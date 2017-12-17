Wigginton, Iowa State storm past UNI 76-65

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) -- Northern Iowa had depth, experience and the more impressive resume.

Iowa State had freshman Lindell Wigginton - who proved once again how much of an impact player he has become.

Wigginton scored 15 of his 20 points in the second half and Iowa State blew past Northern Iowa 76-65 on Saturday for its eighth straight win.

Nick Weiler-Babb had 15 points with nine rebounds for the Cyclones (8-2), who used a 12-0 run midway through the second half to put the Panthers (8-3) in a hole too deep to climb out of.

''I think it's more about execution and effort and focus than it's about making a bunch of changes,'' Iowa State coach Steve Prohm said about his team's second-half surge. ''Then we got an offensive spurt and that was the difference.''

The Cyclones can thank their sensational rookie guard for that.

Wigginton scored 11 of 13 points for Iowa State at one crucial point in the second half - a run capped by a deep 3 from the elbow - and Weiler-Babb's 3-point play made it 59-50 with 7:55 to go.

''He plays with enough patience. He plays the way that's going to help his team. I think that says a lot about a guy,'' Northern Iowa coach Ben Jacobson said.

Weiler-Babb added another 3 a few minutes later that pushed the lead to 64-54, and Jeff Beverly followed with a 3 that made it 69-56 with just over three minutes to go.

Donovan Jackson scored 10 points for the Cyclones. But he and Weiler-Babb - Iowa State's top two offensive options beyond Wigginton - combined to shoot just 6 of 22 from the floor.

That's why Wigginton, who was 7-of-12 shooting with seven rebounds and no turnovers in 40 minutes, proved to be so important for the Cyclones.

''He provided a spark when he came out in the second half. He played 40 minutes. That's something right there. He pulled the team together,'' Weiler-Babb said about Wigginton.