Wife of Cleveland Browns Player Slams Steelers Fans for Being 'Blatantly Disrespectful' to Her During Game

"I’ve never felt so attacked," Carly Teller, the wife of Wyatt Teller, wrote on X

Carly Teller/Instagram (L-R) Wyatt, Brooks and Carley Teller

The wife of Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Wyatt Teller is calling out Pittsburgh Steelers fans for their 'very sad behavior' towards her during the teams' matchup on Sunday, Dec. 8.

Posting to social media, Carly Teller wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, “The fans in Pittsburgh today were so blatantly disrespectful to me and the Browns girls. I’ve never felt so attacked by people who I literally did nothing to. Very sad/embarrassing behavior.”

Teller continued to call out fans on Instagram as well, writing in her Stories, “When you’re just trying to have a drink and watch your husbands at work but surrounded by Steelers fans who are screaming at you and the entire team,” according to Fox News.

Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Pittsburgh Steelers fans cheer after the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals on December 1, 2024, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, OH.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Related: Machine Gun Kelly Offers Travis Kelce $500K to Play for Cleveland Browns Instead of Kansas City Chiefs

She didn’t appear to let the fans’ behavior get her down, as she followed up on X. “Anyway…back to my bubble in Cleveland to work on my little Christmas cards!”

The Cleveland Browns lost the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers by a score of 27-14.

Addressing the team’s loss, quarterback Jameis Winston said “I don’t believe the Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Cleveland Browns. I believe the Cleveland Browns beat the Cleveland Browns,” CBS News reports.

Related: Who Is Jameis Winston's Wife Breion? All About Her Relationship with the Cleveland Browns Quarterback (That Dates Back to High School!)

The game against the Steelers marked the 21st consecutive loss for the Browns, and they were officially eliminated from the playoffs, according to Yahoo! Sports.

The Cleveland Browns will next face off against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Dec. 15.

Read the original article on People