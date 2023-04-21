The Wig Room: Knox Presbyterian’s Cancer Care Mission

STRATFORD – The Knox Presbyterian Church in Stratford is doing a whole lot of good to aid those in need – in need of a nice wig, that is.

Knox Presbyterian’s Cancer Care Mission takes the form of the Wig Room. A literal room filled to the brim with wigs offers a wide selection as well as hats, scarves and other head accessories to cancer patients in the region. They have clients come from all over southwestern Ontario, from Perth and Huron counties to Bruce and Brant counties. This complimentary service is free of charge to those battling cancer.

Located within the building of the Knox Presbyterian Church in Stratford, the Wig Room began in 2004 and since then has provided this service to more than 1,000 clients.

“Each client meets with a personal hair stylist and a caring volunteer upon their visit. Our hairdressers are very particular in helping each individual pick an appropriate colour and style to make them look and feel better, and will trim the wig to suit the client,” explained Nancy Rothwell, member of the steering committee for Knox’s Cancer Care Mission.

Back in August 2004, Rothwell, along with other members of Knox Presbyterian in Stratford looked at what was needed in their community for helping those who are battling cancer.

“We knew that there wasn’t any local provider of wigs, as the closest was in London at the Cancer Clinic where you picked a wig from a bin,” said Rothwell.

“We wanted to be able to offer a personal service like going to the hair salon, to help people feel and look better, and also offer the service and accessories free of charge. Our wigs are synthetic, easily cared for, and we offer a lovely variety of colours and styles, including some with highlights.”

How the process works is a client will call or email them to book some time at the Wig Room. A volunteer will then set up an appointment with them and anyone they wish to have attend with them. At the appointment, the hairdresser discusses with the client their needs and wants and picks out some options for them to try. The hairdresser will then trim and style the wig to suit the client’s needs. The volunteer will help with finding head accessories for the client.

“The client leaves with a smile on their face and a new look to help them through their next months of treatments and recovery,” stated Rothwell.

Well known is the fact that cancer treatments are not cheap, as well as the costs associated with battling the disease.

“For the client and their family, there are a variety of costs associated with having cancer including things such as gas for driving to appointments, meals, hotel accommodations, childcare, and extra prescriptions,” explained Rothwell.

“So we are able to provide something free of cost to our clients along with providing the personal service of helping to select the right style, colour, and fit. We have a private and comfortable room for clients to meet confidentially with our volunteers.”

And what they do makes a big difference in the lives of their clients.

Previous client Lyndsay Coghlin said the Wig Room “welcomed her with warm hearts and open minds.”

“They helped me find comfort during one of the difficult stages in my cancer journey. Their passion to help people was so evident,” expressed Coghlin.

“The Wig Room to me was a place where I could go and be vulnerable with my feelings about hair loss. It was a place where I could then share with my mom for the same reasons.”

Coghlin has shared this safe space with her mother, Nancy Davidson, as she recently was a client at the Wig Room, although receiving her diagnosis first.

“It is a safe, comfortable place with wonderful volunteers who treat you special for all the right reasons,” expressed Davidson.

“It’s important to have a service like this because wigs can be expensive and sometimes you don’t realize how losing your hair can affect you. Helping someone who is struggling with many other things in their life, finances being one of them possibly, is a big deal. And they made it easy. They were accommodating, compassionate and kind,” added Coghlin.

“Many women and men identify with their hair. I didn’t think I did until I tried on my first wig and looked in the mirror. It put a real smile on my face,” said Davidson.

Their mission states that they want clients to leave with “a little smile on their face and hope in their hearts,” and it is clear they are accomplishing just that.

“We are so thankful for the dedicated and caring support from our hairdressers, community volunteers and steering committee, along with the donations that help to fund the Wig Room,” Rothwell stated.

To set up an appointment or learn more about Knox Presbreyterian’s Cancer Care Mission, contact them by phone at 519-271-0373 or by email at knoxs@wightman.ca. It is by appointment only. They are also currently seeking volunteers for the Wig Room.

