Wiebes takes stage five of women's Tour de France as Vos remains in charge

Lorena Wiebes claimed stage five of the women's Tour de France on Thursday.

The 23-year-old Dutchwoman sprinted clear of Elisa Balsamo and overall leader Marianne Vos towards the end of the 176.5km course between Bar-Le-Duc and Saint-Dié-des-Vosges.

Despite her second stage victory, she remains well off Vos's pace with the finish on Sunday in La Super Planche des Belles Filles.

Vos's third place on the stage gave her a four second time bonus allowing her to eke out her lead to 20 seconds over Silvia Persico and Katarzyna Niewiadoma.

Friday's sixth stage takes in a 129km run between Saint-Dié-des Voges and Rosheim.