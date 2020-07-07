Wigan Athletic: Rugby league Wigan Warriors announce intention to buy neighbours

Wigan Warriors have announced their intention to buy their troubled neighbours Wigan Athletic as part of a consortium.

A statement by the rugby league club, which shares the DW Stadium with their football counterparts, said they had informed the Latics' administrators of their plans.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"We strongly believe that Wigan Athletic is better being locally-owned. As sustainability and ownership of the stadium is equally important to both clubs, we are currently working with our longstanding advisers KPMG and talking to external parties.

"Our intention is to identify other investors quickly and start due diligence on the football club with the intention of making a bid in due course. We have made the Administrators aware of our interest and hope to explore this with them further over the days ahead.

More follows…



