Wife stabs husband at motel, then stabs him to death one year later, Alabama cops say

A woman is accused of stabbing her husband to death in a motel room as she awaits trial on a charge of stabbing him at the same motel nearly a year ago, Alabama police say.

Ashley Latrice Wright, 25, was arrested on a murder charge following the death of her husband, according to a news release from the Moulton Police Department.

The latest stabbing happened almost a year to the day after a very similar incident, Moulton Police Chief Craig Knight told McClatchy News over the phone.

In the first case, Carl Dewayne Jones was found with a non-life-threatening stab wound Dec. 1, 2022, The Moulton Advertiser reported.

At the time, Wright was charged and released on bond as her trial was pending, Knight told McClatchy News.

Jones and Wright had moved from the city for several months but returned four to six weeks ago, the chief said.

On Nov. 30, 41-year-old Jones was found lying on the floor of the Relax Inn motel with a stab wound to his chest, police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, making his death the third homicide in Moulton in 2023, according to police.

Wright, described as Jones’ spouse, became a suspect in the case, and a search for her began among several law enforcement agencies.

She was eventually found in Clarksdale, Mississippi, about 200 miles from the motel where Jones was found dead, police said. She was taken into custody without incident during a traffic stop and extradited back to Alabama.

Wright was booked in Lawrence County Jail on a murder charge Dec. 4. Attorney information for Wright is not available.

She’s being held without bond, police said.

Woman kills ex with wife’s help, then stabs and kills wife years later, GA cops say

75-year-old ‘pleaded for her life’ as intruder killed her, cops say. He’s prison-bound

Man stabs his roommate, follows them and starts fire in Utah home, cops say

Motel guest is shot multiple times by 86-year-old owner, Nebraska cops say