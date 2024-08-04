Wiffen third in 1500m final for second Olympic medal

Daniel Wiffen adds a bronze medal to his gold in the 800m freestyle [Getty Images]

Daniel Wiffen has earned his second medal of the Paris Olympics after finishing in third place in the 1500m freestyle final, which was won by the USA's Bobby Finke.

Finke set a world record of 14:30.67 after a stunning performance, while Wiffen was third (14:39.63) behind Italy's Gregorio Paltrinieri (14:34.55).

The La Defense Arena erupted as Finke finished the race in record time, surpassing Chinese swimmer Yang Sun's time of 14:31.02 at the 2012 Games in London.

Representing Team Ireland, Wiffen's bronze is his second medal of the Games after he won a thrilling 800m freestyle on Tuesday.

In doing so, he became the first athlete from Northern Ireland to win an Olympic gold medal in 36 years.

The 23-year-old is also the first Team Ireland athlete to win more than one gold medal in the same Games in 28 years.

It is the latest achievement in a breakout year for Wiffen, who has now added Olympic gold and bronze to his two World Championship golds in the 800m and 1500m freestyle in Doha in February.

More to follow.