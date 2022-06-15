Wife Who Stabbed Stepdad Turned Husband Says She Didn’t Mean to Kill Him

Josh Fiallo
·6 min read
Law & Crime Network
Law & Crime Network

Speaking publicly for the first time since fatally stabbing her husband, Danielle Redlick testified in Orlando on Tuesday morning that she never meant to kill Michael Redlick, her partner of nearly two decades and her step-father before that.

Instead, Danielle said she stabbed her husband in self-defense as he attempted to “smother her to death” at their Florida home on Jan. 11, 2019, with her head pinned against the kitchen counter and his hand gripping her nose and mouth.

Danielle testified that she was only able to escape her husband’s grip by stabbing him in the shoulder with a kitchen knife, which disoriented him enough for her to scamper away.

Danielle initially said in a 911 call that her husband’s death was from a heart attack, before later telling a detective that Michael must have stabbed himself, according to an arrest report. While she now admits to the stabbing, the prosecution, which is attempting to convict her on a murder charge, doesn’t buy her claim of what happened next.

Wife Stabbed Husband to Death After He Joked About Hiding the Knives: Cops

Assistant State Attorney Sean Wiggins had previously told jurors that Danielle purposefully stabbed Michael and left him to die on the kitchen floor as she retired to her bedroom, where she scrolled a dating app and erased phone messages. Then, Wiggins claims, she attempted to bleach the scene, all before she called 911 more than 11 hours later.

Florida Wife Scrolled Dating App After Fatally Stabbing Hubby, Prosecutors Allege

Testifying on Tuesday, Danielle, who broke into tears at one point, said that she loved her husband and never meant to kill him. She said that after stabbing Michael, she ran and hid in the master bathroom of their $1 million lakefront home in Winter Park, and that it had never occurred to her that a stab to the shoulder could be fatal.

So, when Danielle returned to the kitchen later that night, she said she thought her husband was just “being dramatic” as he lay in a pool of blood. She claims the situation became real for her when she called out his name and he didn’t respond. She then tried to save him with mouth-to-mouth resuscitation to no avail, which prompted her to touch his face and then place her head on his chest. There was no heart-beat. Michael Redlick was dead at 65.

“My heart dropped at that point and I started thinking, ‘what the heck,’ and I see the blood,” Danielle said. “I’m glancing around for my phone and I’m just looking at him and trying to figure it out and I’m thinking, ‘oh my gosh, did he die?’”

This is when Danielle says she went into “shock” and began making a “series of really bad decisions.”

Her first mistake, Danielle testified, was not calling 911 immediately. She said she was in such a panic that she dialed “911-911” but, when the call didn’t go through, she began contemplating suicide instead of calling back. She looked up how to kill herself by slitting her wrists and tried it, but the thought of her children stopped her.

“I heard something saying, ‘not like this Danielle, not like this,’” she said. “Your kids can’t lose both of their parents.”

Then, she said, she wept as she laid with her husband’s corpse, first on the ground and then on a brown chair that she’d moved his corpse onto, until she fell asleep.

Danielle testified that after realizing Michael was dead she eventually checked and deleted phone messages from another man she’d been seeing, as well as messages between her and Michael. But she denied the prosecution's claim that she also spent time on a dating app.

After Danielle successfully called 911 on the morning of Jan. 12, police arrived and found Michael’s body along with blood and cleaning supplies spread throughout the house, Wiggins had previously told jurors in his opening statement last week, in which he said the house resembled a scene from a horror movie.

In addition to offering her recollection of the stabbing, Danielle also described her relationship with Michael—which began when he became her stepfather, marrying her mother three months before she died of breast cancer. Danielle was 20 at the time.

Danielle, now 48, became intimate with her stepdad and future husband before turning 21 after he asked for her help raising her little sister, then 16, in his home. He’d visit Danielle often at a bar she worked at and they would attend concerts together, Danielle said.

She described the beginning of the relationship as mostly a happy time, despite her family’s objections to her dating her mother’s widower. The couple eventually married and moved into a riverfront home on the Mississippi River while Michael was working as an executive for the Memphis Grizzlies, a NBA team.

While Danielle mostly painted a positive picture of their early years together, she also said Michael showed some abusive tendencies from early on in their relationship and that those had become worse over the last decade. The first instance of abuse, she said, came when she and Michael ran into an ex-boyfriend of hers at a concert in Ohio and then argued after the show. Michael told her that she would have rather attended with her former flame and she quipped back, “At least he isn’t Jewish and cheap.” Danielle said Michael responded by slapping her in the face—the first time he physically abused her.

Similar incidents would occur off and on for years, she said, even after the couple’s two children were born. But Danielle said that she never left “because there was still a lot of good,” and she knew that Michael loved her.

But the abuse worsened as Michael got older, Danielle said. She testified that they their sex life slowed down as Michael struggled with erectile dysfunction. After Viagra stopped working for him, she said he began taking shots of testosterone that made him stronger and more “attractive,” but also more abusive.

Danielle said that both she and her husband had been unfaithful, and that they had each moved out and then back in at different points. In 2018, Danielle filed for divorce but the couple continued to spend time together and Michael managed to avoid receiving the papers including with her help on one occasion when she ignored a process server who came to their front door.

Laying in bed together that afternoon, Danielle says Michael told her he “loved his wife” and “didn’t want to be with another woman.”

But all those years of dysfunction, infidelity and abuse culminated on the night of the stabbing, Danielle said. And while she remains heartbroken with the result, she testified that she didn’t feel she overreacted by stabbing her husband, since she felt her own life was in danger.

“I didn’t like the end result, of course,” she said. “I never wanted him to be dead.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • NHL Draft: Sabres' biggest needs, top prospects

    When the Buffalo Sabres step onto the ice for the 2022-23 season, they’ll be wielding an exciting mix of youth and talent.

  • Avs' Bednar longs to swap spots with Lightning's Cooper

    DENVER (AP) — Jared Bednar is four wins shy of becoming hockey's first head coach to win the Kelly Cup, the Calder Cup and the Stanley Cup. “Yeah, well, I mean, my focus is on this cup. I want to add it, I want our team to finish the job,” Bednar said as he primed the Colorado Avalanche to face the two-time defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning in a star-studded Stanley Cup Final. Bednar isn't necessarily one to go down memory lane, not when there's a wide-open highway to hockey heaven ahead. H

  • Why Andrei Vasilevskiy is the Stanley Cup Final's x-factor

    If there's one big advantage in the Stanley Cup Final, it's the Lightning's Conn Smythe-calibre netminder.

  • It always pays to develop your own goalies

    Justin Cuthbert pinpoints one commonality among Stanley Cup winning teams, which is the presence and importance of homegrown netminders.

  • Aaron Cockerill aims to impress North American golf fans with RBC Canadian Open debut

    TORONTO — Aaron Cockerill knows the RBC Canadian Open is an opportunity. It's more than a chance to play elite golf in front of family and friends, it's an opportunity to show North American golf fans what they've been missing. Cockerill, from Stony Mountain, Man., shot a 2-under-par 68 on Friday morning to make the cut in his first-ever PGA Tour event. The top-ranked Canadian on the European-based DP World Tour, Cockerill wants to showcase his talent for his home continent. "One hundred per cen

  • Canada dumps Slovakia 7-0 in quarterfinal at world women's U18 hockey championship

    MADISON, Wis. — Canada defeated Slovakia 7-0 in quarterfinal play Friday at the under-18 women's world hockey championship. Seven different players scored for Canada and Sarah MacEachern had three assists at LeBahn Ice Arena. “I really liked our team’s energy," said Canadian assistant coach Vicky Sunohara. "They were excited to play." Madison Chantler scored 52 seconds into the game and McKenna van Gelder made it 2-0 midway through the period. Alyssa Regalado, Karel Prefontaine, Ava Murphy, Jord

  • Winnipeg brewery offers Barry Trotz free beer for life if he coaches Jets

    A local brewery has vowed that coveted free-agent coach Barry Trotz will never go thirsty if he signs on to coach his hometown Jets.

  • Brieske wins first of career, Tigers top Blue Jays 3-1

    DETROIT (AP) — Rookie Beau Brieske pitched into the sixth inning and earned his first major league victory, Víctor Reyes came off the injured list and had three hits and the Detroit Tigers beat the Toronto Blue Jays 3-1 on Saturday. Making his ninth start, the 24-year-old Brieske (1-5) scattered seven hits and didn't issue a walk in 5 2/3 innings. Gregory Soto worked through a jam in the ninth inning and earned his 13th save. Reyes and Eric Haase each scored a run and drove in another. Reyes was

  • Auger-Aliassime suffers shock defeat to world No. 205 in Libema Open semifinals

    'S-HERTOGENBOSCH, Netherlands — Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime is out of the Libema Open grass-court tennis tournament after being upset in the semifinals by Tim van Rijthoven of the Netherlands on Saturday. Van Rijthoven, ranked 196 places lower than world No. 9 Auger-Aliassime in the ATP rankings, denied the Canadian a chance to play for his second Tour win with a 6-3, 1-6, 7-6 (5) victory. The Dutch player broke Auger-Aliassime in the sixth game of the first set to take a 4-2 lead. He held se

  • Avalanche must beat two-time champion Lightning to win Cup

    DENVER (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon wouldn’t have it any other way. He and the Colorado Avalanche have stubbed their toe many times in the playoffs over the past several years, never getting past the second round. Now that they’ve broken through to reach the Stanley Cup Final, naturally they need to beat the back -to- back defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning to win this core group’s first title. Game 1 is Wednesday night in Denver. "I’m glad we’re playing Tampa,” MacKinnon said Tuesday. “There’s n

  • 11-year-old spelling bee champ brings home bronze from national competition

    New Brunswick's 11-year-old spelling whiz is bringing home a trophy, a medal and a cash prize. Austin He of Quispamsis was the only New Brunswicker to compete in Spelling Bee of Canada in Toronto this weekend, and he's bringing home the bronze. "It was fun. I liked the actual spelling part, and I didn't realize time went by so fast," he said in an interview from his Toronto hotel room Monday. Over the course of the seven-hour competition, Austin correctly spelled the words supersede, spurrier, p

  • Minister St-Onge announces creation of Sport Canada athletes commission

    Canada's sport minister Pascale St-Onge emphasized once again that the athlete voice is critical in changing the sports culture in this country. St-Onge announced a couple of safe-sport initiatives on Sunday, including the creation of an athlete advisory committee within Sport Canada to amplify athlete voices. The minister said participation with the new Office of the Integrity Commissioner (OSIC), which will become operational on Monday, will gradually become mandatory for all national sport or

  • LeBron James can't keep his hands off the Stanley Cup

    LeBron James has been enjoying his offseason after missing out on the NBA playoffs with the LA Lakers, including a meeting with the Stanley Cup.

  • Blue Jays starter Ryu to undergo elbow surgery, expected to miss rest of season

    Toronto Blue Jays left-hander Hyun Jin Ryu is expected to miss the rest of the season due to a left elbow injury that will require surgery. General manager Ross Atkins said Dr. Neal ElAttrache will determine during the procedure whether Ryu needs Tommy John surgery or a partial repair of the ulnar collateral ligament. "We were hopeful that there was the potential of a conservative route and weighed the pros and cons of that and ultimately decided that it was best to move forward with the procedu

  • Corey Conners wins Rivermead Cup low Canadian at RBC Canadian Open

    TORONTO — Corey Conners won a trophy at the RBC Canadian Open for the first time of his career. But it's not the one he really wanted. Conners, from Listowel, Ont., fired an 8-under 62 in the final round of the Canadian Open on Sunday, finishing sixth on the leaderboard at 12-under par. He was awarded the Rivermead Cup as the lowest Canadian at the national men's championship as Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland won the title for a second time. During the awards ceremony Golf Canada CEO Laurence

  • Canada's Brooke Henderson wins ShopRite LPGA Classic, her 11th career pro title

    While Lindsey Weaver-Wright finished her round at the ShopRite LPGA Classic, Canada's Brooke Henderson got ready. Henderson, from Smiths Falls, Ont., held a one-shot lead over the American, but with No. 18 a par-5, the Canadian knew that a playoff was a distinct possibility. Sure enough, Weaver-Wright birdied the hole and forced an extra hole of golf at the LPGA event. Henderson had made the most of her time waiting for Weaver-Wright and gotten prepared. "It was a bit of a long wait, which makes

  • Report: Lots of Raptors 'dissatisfied with roles in Toronto'

    It's not just OG Anunoby who is reportedly dissatisfied with his role in Toronto.

  • Curry's 233-game run of 3-pointers ends in NBA Finals

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — For the first time in his career, Stephen Curry couldn't get a 3-pointer to fall in an NBA postseason game. Curry was 0 for 9 behind the arc in the Warriors’ 104-94 victory over the Boston Celtics in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday night. The drought ended a streak of 233 postseason and regular season games in which Curry had made at least one 3-pointer, a run that lasted 3 1/2 years. The most prolific 3-pointer shooter in NBA history was 7 for 22 overall, finishing with

  • Nick Taylor threatens but fades in third round of RBC Canadian Open

    TORONTO — Before Nick Taylor even got into the tee box at the Rink, fans were thumping the hockey boards that line the 16th hole with chants of "Nicky! Nicky! Nicky!" Taylor, from Abbotsford, B.C., was the low Canadian after three rounds at the RBC Canadian Open. Recognizing that he was closing in on second-round leader Wyndham Clark, fans at the featured hole gave Taylor a rousing ovation on Saturday afternoon. "It's wicked," said Taylor with a grin. "The ovation I got just coming onto the tee,

  • Khalsa Cup ball hockey tournament returns to Brampton after hiatus to raise money for charity

    After nearly three years on hiatus, Brampton's Khalsa Cup has returned to give back to the community. The charity ball hockey tournament, which began seven years ago, invites players from across the Greater Toronto Area to arenas in Brampton. Since its inception, it's raised thousands of dollars for various charities. This year, all proceeds will go to Khalsa Aid Canada, the Canadian chapter of the international non-profit humanitarian organization. "The point here is bringing the community toge