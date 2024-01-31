Wife of Sen. Joe Manchin injured in Birmingham car crash amid police pursuit: Police

Gayle Manchin, the wife of West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, was injured in a car crash as a suspect allegedly fled police in Birmingham, Alabama, authorities said.

On Monday, the Homewood Police began a pursuit of an individual wanted on felony charges, authorities said. Police units pursued the vehicle through North Birmingham onto 18th Street North before losing contact with the suspect vehicle in the 1300 block of 18th Street North, officials said.

Homewood Police officers continued pursuit on 18th Street North where they subsequently observed that the suspect vehicle had apparently collided with another vehicle at the intersection of 18th Street North and 15th Avenue North. The driver was then apprehended without incident, police said.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue medics were called to the scene to help the two occupants of the other vehicle, one of whom authorities confirmed Tuesday afternoon was Gayle Manchin, wife of United States Sen. Joe Manchin. Manchin and the other occupant were treated and taken to UAB Gardendale before later being transported to UAB’s downtown campus, authorities confirmed. They are both in stable condition, police said.

The Homewood Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division is currently investigating and is in the process of charging the suspect with multiple felony warrants. The suspect is currently being held at the Homewood City jail pending warrants.

