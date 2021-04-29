Wigan’s narrow win over Hull marred by racism allegation
Wigan maintained their unbeaten start to the Super League season with a hard-fought 16-14 victory against Hull FC, but the result was overshadowed by an alleged racist remark made by the Warriors prop Tony Clubb.
Clubb was placed on report following a complaint made by Hull’s Andre Savelio six minutes before half-time, despite the forward having left the field several minutes earlier. The incident will be investigated by the Rugby Football League in the coming days, with Clubb likely to face severe sanctions if he is found guilty.
Rugby league announced earlier on Thursday a social media blackout this weekend to tackle discrimination, with the sport’s zero‑tolerance policy on racism likely to fall under the spotlight if the allegations made by Savelio are proven.
Away from that incident, Wigan continued their winning run with their sixth consecutive victory against a Hull side who endured a first defeat under their new coach, Brett Hodgson. Finely poised at 14-14 heading into the final 15 minutes, a penalty from Zak Hardaker proved to be the difference.
Wigan led by two points at the interval after an error-strewn though fiercely contested first half. The hosts went ahead when Jackson Hastings broke the deadlock with a wonderful solo finish, before a clever blindside play from Hull enabled Adam Swift to level the scores in the corner. Marc Sneyd then added a penalty to move the visitors ahead by two points.
However, when Jake Connor was sent to the sin-bin following a high tackle on Hardaker, Wigan made the man advantage count when Hastings set Liam Farrell free, with Hardaker’s conversion making it 10-8 at half‑time. Shortly after Connor’s return, the visitors moved back in front when a pinpoint Sneyd kick was plucked from mid-air by Mahe Fonua.
There were still plenty of twists and turns to come. Wigan moved back level shortly after Fonua’s try, when a passage of impressive handling led to Jake Bibby scoring his sixth try of the season, moving him clear at the top of the competition’s try-scoring charts. Hardaker could not convert, leaving it locked at 14-14.
But when Connor was penalised for interference on his own line, Hardaker kicked the simple penalty to put Wigan back in front. Hull had their chances in the final few minutes to ensure it would be them who remained unbeaten, not Wigan, but the Warriors held on.
Wigan Warriors Hardaker; Bibby, Isa, Farrell, French; Hastings, Smith; Singleton, Powell, Clubb, Smithies, Bateman, Partington. Interchange Bullock, Byrne, Havard, Shorrocks.
Hull FC Connor; Fonua, Tuimavave, Griffin, Swift; McNamara, Sneyd; Taylor, Houghton, Sao, Savelio, Lane, Cator. Interchange Fash, Johnstone, Satae, Scott.
Referee J Child.