When a wife struggles alone as a caretaker of her husband with Alzheimer’s, she realized the need for help from people around her

PHOENIX, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “I journeyed with dementia as I care for my own mother and husband. I want people to gain a sense of hope that there is light at the end of caring for someone with dementia. Not only is there light, there is life. This fictionalized story helps me to know that possibilities are there, even though this story isn't my story, or probably the story of the reader,” Sandra Hopper states. In “Casey's Village: It takes a village for transformation.” (published by Balboa Press), she shares a compilation of fact and fiction as catharsis from her own personal pain and to give hope and support to others traveling a similar journey.

Casey never expected her life to change so drastically, so terribly. She never expected her beloved husband Richard to get sick. She never expected to become his caretaker, but when Richard is diagnosed with dementia and Alzheimer’s, Casey must find a way to evolve. It is horrible to watch Richard fade away, but even worse is the thought of losing the man she loves. As Casey’s emotional health plummets, she begins to learn that she cannot be a caretaker by herself. It takes a village to stay strong — a village of support as she takes her next steps.

“I have been writing stories since I could put stories together, and it is the thrill of my life to be able to share part of my story as a hospice nurse, ordained minister, wife, daughter and willing participant in my life,” Hopper says. She adds, “I am grateful for this journey I am experiencing with my husband, and with my mother, as they live with dementia. I am grateful for the love and support of family and friends that have given me a village, and to my own connection to the Creator of all that is.”

When asked what she wants readers to take away from her writing of this book, Hopper replies, “Dementia affects almost everyone in our society today either directly or indirectly. It doesn't avoid any group. What is important is for people to know and understand that a new life is possible no matter what circumstances they may be navigating in their journey.” For more details about the book, please visit https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/caseys-village-rev-sandra-s-hoppper-rn/1137779563?ean=9781982255411.

“Casey's Village: It takes a village for transformation.”

By Sandra Hopper

Hardcover | 5.5 x 8.5in | 230 pages | ISBN 9781982255428

Softcover | 5.5 x 8.5in | 230 pages | ISBN 9781982255411

E-Book | 230 pages | ISBN 9781982255435

About the Author

Sandra Hopper brings together her backgrounds in hospice nursing and as an ordained minister to add authenticity to this story. She is caregiver to her spouse and mother as they travel the journey through Alzheimer’s and dementia.





