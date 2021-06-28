‘The Wife’ Helmer Björn Runge to Direct ‘Burn All My Letters’ Starring Bill Skarsgård (EXCLUSIVE)

Björn Runge, the Swedish director of the Glen Close starrer “The Wife,” is set to direct “Burn All My Letters,” a fiery love drama spanning decades starring Bill Skarsgård (“Deadpool”).

The film will also star Asta Kamma August (“The Pact”) and Gustav Lindh (“Queen of Hearts”). “Burn All My Letters” is produced by SF Studios which will also distribute in the Nordics. REinvent will handle international sales.

The film’s story is based on Swedish author Alex Schulman’s successful novel of the same name, and is inspired by true events. It revolves around Karin Stolpe’s complex relationship with her husband Sven Stolpe and her passionate love affair with Olof Lagercrantz which starts in the 1930s. The film shows the impact of passion, jealousy and anger across 70 years, involving different generations.

“Burn All My Letters” starts shooting in Sweden in August and is expected to premiere in theaters next fall. The cast for these eras will be presented later this summer.

“It’s a great story and I have really delved into what it was like to be a young woman in the 1930s — how women were considered in society, the power balance between men and women and reflections on sexuality and class,” said Kamma August. “It is important for me to be able to give Karin a strong voice in the film.”

The script is penned by Veronica Zacco, the critically acclaimed co-screenwriter of Netflix’s crime drama “Quicksand” and the long-running hit series “Bron/Broen.”

“As a director, I can’t think of any better fellow travelers than these actors. Filmmaking is about interaction. I am confident that we will succeed in making a fantastic film of a very good book”, said Runge.

The film will mark Runge’s return to Swedish filmmaking after 10 years. His latest film, “The Wife,” earned its star Glenn Close BAFTA and Oscar nominations and a Golden Globe award. The movie also stars Jonathan Pryce and Christian Slater. The helmer’s best known credits also include “Daybreak,” which competed at Berlin.

“Burn All My Letters” is produced by SF Studios with producers Annika Sucksdorff and Jonathan Ridings, with the support of the Swedish Film Institute, in collaboration with SVT, Film i Väst, Film Stockholm and Meta Film.

“Alex Schulman has written a personal and moving story about passion and jealousy that sheds light on how a historic meeting can have major consequences several decades later,” said Sucksdorff, head of film production in Sweden at SF Studios.

