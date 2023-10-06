Wig cupboard, anyone? 10 London homes for sale with unique historic details, from Wandsworth to Wood Green

(These London homes for sale boast rare historical details)

Victorian homes are the UK’s favourite historical style, according to a new report that also mapped the location of Listed homes throughout the nation.

Georgian homes were the second most popular, at 23 per cent, while thatched cottages came in close behind with 22 per cent of the vote, found estate agent Jackson-Stops’ Heritage Homes survey.

Owners of period homes cited ‘unique charm and character’ and larger proportions as the greatest factors in their choice, with high ceilings (41 per cent) and big fireplaces (36 per cent) the most covetable features.

While London is hardly lacking in period charm – most of the city’s housing stock is Victorian – certain features are far rarer than your bog-standard bay window or brick fireplace.

We’ve handpicked ten homes for sale with standout historic detailing, from painted frescoes to original Thirties bathrooms.

Wandsworth, SW17

£2.2 million

Wandle Road, SW17 (Carter Jonas)

A 19th century villa near the Common with arched windows, an original Gothic porch and preserved Victorian wall frescoes in the sitting room. Practical perks include a store running the length of the house and an area on the half landing currently used as an artists’ studio.

Carter Jonas, 020 3993 7581

Balham, SW12

£1 million

Nightingale Lane, SW12 (John D Wood & Co)

Tucked away at the end of a mews street, this historic coach house is centered around a remarkable former billiards room with an ornate 19th ceiling, wall frescoes and original fireplaces. Officially there are two bedrooms, but plenty of flexibility.

John D Wood & Co, 020 3889 7668

Wood Green, N22

£350,000

High Road, N22 (Unique Property Company)

A one-of-a-kind Georgian ‘mushroom house’, once a gatekeeper’s lodge, on a large wild plot next to Woodside Park. Built around a central chimney breast, it has an upside down layout and characterful timber ceiling and windows.

Unique Property Company, 020 8187 4599

Crouch End, N8

£875,000

Crescent Road, N8 (Brickworks)

This Victorian two-bedroom maisonette, close to the popular Parkland Walk, has distinctive cornincing and herringbone parquet floors, plus a roof terrace accessed by a wrought iron spiral staircase. It’s being sold without a chain.

Brickworks, 020 3834 7985

Pinner, HA5

£2.75 million

West End Lane, HA5 (Inigo)

A rare 16th century hall house with a striking exposed timber frame, less than 10 minutes’ walk to a Metropolitan line station. Grade II*-listed, it has five bedrooms, two receptions and a study, plus a separate sun room set in two-thirds of an acre.

Inigo, 020 3687 3071

Kilburn, NW2

£850,000

Mapesbury Road, NW2 (Camerons Stiff & Co)

This particularly well-preserved Thirties flat has three bedrooms, plus original Art Deco wall mouldings and leaded windows. Located within a conservation area, it’s handy for

Camerons Stiff & Co, 020 3835 3574

Bermonsdey, SE1

£750,000

Grange Walk, SE1 (Chestertons)

A rare Georgian cottage on a historic street near a wealth of shops and restaurants of Tower Bridge Road. Almost 1,000 square feet, it has a classic two-up, two-down layout with a central staircase, plus exposed beams and open fireplaces.

Chestertons, 020 3879 5652

Bloomsbury, WC1N

Great James Street

£3.95 million

Great James Street, WC1N (Savills)

This five-storey townhouse in the heart of Bloomsbury has original staircases, fireplaces and wood panelling, as well as an all-important wig cupboard. The owners are including a book they commissioned on the house’s history in the sale.

Savills, 020 7253 2533

Crystal Palace, SE26

£495,000

Crystal Palace Park Road, SE26 (Hamptons)

A two-bedroom apartment in Thirties block Torrington Court, with a carved Art Deco fireplace and original tiled bathroom plus a private balcony and designated off-street parking space. Entry is via a grand wood-panelled communal lobby.

Hamptons, 020 3873 1667

Stepney, E1

£2 million

Stepney Green, E1 (Dexters)

This Georgian house, once a base for local Boy Scouts, includes a whopping 4,000 square feet of space, including an unusual curved library room with historic doors. It included gated parking and there’s no onward chain.

Dexters, 020 7483 6371