FA Cup draw LIVE! Wigan vs Manchester United match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV today
Wigan vs Manchester United LIVE!
A frantic weekend of FA Cup action draws to a close tonight as League One side Wigan face north-west neighbours Man United in the third round. A classic cupset could be on the cards at the DW Stadium with United incredibly inconsistent under Erik ten Hag, against a Latics outfit which has fought huge financial turmoil in recent years.
The draw for the fourth round of the FA Cup takes places shortly before kick-off but Wigan could not have asked for more of a plum tie regardless of who could be dangled in front of them if they can pull off a shock this evening. A whole 54 places of the league ladder sit between these two teams.
United have Andre Onana available in goal after delaying his flight to the Africa Cup of Nations with a strong team named by Ten Hag featuring Rasmus Hojlund and Marcus Rashford in attack. Follow the FA Cup draw and Wigan vs Man Utd LIVE via Standard Sport's match blog!
Wigan vs Man Utd updates
Kick-off: 8.15pm GMT | DW Stadium
How to watch: ITV1
Man Utd team news: Andre Onana features in strong XI
When is FA Cup draw?
FA Cup draw ball numbers
FA Cup draw
19:57 , Marc Mayo
Leeds vs Plymouth
FA Cup draw
19:57 , Marc Mayo
Tottenham vs Manchester City
FA Cup draw
19:56 , Marc Mayo
Liverpool vs Norwich or Bristol Rovers
FA Cup draw
19:56 , Marc Mayo
Ipswich vs Maidstone
FA Cup draw
19:55 , Marc Mayo
Chelsea vs Aston Villa
FA Cup draw
19:55 , Marc Mayo
Sheffield Wednesday vs Coventry
FA Cup draw
19:55 , Marc Mayo
Leicester vs Hull or Birmingham
FA Cup draw
19:54 , Marc Mayo
West Ham or Bristol City vs Nottingham Forest or Blackpool
FA Cup draw
19:54 , Marc Mayo
West Brom vs Brentford or Wolves
FA Cup draw
19:53 , Marc Mayo
Bournemouth vs Swansea
FA Cup draw
19:53 , Marc Mayo
Blackburn vs Wrexham
FA Cup draw
19:53 , Marc Mayo
First out the hat...
Watford vs Southampton
FA Cup draw
19:51 , Marc Mayo
Here we go!
We have Tottenham hero Gary Mabbutt and ex-Arsenal goalkeeper Emma Byrne to pull the 32 ties out of the hat.
FA Cup draw up next
19:47 , Marc Mayo
Calling all fans of Liverpool, Chelsea, Tottenham, Newcastle, Manchester City, Wrexham, Maidstone...
(Sorry, not you Arsenal)
Your time is now!
The FA Cup fourth-round draw is next.
Shaun Maloney previews Wigan vs Man Utd on ITV
19:44 , Marc Mayo
"Our captain tonight, Charlie Hughes, and our goalkeeper Sam Tickle, if we have any chance tonight we'll need big moments from the defenders and goalkeepers.
"We have talent in attack, we're going to need it tonight.
"They have to have a belief they can win the game, I hope I have transmitted that. I understand the levels between us - if Manchester United turn up and play well it'll be extremely hard. But we'll have moments."
Who will these teams want in the draw?
19:41 , Marc Mayo
It's hard to pick a better draw for Wigan in round four than the one they already have tonight!
Of course, they will not be expecting to reach the next stage so a good draw will be a mere footnote should they win tonight.
For United, it's strictly business. Arsenal are so far the only big dog eliminated in round three, so avoiding the likes of Liverpool will probably be preferred as they chase silverware.
🔜 Coming up from 19:50 GMT: the #FACup fourth-round draw...
United and Wigan will share ball 2️⃣0️⃣#MUFC pic.twitter.com/CAKVeUgQ4G
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 8, 2024
'No excuses' for Man Utd
19:37 , Marc Mayo
Roy Keane just telling ITV there can be "no excuses" for Manchester United tonight.
It's hard to argue, and the line-up shows the Red Devils mean business.
You sense an early goal will be massive for United here, particularly with space likely to be at a premium for Rasmus Hojlund and Co to stretch their legs into.
The warm-ups are just getting underway on the DW Stadium pitch...
Countdown to FA Cup draw
19:32 , Marc Mayo
So we're just over 15 minutes away from the draw for the fourth round.
Everything you need to know is right here!
Two changes for Wigan
19:27 , Marc Mayo
Thelo Aasgaard comes into the attack along with the fit-again Stephen Humphrys for the Latics.
A few names you may recognise on the bench, including former Premier League winger Callum McManaman and James 'son of Jamie' Carragher.
Your Tics team to take on Manchester United in the Emirates FA Cup. 🏆 👊#wafc 🔵⚪️
— Wigan Athletic (@LaticsOfficial) January 8, 2024
Strong line-up named by Man Utd
19:23 , Marc Mayo
Just two changes made by Erik ten Hag tonight as Rasmus Hojlund returns to lead the line and Scott McTominay gets the nod in midfield.
Antony and Christian Eriksen drop out of the squad completely with a very youthful bench named.
Shola Shoretire and Joe Hugill among the homegrown options United will have late in the game.
🫵 Your United XI to kick off our #FACup campaign! 🔴#MUFC
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 8, 2024
How Wigan line up tonight
19:19 , Marc Mayo
Wigan XI: Tickle; Clare, Hughes, Morrison, Sessegnon; Jones, Shaw, Adeeko; Godo, Humphrys, Aasgard
Subs: Amos, Kerr, Carragher, Robinson, McManaman, Smith, Lang, Magennis, Wyke
The Man Utd team is out!
19:17 , Marc Mayo
Man Utd XI: Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Evans, Dalot; Mainoo, McTominay; Rashford, Fernandes, Garnacho; Hojlund
Subs: Bayindir, Heaton, Bennett, Kambwala, Forson, Hannibal, Pellistri, Shoretire, Hugill
Time for team news!
19:12 , Marc Mayo
Right then, the line-ups are coming up in just a moment before we turn our full attention to the fourth-round draw.
Sweet #FACup third-round strikes 🍬
Our top 🔟 countdown is here to get you 🆙 for the cup! 🍿#MUFC
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 8, 2024
Tonight's venue
19:08 , Marc Mayo
A hefty 7,000 away fans expected to be part of this sold-out crowd at the DW Stadium.
Some of us remember it as the JJB!
The venue for tonight’s game…
The DW Stadium 🏟️#EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/7ZfoFDfQuL
— Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) January 8, 2024
Minnows left in the competition
19:01 , Marc Mayo
Maidstone are the only non-league club guaranteed to be in the next round of the FA Cup.
They are joined by Eastleigh in the hat tonight, but they face a replay against Newport first.
Not many lower-league teams are in the mix, in truth, with Wrexham and Bolton (who face a replay at home to Luton) looking out for their names later on.
Countdown to kick-off
18:55 , Marc Mayo
We're under an hour away from the draw for the FA Cup fourth round!
That means we have under 90 minutes to go until the 90 minutes kicks off in Wigan vs Manchester United.
Team news is due out in the next 20 or so minutes.
Man Utd pay tribute to Franz Beckenbauer
18:49 , Marc Mayo
The German football legend has died at the age of 78, it was announced today.
Rivals on the pitch.
Eternal respect off it.
Now, together at rest.
Sending heartfelt condolences to our counterparts at Bayern Munich as we mourn the loss of a true great, Franz Beckenbauer ❤️ https://t.co/BHSzrmPsAJ pic.twitter.com/7ePhAwl8AF
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 8, 2024
Throwback: Wigan's only win over Man Utd
18:41 , Marc Mayo
Shaun Maloney delivered the stunning winner back in 2012...
😍💫
A piece of Shaun Maloney magic #OnThisDay in 2012 to record our first ever victory over Manchester United...#wafc 🔵⚪️ #BELIEVE pic.twitter.com/1Q8yOfB6Vz
— Wigan Athletic (@LaticsOfficial) April 11, 2022
Head-to-head record
18:35 , Marc Mayo
Latics boss Shaun Maloney struck the winner against United in April 2012 - the only time Wigan have avoided defeat by the Red Devils.
Wigan wins: 1
Man United wins: 18
Draws: 0
Latest match odds
18:26 , Marc Mayo
Wigan to win: 14/1
Man United to win: 2/11
Draw: 6/1
Odds via Betfair (subject to change).
Journey inside the Man Utd dressing room
18:20 , Marc Mayo
It's the red home kit for Manchester United tonight.
The away dressing room awaits Man Utd… 🔴#EmiratesFACup #WIGMUN pic.twitter.com/aXIaQvplES
— ITV Football (@itvfootball) January 8, 2024
FA Cup draw ball numbers
18:16
1. Luton Town or Bolton Wanderers
2. Wrexham
3. Liverpool
4. Brighton
5. Norwich or Bristol Rovers
6. West Ham or Bristol City
7. Tottenham
8. Fulham
9. West Brom
10. Southampton
11. Ipswich Town
12. Leeds United
13. Leicester City
14. Watford
15. Newcastle United
16. Sheffield Wednesday
17. Crystal Palace or Everton
18. Aston Villa
19. Nottingham Forest or Blackpool
20. Wigan Athletic or Manchester United
21. Manchester City
22. Blackburn Rovers
23. Sheffield United
24. Swansea City
25. Chelsea
26. AFC Bournemouth
27. Coventry City
28. Brentford or Wolves
29. Plymouth Argyle
30. Maidstone United
31. Newport County or Eastleigh
32. Hull City or Birmingham City
Wigan vs Man Utd prediction
18:10
United fans may be fearing the worst ahead of this potential banana skin but a late goal could be their saviour from a major cupset.
Man United to win, 2-1.
Our prediction for the Man United line-up
18:02 , Marc Mayo
Predicted Man Utd XI: Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Evans, Dalot; Mainoo, Eriksen; Antony, Fernandes, Garnacho, Rashford
Latest Man Utd team news
17:56
United welcomed Lisandro Martinez and Casemiro back to training this week, but they will not feature here.
Andre Onana is set to keep Altay Bayindir out of goal having delayed his flight to join the Cameroon squad at the Africa Cup of Nations. Sofyan Amrabat has travelled after being called up by Morocco.
The likes of Luke Shaw, Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, Tyrell Malacia and Mason Mount are all out, while Rasmus Hojlund and Anthony Martial remain doubts.
Jadon Sancho is unavailable as he closes in on a return to Borussia Dortmund.
What we reckon for the hosts' line-up
17:51
Predicted Wigan XI: Tickle; Clare, Hughes, Morrison, Sessegnon; Shaw, Adeeko; Godo, Lang, Jones; Magennis
Latest Wigan team news
17:45
Liverpool loanee James Balagizi ended his time at Wigan in the build-up to this cup tie.
Scott Smith, Tom Pearce and Jason Kerr are out with the Latics sweating over the fitness of Stephen Humphrys after a significant blow to his hip.
Wigan boss Shaun Maloney said: "I know he'll try everything he can to be fit, but that was a bad one, a lot worse than I thought it was at the time."
When is the FA Cup draw?
17:40 , Marc Mayo
The draw for the fourth round of the FA Cup takes place ahead of kick-off.
It is slated to begin at 7.50pm GMT.
How to watch
17:33 , Marc Mayo
TV channel: In the UK, tonight's action will be televised live and free-to-air on ITV1, with coverage beginning at 7.30pm.
Live stream: Fans can also tune in live online for free via the ITVX app and website.
Wigan vs Man Utd & FA Cup draw LIVE!
17:27 , Marc Mayo
Hello and welcome to Standard Sport's live coverage of tonight's clash between Wigan and Manchester United, plus the FA Cup draw.
The draw for the fourth round takes place at 7.50pm GMT, shortly before tonight's tie at the DW Stadium.
That is set for an 8.15pm kick-off and pits the League One Latics against the Red Devils, in a true banana skin tie for Erik ten Hag's team.
Join us right here for all the build-up, live coverage of the draw, the match action and the reaction!