price for a merino jersey.View Deal

Isadore Women's Signature Short Sleeve Jersey | Up to 76% off

Was £120.00 | Now from £28.80

Isadore as a brand has featured in our guide to the best women's cycling jerseys. Now that you can get them at 70% off, it seems like a no-brainer. View Deal

Sportful Super Giara Jersey | Up to 40% off

Was £90.00 | Now from £54.00

If you've taken up gravel this year, you may have heard of the Super Giara range from Sportful. It's really good, and now you can have it with 40% off.View Deal

Evoc Stage 3L Hydration Pack | 39% off

Was £99.95 | Now £59.99

Available in three different colours, this 3L hydration pack with 2L water bladder is ideal for days out on the bike. Having a drinking tube readily available makes it much easier to drink on the go, while it also makes a handy addition for anyone who rides a small frame and has to choose between water bottles or a frame bag.View Deal

GCPC KN95 Anti-Pollution Face Masks | 40% off

Was £99.99 | Now £59.99

Face masks have definitely become the norm this year, and plenty of urban cyclists already make use of them. It's no secret that congested roads are a hotbed for air pollution, and many commuters are forced to spend a lot of time exposed to the fumes. These lightweight anti-pollution masks come in a pack of 20 and feature a four-layer filtration system.View Deal

Aftershokz Trekz Air Wireless Headphones | 30% off

Was £99.95 | Now £69.00

If you'd like to cycle to music but are too wary of restricting your awareness of your surroundings, then these bone-conducting wireless headphones from Aftershokz may be just the thing you need. They use bone conduction to deliver audio while also leaving your ears open to the noises around you. Only available in forest green.View Deal

Endura Urban Primaloft Flipjak II | 40% off

Was £119.99 | Now £71.99

The Endura Urban Primaloft Flipjak II is reversible, so you're effectively getting two jackets, and with this deal, you're getting it with a 40% saving. It's currently available in all sizes across two (well, four) colours.View Deal

dhb Flashlight Force Waterproof Jacket | 31% off

Was £110.00 | Now £75.00

Available in two colours, now limited to smaller sizes, but with this saving, there's really no excuse for being invisible on the roads this winter.View Deal

Kask Mojito X Road Helmet | Up to 20% off

Was £119.00 | Now from £95.20

The well-revered Kask Mojito helmet is available in a range of options at Wiggle, where the choice spans various sizes across 12 different colours.View Deal

Shimano Ultegra R8000 SPD-SL Carbon Pedals | 23% off

Was £149.99 | Now £114.99

With Wiggle's 23% discount these carbon Ultegra SPD-SL pedals are cheaper than the cheaper 105 models. On the subject of the 105 SPD-SL pedals, they are discounted as well.View Deal

Shimano M8100 XT Pedal | 23% off

Was £99.99 | Now £76.99

You have sorted your road bike with new pedals, why not also get new pedals for your gravel or mountain bike. Shimano's XT pedals are stiff, durable and lightweight, ideal for all off-road adventures.View Deal

Northwave Extreme GT Shoes | Up to 58% off

Was £205.00 | Now from £85.05

When it comes to stiff shoes, the Northwave Extreme GT shoes are up there with the best. We'd consider them at the full price, so to get them at almost 60% off is a veritable steal. However, stock is very limited, so don't expect them to drop any further in price.View Deal

Giro Raes Techlace Women's Road Shoe | Up to 59% off

Was £219.99 | Now from £88.00

A pair of women's shoes available in four colours, some of which have a full size-run. Discounts range from 50 to 59% off, with the black pair seeing the biggest saving.View Deal

Giro Sentrie Techlace Road Shoe | Up to 56% off

Was £219.99 | Now from £96.79

The Giro Sentrie might not be at the forefront of Giro's shoe line-up, but given you can currently get them at 56% off, they're some of the best cycling shoes when it comes to value for money. Stock is slightly limited, though, so we don't think there'll be many left by after Monday.View Deal

Fizik R4B Road Shoe | 47% off

Was £189.99 | Now £99.99

Designed for all-day comfort and race-day performance, the Fizik R4B road shoes are almost half price right now in white colourways, but only size EU 41.5 remain.View Deal

Sportful Women's Fiandre Medium Jacket | 40% off

Was £185.00 | Now £111.00

The best deal on this jacket comes in the blue colourway in size L and XL. If you're not put off by a bit of bad weather, then we recommend investing in this jacket.View Deal

Giro Empire ACC Women's shoes | Up to 56% off

Was £259.99 | Now from £114.39

The Giro Empire women's shoe is available in two colours, but only in size EU 36. With a discount of up to 56%, this shoe is no longer limited to those with deep pockets.View Deal

Castelli Velocissimo ROS Jacket | 30% off

Was £190.00 | Now £133.00

To go with the bib tights in the deal above, the Castelli Velocissimo ROS jacket offers reliable comfort, windproofing and breathability. It's an excellent choice of layer for between seasons. Available in five colours, all of which are included in the deal.View Deal

Gaerne Carbon Chrono+ SPD-SL Road Shoes |Up to 40% off

Was £289.99 | Now from £173.99

While you're still looking at a spendy pair of shoes, these Gaerne G Chronos are some of the stiffest and comfiest we've ever tested. The good deal here is that it doesn't matter what size/colour you want, they're all discounted although the blue sees the most money off, and we doubt they'll get any cheaper across the weekend.View Deal

Fizik Infinito R1 Movistar Shoe | 30% off

Was £359.99 | Now £251.99

If you want to wear the same shoes as the pros, then Fizik has you covered. These Infinito R1 shoes are available in select sizes from EU38 to EU47, and in the Movistar blue/white colourway – but stock is disappearing fast.

Fizik Infinito R1 reviewView Deal

Suunto 9 GPS Multisport Watch | 39% off

Was £449.00 | Now £269.99

Save almost £200 on a multi-sport GPS watch with a wrist-based heart rate monitor, up to 80 different sport modes, and extended battery life for long-distance endurance races.View Deal

4iiii Precision XTR M9000 Power meter | 30% off

Was £429.00 | Now £299.99

With ANT+ and Bluetooth connectivity, Shimano XTR compatibility, over 100 hours of battery life, an IPX7 waterproof rating and accuracy within +/-1%, the 4iiii Precision XTR M9000 Power meter is the perfect training partner.View Deal

Superior eRX 650 | 50% off

Was £2,399.99 | Now £1,199.99

Sizes L and XL available. This electric bike is perfect for taller riders looking to take the load off their commute.View Deal

Superior eRX 630 women's | 50% off

Was £2,399.99 | Now from £1,199.99

This is an electric bike with a step-through frame. It's listed as a women's option, but it's ultimately suitable for anyone looking for an easily-mountable e-bike for the commute. Size L available.View Deal

While this round-up is of our favourite deals currently available at Wiggle, there is a lot more where that came from, so browse the Wiggle sale for yourself, but be sure to come back and share your best finds.

