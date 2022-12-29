‘My wife has dementia – when I was diagnosed with cancer I had no idea what to do’

Fiona Cowood
·4 min read
'It was very painful to watch two women I loved deteriorate because they were stuck at home'
“Lockdown was hard on everyone but for carers like me it was particularly tough. I found myself alone, doing my best to look after both my wife Ros, 72, and my mother, Noreen, who sadly passed away at the age of 91 last year. It was an exhausting time as both of them were suffering with dementia, but it was also very painful to watch two women I loved deteriorate because they were stuck at home, missing visitors and trips to garden centres, little things to brighten their days.

“Ros has suffered with ill health for most of her life – her immune system started to fail at 29 and she was diagnosed with MS at the age of 39. At 49, a stint in hospital left her with sepsis, which confined her to a wheelchair. Despite it all, she did her best to work – as a nurse, then as a telephonist and a nursery teacher – and we had a happy life raising our two children. But in 2008, trying to hold down my full-time job in IT programming and care for Ros became too much, and I took early retirement to focus on her.

Normal took early retirement to become a full-time carer for his wife
“It’s very rewarding – Ros is the woman I married, and I really want to look after her – but it can also be draining. Four years ago, she developed dementia and that means she can be unpredictable – her mood can change throughout the day, and sometimes she’ll lash out and say hurtful things. I tell myself, ‘It’s not personal – it’s part of the condition’ but carers are only human - and on some days, we reach the limit of what we can take.

“Those are the days that I call Age UK’s advice line. Whenever I call, the person on the end of the line understands. In those moments, having someone non-judgemental to vent to is vital - it helps you remember that what you’re doing is incredibly hard.

“During the pandemic, I faced the added worry of discovering that I also had Stage 3 penile cancer. It was a really difficult time - to begin with, I didn’t tell my mum or Ros because I knew it would make them panic. Processing that kind of news by yourself is hard - when you’re a carer, you feel like you can’t afford to be ill yourself, or the whole world will cave in.

“There can be a lot of difficult practical decisions that come with looking after older, unwell people. From moving Mum in with us during the pandemic, through to getting the right kind of wheelchair from the NHS, you can waste hours of precious time hitting brick walls when you’re trying to put together care plans and get your loved one the support they need.

Ros and I have been able to piece our pre-pandemic life back together, says Norman
“Luckily, I seem to be cancer-free now and Ros and I have been able to piece our pre-pandemic life back together. We enjoy coach trips and visits to the theatre and every day, I spend a couple of hours reading to her. Her psychiatrist told me that she’s now at the emotional level of a child between the ages of three and five; she can’t remember anything from one day to the next but she enjoys being in the moment. Sometimes, I might just pop out to walk the dog and in her confused state, she’ll start to panic that I’ve disappeared. It’s hard to see her looking so lost and bewildered but I focus on trying to make the days we have left together pass by happily.

“Professional carers come in and out of the house four times a day but despite never being alone, I sometimes feel lonely. That’s something many people in my position experience. I recently had my first break in two and a half years - Ros was cared for in a nursing home so that I could have two weeks of respite. It made me realise how important it is to be kind to yourself and to switch off - otherwise you run the risk of breaking altogether. I’ve learned that when I start to feel the stress rising, I need to reach out. As carers, if we don’t look after ourselves, we can’t begin to look after other people.”

The Age UK advice line is a free and confidential service, open 365 days a year from 8am to 7pm. Call on 0800 678 1602.

Age UK is one of four charities supported by this year’s Telegraph Christmas Charity Appeal. The others are Macmillan Cancer Support, RBLI and Action for Children [delete as appropriate]. To make a donation, please visit telegraph.co.uk/2022appeal or call 0151 284 1927

