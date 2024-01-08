FA Cup draw LIVE! Wigan vs Manchester United match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV today

Wigan vs Manchester United LIVE!

A frantic weekend of FA Cup action draws to a close tonight as League One side Wigan face north-west neighbours Man United in the third round. A classic cupset could be on the cards at the DW Stadium with United incredibly inconsistent under Erik ten Hag, against a Latics outfit which has fought huge financial turmoil in recent years.

The draw for the fourth round of the FA Cup takes places shortly before kick-off but Wigan could not have asked for more of a plum tie regardless of who could be dangled in front of them if they can pull off a shock this evening. A whole 54 places of the league ladder sit between these two teams.

United have Andre Onana available in goal after delaying his flight to the Africa Cup of Nations with a strong team named by Ten Hag featuring Rasmus Hojlund and Marcus Rashford in attack. Follow the FA Cup draw and Wigan vs Man Utd LIVE via Standard Sport's match blog!

Wigan vs Man Utd updates

Kick-off: 8.15pm GMT | DW Stadium

How to watch: ITV1

Man Utd team news: Andre Onana features in strong XI

When is FA Cup draw?

FA Cup draw ball numbers

FA Cup draw

19:57 , Marc Mayo

Leeds vs Plymouth

FA Cup draw

19:57 , Marc Mayo

Tottenham vs Manchester City

FA Cup draw

19:56 , Marc Mayo

Liverpool vs Norwich or Bristol Rovers

FA Cup draw

19:56 , Marc Mayo

Ipswich vs Maidstone

FA Cup draw

19:55 , Marc Mayo

Chelsea vs Aston Villa

FA Cup draw

19:55 , Marc Mayo

Sheffield Wednesday vs Coventry

FA Cup draw

19:55 , Marc Mayo

Leicester vs Hull or Birmingham

FA Cup draw

19:54 , Marc Mayo

West Ham or Bristol City vs Nottingham Forest or Blackpool

FA Cup draw

19:54 , Marc Mayo

West Brom vs Brentford or Wolves

FA Cup draw

19:53 , Marc Mayo

Bournemouth vs Swansea

FA Cup draw

19:53 , Marc Mayo

Blackburn vs Wrexham

FA Cup draw

19:53 , Marc Mayo

First out the hat...

Watford vs Southampton

FA Cup draw

19:51 , Marc Mayo

Here we go!

We have Tottenham hero Gary Mabbutt and ex-Arsenal goalkeeper Emma Byrne to pull the 32 ties out of the hat.

FA Cup draw up next

19:47 , Marc Mayo

Calling all fans of Liverpool, Chelsea, Tottenham, Newcastle, Manchester City, Wrexham, Maidstone...

(Sorry, not you Arsenal)

Your time is now!

The FA Cup fourth-round draw is next.

Shaun Maloney previews Wigan vs Man Utd on ITV

19:44 , Marc Mayo

"Our captain tonight, Charlie Hughes, and our goalkeeper Sam Tickle, if we have any chance tonight we'll need big moments from the defenders and goalkeepers.

"We have talent in attack, we're going to need it tonight.

"They have to have a belief they can win the game, I hope I have transmitted that. I understand the levels between us - if Manchester United turn up and play well it'll be extremely hard. But we'll have moments."

Who will these teams want in the draw?

19:41 , Marc Mayo

It's hard to pick a better draw for Wigan in round four than the one they already have tonight!

Of course, they will not be expecting to reach the next stage so a good draw will be a mere footnote should they win tonight.

For United, it's strictly business. Arsenal are so far the only big dog eliminated in round three, so avoiding the likes of Liverpool will probably be preferred as they chase silverware.

🔜 Coming up from 19:50 GMT: the #FACup fourth-round draw...



United and Wigan will share ball 2️⃣0️⃣#MUFC pic.twitter.com/CAKVeUgQ4G — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 8, 2024

'No excuses' for Man Utd

19:37 , Marc Mayo

Roy Keane just telling ITV there can be "no excuses" for Manchester United tonight.

It's hard to argue, and the line-up shows the Red Devils mean business.

You sense an early goal will be massive for United here, particularly with space likely to be at a premium for Rasmus Hojlund and Co to stretch their legs into.

The warm-ups are just getting underway on the DW Stadium pitch...

Countdown to FA Cup draw

19:32 , Marc Mayo

So we're just over 15 minutes away from the draw for the fourth round.

Everything you need to know is right here!

Two changes for Wigan

19:27 , Marc Mayo

Thelo Aasgaard comes into the attack along with the fit-again Stephen Humphrys for the Latics.

A few names you may recognise on the bench, including former Premier League winger Callum McManaman and James 'son of Jamie' Carragher.

Your Tics team to take on Manchester United in the Emirates FA Cup. 🏆 👊#wafc 🔵⚪️ — Wigan Athletic (@LaticsOfficial) January 8, 2024

Strong line-up named by Man Utd

19:23 , Marc Mayo

Just two changes made by Erik ten Hag tonight as Rasmus Hojlund returns to lead the line and Scott McTominay gets the nod in midfield.

Antony and Christian Eriksen drop out of the squad completely with a very youthful bench named.

Shola Shoretire and Joe Hugill among the homegrown options United will have late in the game.

🫵 Your United XI to kick off our #FACup campaign! 🔴#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 8, 2024

How Wigan line up tonight

19:19 , Marc Mayo

Wigan XI: Tickle; Clare, Hughes, Morrison, Sessegnon; Jones, Shaw, Adeeko; Godo, Humphrys, Aasgard

Subs: Amos, Kerr, Carragher, Robinson, McManaman, Smith, Lang, Magennis, Wyke

The Man Utd team is out!

19:17 , Marc Mayo

Man Utd XI: Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Evans, Dalot; Mainoo, McTominay; Rashford, Fernandes, Garnacho; Hojlund

Subs: Bayindir, Heaton, Bennett, Kambwala, Forson, Hannibal, Pellistri, Shoretire, Hugill

Time for team news!

19:12 , Marc Mayo

Right then, the line-ups are coming up in just a moment before we turn our full attention to the fourth-round draw.

Sweet #FACup third-round strikes 🍬



Our top 🔟 countdown is here to get you 🆙 for the cup! 🍿#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 8, 2024

Tonight's venue

19:08 , Marc Mayo

A hefty 7,000 away fans expected to be part of this sold-out crowd at the DW Stadium.

Some of us remember it as the JJB!

The venue for tonight’s game…



The DW Stadium 🏟️#EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/7ZfoFDfQuL — Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) January 8, 2024

Minnows left in the competition

19:01 , Marc Mayo

Maidstone are the only non-league club guaranteed to be in the next round of the FA Cup.

They are joined by Eastleigh in the hat tonight, but they face a replay against Newport first.

Not many lower-league teams are in the mix, in truth, with Wrexham and Bolton (who face a replay at home to Luton) looking out for their names later on.

Countdown to kick-off

18:55 , Marc Mayo

We're under an hour away from the draw for the FA Cup fourth round!

That means we have under 90 minutes to go until the 90 minutes kicks off in Wigan vs Manchester United.

Team news is due out in the next 20 or so minutes.

Man Utd pay tribute to Franz Beckenbauer

18:49 , Marc Mayo

The German football legend has died at the age of 78, it was announced today.

Read the full story

Rivals on the pitch.

Eternal respect off it.

Now, together at rest.



Sending heartfelt condolences to our counterparts at Bayern Munich as we mourn the loss of a true great, Franz Beckenbauer ❤️ https://t.co/BHSzrmPsAJ pic.twitter.com/7ePhAwl8AF — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 8, 2024

Throwback: Wigan's only win over Man Utd

18:41 , Marc Mayo

Shaun Maloney delivered the stunning winner back in 2012...

😍💫



A piece of Shaun Maloney magic #OnThisDay in 2012 to record our first ever victory over Manchester United...#wafc 🔵⚪️ #BELIEVE pic.twitter.com/1Q8yOfB6Vz — Wigan Athletic (@LaticsOfficial) April 11, 2022

Head-to-head record

18:35 , Marc Mayo

Latics boss Shaun Maloney struck the winner against United in April 2012 - the only time Wigan have avoided defeat by the Red Devils.

Wigan wins: 1

Man United wins: 18

Draws: 0

Latest match odds

18:26 , Marc Mayo

Wigan to win: 14/1

Man United to win: 2/11

Draw: 6/1

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).

Journey inside the Man Utd dressing room

18:20 , Marc Mayo

It's the red home kit for Manchester United tonight.

FA Cup draw ball numbers

18:16

1. Luton Town or Bolton Wanderers

2. Wrexham

3. Liverpool

4. Brighton

5. Norwich or Bristol Rovers

6. West Ham or Bristol City

7. Tottenham

8. Fulham

9. West Brom

10. Southampton

11. Ipswich Town

12. Leeds United

13. Leicester City

14. Watford

15. Newcastle United

16. Sheffield Wednesday

17. Crystal Palace or Everton

18. Aston Villa

19. Nottingham Forest or Blackpool

20. Wigan Athletic or Manchester United

21. Manchester City

22. Blackburn Rovers

23. Sheffield United

24. Swansea City

25. Chelsea

26. AFC Bournemouth

27. Coventry City

28. Brentford or Wolves

29. Plymouth Argyle

30. Maidstone United

31. Newport County or Eastleigh

32. Hull City or Birmingham City

Wigan vs Man Utd prediction

18:10

United fans may be fearing the worst ahead of this potential banana skin but a late goal could be their saviour from a major cupset.

Man United to win, 2-1.

Our prediction for the Man United line-up

18:02 , Marc Mayo

Predicted Man Utd XI: Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Evans, Dalot; Mainoo, Eriksen; Antony, Fernandes, Garnacho, Rashford

Latest Man Utd team news

17:56

United welcomed Lisandro Martinez and Casemiro back to training this week, but they will not feature here.

Andre Onana is set to keep Altay Bayindir out of goal having delayed his flight to join the Cameroon squad at the Africa Cup of Nations. Sofyan Amrabat has travelled after being called up by Morocco.

The likes of Luke Shaw, Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, Tyrell Malacia and Mason Mount are all out, while Rasmus Hojlund and Anthony Martial remain doubts.

Jadon Sancho is unavailable as he closes in on a return to Borussia Dortmund.

What we reckon for the hosts' line-up

17:51

Predicted Wigan XI: Tickle; Clare, Hughes, Morrison, Sessegnon; Shaw, Adeeko; Godo, Lang, Jones; Magennis

Latest Wigan team news

17:45

Liverpool loanee James Balagizi ended his time at Wigan in the build-up to this cup tie.

Scott Smith, Tom Pearce and Jason Kerr are out with the Latics sweating over the fitness of Stephen Humphrys after a significant blow to his hip.

Wigan boss Shaun Maloney said: "I know he'll try everything he can to be fit, but that was a bad one, a lot worse than I thought it was at the time."

When is the FA Cup draw?

17:40 , Marc Mayo

The draw for the fourth round of the FA Cup takes place ahead of kick-off.

It is slated to begin at 7.50pm GMT.

How to watch

17:33 , Marc Mayo

TV channel: In the UK, tonight's action will be televised live and free-to-air on ITV1, with coverage beginning at 7.30pm.

Live stream: Fans can also tune in live online for free via the ITVX app and website.

Wigan vs Man Utd & FA Cup draw LIVE!

17:27 , Marc Mayo

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport's live coverage of tonight's clash between Wigan and Manchester United, plus the FA Cup draw.

The draw for the fourth round takes place at 7.50pm GMT, shortly before tonight's tie at the DW Stadium.

That is set for an 8.15pm kick-off and pits the League One Latics against the Red Devils, in a true banana skin tie for Erik ten Hag's team.

Join us right here for all the build-up, live coverage of the draw, the match action and the reaction!