Wife's Sudden Death Before First Anniversary Leaves Father of 2 Kids 'Terrified of a Future Without Her'

Jessica Howe died after slipping and hitting her head at work, leaving her husband Kevin "feeling hollow, empty and completely lost" as he faces their first wedding anniversary on Sunday

A Missouri family is mourning the loss of a loving mother with a "whimsical artistic soul" who died after she was injured in an accident at work — just days before she and her husband were to celebrate their first wedding anniversary.

Jessica Howe, 32, was reportedly working at a Costco in St. Peters on Saturday when she slipped, fell and hit her head twice, according to NBC affiliate KSDK.

"She was in the food court area and she went to the back sink area, fell and hit her head on the sink and then the ground," her husband, Kevin Howe, tells PEOPLE. "Her coworkers heard the commotion and found her on the ground."

Jessica was hospitalized and placed on life support, according to a GoFundMe campaign started by loved ones. She died two days later.

Kevin says he is "feeling hollow, empty and completely lost" since his wife died. "I've lost the love of my life, my future."

Loved ones announced on GoFundMe Monday that Jessica had died just before 9 p.m. local time. They said she was surrounded by those who loved her, and that her organs will be donated to "help save others."

"Even in death Jess was always trying to help others and made sure she was listed as an organ donor," the fundraiser says.

Kevin tells PEOPLE that Jessica's son John, who is almost 6, "got to say goodbye to his mother" before she passed.

"While he can't totally comprehend the situation, he knows his mommy is gone and not coming back," Kevin says.

Their 19-month-old daughter Serena "knows something is missing," he adds. "Her routine is off. A person she saw everyday is no longer around."

Jessica was an outstanding mother, her husband says. "Her children adored her," Kevin tells PEOPLE. "On her days off, she made sure to do all kinds of activities with them. She always wanted to make sure they knew how special they were."

The couple were about to celebrate their one-year wedding anniversary on Sunday. Now, Kevin says, he is filled with "apprehension" and "terrified of a future without her."

But Kevin will keep their plan to move into a new rental house this weekend and will spend time with his children while "putting all her home decor up."

"I could talk for hours about the wonderful person she was," Kevin says of his wife. "She had the ability to turn total strangers into friends. Her smile lit up the room [and] she had a whimsical, artistic soul."

Nearly $35,000 has been raised for Jessica's family through the GoFundMe campaign.

Kevin says Jessica "wouldn't believe" how much support she and her family have received since her tragic accident.

"It's meant so much," he adds of the help. "I'm so grateful."

"I'm in shock a lot," Kevin admits. "The plan we made for our life has gone up in smoke and this will allow me to start a new plan that she'd be proud of."

