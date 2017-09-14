Wiesberger, Finch lead in rain-hit first round of KLM Open

Austria's Bernd Wiesberger plays out of the bunker on the 4th hole during the first round of the British Open Golf Championship, at Royal Birkdale, Southport, England Thursday, July 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)

SPIJK, Netherlands (AP) -- Bernd Wiesberger and Richard Finch have shot 5-under-par 66s to share the clubhouse lead after a rain-shortened opening round at the KLM Open.

The leaders were among the early starters on Thursday and avoided the worst of the wind and driving rain that later flooded fairways and forced a suspension of play at the par-71 The Dutch course. The first round will resume early Friday.

Wiesberger says, ''The conditions were really tough out there and although I gave away a couple of easy shots I am really happy with the score and the way I played.''

The man who beat Wiesberger into second place at the KLM Open last year, Joost Luiten, also started early but could not master the tricky conditions and slumped to a 4-over 75 that will leave him struggling to make the cut on Friday.

''It will have to be better on the greens and off the tee,'' Luiten said after opening his round with four straight bogeys.