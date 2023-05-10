Wife of former Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid files for divorce in Johnson County

Kristen Reid, the wife of former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid, filed for divorce in Johnson County District Court Tuesday, according to court documents.

Kristen Reid contends they are incompatible, and because of that their “marriage relationship has been destroyed and they can no longer live together as husband and wife,” according to the divorce filings.

The Reids were married nearly 11 years ago on July 6, 2012. The have three children, all under that age of 10 years old. Kristen Reid is seeking sole custody of the children, as well as child support for the children and spousal support.

She also requested for an order granting her possession of their Overland Park home during the divorce proceedings. Kristen Reid seeks an equitable division of their assets and debts.

In the filings, Kristen Reid noted that Britt Reid has been absent for long stretches of time for years while he attended extended stays in inpatient rehabilitation facilities. He has been in custody of the Missouri Department of Corrections since early November.

Britt Reid, who is the son of Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, pleaded guilty to a single felony count of driving while intoxicated, causing a crash that severely injured a 5-year-old girl on Feb. 4, 2021. He was sentenced last November to three years in prison.

The girl, Ariel Young, suffered a traumatic brain injury when Reid slammed his pickup truck into two cars on the side of an entrance ramp along Interstate 435 near the team’s practice facility.

Prosecutors said Reid was driving 83 mph two seconds before the collision and had a blood alcohol content of 0.113 about two hours after the crash. The legal limit is 0.08, according to Missouri law.

Ariel remained in the hospital and was unconscious for two weeks following the crash.

The Chiefs and Ariel’s family reached a confidential financial agreement to cover her ongoing medical treatment and “long-term financial stability.”