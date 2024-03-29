Wife of Baltimore Bridge Survivor Speaks Out, Says Workers Were on Break When Ship Hit

"My husband doesn’t know how to swim. It is a miracle he survived," she said

Rob Carr/Getty View of Baltimore bridge destruction

The wife of a construction worker who was on the Francis Scott Key Bridge Tuesday morning is calling her husband's survival during its collapse a "miracle."

In an interview with NBC News published on Thursday, the wife of Julio Cervantes, one of eight construction workers on the bridge at the time of the incident, said, "All of the men were on a break in their cars when the boat hit."

"We don't know if they were warned before the impact," she continued. "My husband doesn't know how to swim. It is a miracle he survived."

JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Aerial view of Baltimore bridge collapse

The wife, who did not disclose her name to the outlet, shared that her husband was taken to the hospital with a chest wound after being rescued but was released the same day.

After authorities announced on Tuesday that the six missing workers were presumed dead. The bodies of two workers were recovered by divers early Wednesday morning.

The bodies of Alejandro Hernandez Fuentes, 35, of Baltimore, and Dorlian Ronial Castillo Cabrera, 26, of Dundalk, were found inside a red pickup truck submerged in 25 feet of water. According to NBC News, one of the two men is Cervantes' wife's brother-in-law.

She told the outlet that her family has not been able to sleep, being that one of the workers who remains missing is her nephew.

Tasos Katopodis/Getty View of area around scene of Baltimore bridge collapse

In a Spanish-language interview with PEOPLE, Jesus Campos, who worked with the men, described them as "good people."

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore said in an interview with CBS Mornings that he has met with the families of those who are presumed dead, nothing that his "heart is broken" for them.

"They received the worst news that they could have possibly received. When their family members left to go to work, they never imagined that the result would be ... a bridge collapsed, and now their family member's missing," said Moore.

On Thursday evening, the U.S. Department of Transportation's Federal Highway Administration announced that the Biden administration approved the distribution of $60 million in "quick release" Emergency Relief funds to help rebuild the bridge.

JIM LO SCALZO/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock Rescue personnel gathers at scene of Baltimore bridge collapse

A press release states, "These funds serve as a down payment toward initial costs, and additional Emergency Relief program funding will be made available as work continues."



