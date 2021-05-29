Wife of Major Dhoundiyal, killed in Pulwama encounter, joins Indian Army

Lieutenant General YK Joshi pips the stars on Nikita Kaul (Photo/Twitter)

New Delhi [India], May 29 (ANI): The widow of Army Major Major Vibhuti Shankar Dhoundiyal, who was killed in the 2019 Pulwama terrorist attack, on Saturday donned the Indian Army uniform for the first time as she joined the force to serve the nation.

Nikita Kaul paid tribute to her husband who lost his life in the February 2019 encounter with JeM terrorists in Pulawama in Jammu and Kashmir. She officially joined the Indian Army as Lieutenant Nikita Kaul Dhoundiyal.

A tweet by PRO Udhampur-Ministry of Defence said "#MajVibhutiShankarDhoundiyal, made the Supreme Sacrifice at #Pulwama in 2019, was awarded SC (P). Today his wife Nitika Kaul dons #IndianArmy uniform; paying him a befitting tribute. A proud moment for her as Lieutenant General YK Joshi, #ArmyCdrNC himself pips the Stars on her shoulders!"

Six months after the death of her husband, Nikita cleared the Short Service Commission (SSC) exam and the Services Selection Board (SSB) interview and was commissioned at Officers Training Academy (OTA) at Chennai for her training.

In a 2019 interview with ANI, Nikita Kaul had urged every Indian not to "sympathise but stay strong and united".

"I will request everyone not to sympathise rather be very strong because this man (VS Dhoundiyal) holds a position very larger than any of us standing here. Let us salute this man. Jai Hind," Kaul had said while bidding adieu to her husband.

Major Dhoundiyal, resident of Dehradun, was among four Army men who were killed in the encounter with JeM terrorists in Pulwama district. They killed--JeM commander Kamran--the mastermind of February 14 terror attack on CRPF convoy in which 40 jawans were killed.

Praising the Major for sacrificing his life for the nation and the people he had never met, Nikita had said: "I am really proud. We all love you. The way you love everyone is entirely different because you sacrificed your life for the people who you may have never met, but still you decided to give your life for them."

"You are such a brave man. I am very honoured to have you as my husband. I'll love you till my last breath. I owe my life to you. Yes, it's hurting that you're leaving but I know you will always be around", she had said. (ANI)