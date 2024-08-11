Wiffin forced to pull out of closing ceremony role

Gold medal-winning rower Fintan McCarthy stepped into the closing ceremony flagbearing role alongside Mona McSharry for Team Ireland after Daniel Wiffin had to be pull out because of illness [Getty Images]

Swimming gold medallist Daniel Wiffin had to withdraw from his role as one of Ireland's flagbearers at the Olympic Games closing ceremony because of illness.

Wiffin's unavailability meant that gold medal winning rower Fintan McCarthy stepped into the role alongside another swimming medallist Mona McSharry.

Magheralin man Wiffin competed in the 10 kilometre Open Water swimming event in Paris on Friday morning.

The water quality in the River Seine was an issue for the Olympic organisers with the men's triathlon event having to be postponed for 24 hours during the first week of the Games.

Wiffen, 23, won a gold medal in the 800m freestyle and claimed bronze in the 1500m prior to competing the open water event and he had described his selection for the closing ceremony role as "a great privilege".

McSharry won Ireland's first medal of the Olympics when she finished third in the 100m breaststroke.

The 23-year-old said she was "so shocked" to be selected and it was "an incredible way" to round out the Games.

The 2024 Olympics have been the most successful in Ireland's history.

Gymnast Rhys McClenaghan, boxer Kellie Harrington and rowers Paul O'Donovan and Fintan McCarthy all added to Wiffen's gold medal.

Banbridge rower Philip Doyle and Daire Lynch also took a third-place finish in the men's double sculls.