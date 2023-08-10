Wife puts ‘Lucky for Life’ ticket in husband’s anniversary card. They hit the jackpot

A 43rd wedding anniversary gift yielded a $25,000 per year jackpot for a New Hampshire couple, the Massachusetts Lottery reported.

Shelley German of Salem slipped a Lucky for Life lottery ticket into an anniversary card for her husband, thinking it had four out of five winning numbers, officials said in a news release.

But when the couple rechecked the ticket for the July 28 drawing, they discovered they had all five winning numbers, the lottery said.

German and her husband claimed their prize of $25,000 per year for 20 years, before taxes, on Aug. 2, officials said.

A regular Lucky for Life player, German said she plans to spend some of the money on home improvements.

She told officials she won a new car in a raffle on their 38th anniversary, but said her “first real jackpot was her husband.”

German bought the winning ticket at a convenience store in Methuen, Massachusetts, which “receives a $5,000 bonus for its sale of the ticket,” the lottery said.

Salem, New Hampshire, is near the Massachusetts state line, about 40 miles southeast of Concord.

Multi-state Lucky for Life drawings are held seven nights a week

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

