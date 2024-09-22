Wigan head up Super League Dream Team selections

Jake Wardle, Junior Nsemba and Liam Marshall are three of the four Wigan players to make the team in 2024 [SWPix]

Reigning Super League champions Wigan have contributed four players to the 2024 Dream Team while there are six clubs represented in the line-up.

England centre Jake Wardle retains his place from 2023, while prop Luke Thompson is included for a second time following his impressive return to Super League.

Junior Nsemba's back-row performances have earned him selection, as have the displays of leading scorer Liam Marshall on the wing, as Wigan added the League Leaders' Shield to their Challenge Cup success this season.

Third-placed Warrington have three players represented, with full-back Matt Dufty, winger Matty Ashton and hooker Danny Walker making the list.

Hull KR's duo of half-back Mikey Lewis and loose-forward Elliot Minchella are recognised for their exploits in guiding the Robins to a top-two finish, while Salford making the top four have yielded spots for centre Nene Macdonald and half-back Marc Sneyd.

St Helens prop Matty Lees has been a stand-out in an at-times difficult year for the play-off contenders, while Leeds second-row Rhyse Martin has made the side despite his club side finishing outside the top six.

Sculthorpe honoured to hand out jerseys

Hull KR's duo of Mikey Lewis and Elliot Minchella have been key to their second-place finish in 2024 [SWPix]

The team is selected via a voting system drawn from the panel that also selects the Steve Prescott MBE Man of Steel award.

Four-time Dream Team representative Paul Sculthorpe will present the team with their shirts at an event on Monday.

"I’ll be honoured to present the players with their Dream Team jerseys," said Sculthorpe.

"It's a reflection of outstanding form all through the Super League season, and it's great to see that recognised. We're lucky to be able to watch these guys week in week out, and now going into the play-offs."

Super League Dream Team 2024

Full-back: Matt Dufty (Warrington Wolves)

Winger: Matty Ashton (Warrington Wolves)

Centre: Nene Macdonald (Salford Red Devils)

Centre: Jake Wardle (Wigan Warriors)

Winger: Liam Marshall (Wigan Warriors)

Stand-off: Mikey Lewis (Hull KR)

Scrum-half: Marc Sneyd (Hull KR)

Prop: Matty Lees (St Helens)

Hooker: Danny Walker (Warrington Wolves)

Prop: Luke Thompson (Wigan Warriors)

Second-row: Junior Nsemba (Wigan Warriors)

Second-row: Rhyse Martin (Leeds Rhinos)

Loose-forward: Elliot Minchella (Hull KR)