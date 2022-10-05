Widower to take on Mount Kilimanjaro for hospice that helped his wife

Danielle Desouza, PA
·5 min read

An aircraft support engineer hopes to complete his 13th challenge – climbing Mount Kilimanjaro – to raise money for the hospice that cared for his “incredible” wife during her final months with breast cancer.

Steve Radcliffe, 42, who lives in Camberley, Surrey, told the PA news agency that he decided to take on 13 sporting challenges between April and October to raise money for Phyllis Tuckwell Hospice, which supported his wife Janey.

They have including four triathlons in Dorney Lake, Bournemouth and Newbury and a 52-mile cycle sportive in Hampshire, before he tackles Mount Kilimanjaro – the largest free-standing mountain in the world.

“Janey was diagnosed with cancer back in 2016. She just put her head down and got on with it. She was incredible,” he said during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Woman posing next to man
Steve Radcliffe (right) with his late wife Janey (left) after her diagnosis (Steve Radcliffe)

“She had chemotherapy, radiotherapy and she had a mastectomy – we thought that she’d got through it, but about 10 months after she finished treatment, we found out that it had come back and it was already in her spine and in her liver.

“So at that point it was kind of end game, so we focused on making the time we had together as memorable as possible.”

He added that his wife needed “decent pain management” about a year before she died, which the hospice provided through a dedicated nurse who “looked after Janey and was there for her to call any time” until her death in November 2020 at the age of 48.

“They were awesome, they were absolutely awesome,” he said.

As he prepares for his final challenge to raise funds for the “fantastic” hospice, Mr Radcliffe said the path to this point has had its share of memorable moments, including an incident with an exploding tyre.

Man standing with a blue t-shirt and black shorts on
Steve Radcliffe taking part in a 10k run (Steve Radcliffe/PA)

“I did a triathlon where the weather was so hot that my rear tyre exploded,” he said.

“I had one of those slime tyres, which is supposed to prevent punctures, but what actually happened was that the inner tube exploded and I ended up with green slime everywhere – so that was amusing.”

He said his toughest challenge was the Farnborough Flyer in September, which involves a 52-mile cycle ride which left him with cramps in the quads in his legs.

“And I was just in agony for the last 10 miles,” he added.

“Every time I tried to go up a hill, my legs just cramped up again and I had to get off the bike and almost squat by the road until they released again so I could carry on.”

Man standing next to a heap of rocks
Steve Radcliffe hiking (Steve Radcliffe/PA)

Not all challenges provided moments of hilarity or misfortune, with Mr Radcliffe describing the Salty Sea Dog Triathlon in Bournemouth as “good fun”.

The event was a sprint triathlon, with a 750m sea swim, a 23km ride along the top of the cliff and a 5k run along the seafront.

“I’ve never done a triathlon with a swim in the sea before,” he said.

“I really enjoyed having to run from the beach into the water and then run off the beach back up to the bike and get the sand off your feet before your cycle shoes on – or trainers in my case as I forgot mine.”

The hospice has been updated on Mr Radcliffe’s adventures and even put him in touch with the company that organised his trip to Mount Kilimanjaro – a challenge he took on as a friend did it for her 50th birthday, and because he wanted to do something “bigger, quite literally”.

Man wearing a hat and sunglasses and looking at the camera
Steve Radcliffe’s challenges have given rise to some memorable moments, including an incident with an exploding tyre (Steve Radcliffe/PA)

As he prepares for his trip to Tanzania on Thursday, he said he is “excited about taking on the challenge with five friends”.

He added that the trip was pushed back because of the pandemic, and “I seem to have collected people to come and climb this mountain with me”.

“I am looking forward to getting there and getting on with it and hope I will be OK with the altitude.”

They aim to go up the mountain in five days and descend in a day and a half, and hope to celebrate reaching the summit by playing ukuleles with vinyl graphics on them designed by his friend Simon Taylor, an engineer.

“I play ukulele with Unplug The Wood, a local music club that also supports the hospice,” Mr Radcliffe said.

Man standing with a ukulele in his hand
Steve Radcliffe with a ukulele which has a graphic on it designed by his friend Simon Taylor (Simon Taylor/PA)

“My friend Andy is a member and is joining me to scale Kilimanjaro. We figured why not take a uke to the top of the mountain?

“Before we knew it, we had waterproof ukes all sign-written and ready to travel.”

So far, Mr Radcliffe has raised just over £6,000 out of his £10,000 target and said support for the cause has been “overwhelming”.

“So many people have donated money from a few quid up to a serious amount of money,” he said.

“It’s just been overwhelming – every time I get an email from JustGiving saying that someone else has donated, I just can’t believe it.”

More details about Mr Radcliffe’s fundraiser can be found at justgiving.com/fundraising/kilimanjaro-steve

Latest Stories

  • Blue Jays manager John Schneider gives update on Kevin Gausman's injury

    Blue Jays interim manager John Schneider spoke with the media after Sunday's win over the Boston Red Sox and discussed what caused Kevin Gausman to leave the game early.

  • Report: Leafs, Oilers, Senators among teams interested in Jakob Chychrun

    A handful of Canadian teams have their eye on Jakob Chychrun.

  • Nishioka beats Shapovalov to win Korean Open

    SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka claimed his second career title after beating fourth seed Denis Shapovalov of Canada 6-4, 7-6 (5) to win the Korean Open on Sunday. The 27-year-old Japanese, who beat top seed and world No.2 Casper Ruud in the quaterfinals, was impressive in defense and his counter-punching style eventually wore down his higher ranked opponent in just under two hours at the Seoul Olympic Park Tennis Center. The unseeded Nishioka, appearing in his second champi

  • Canadiens GM calls Juraj Slafkovsky's preseason play 'underwhelming'

    Juraj Slafkovsky isn't off to the best of starts with the Montreal Canadiens.

  • Hockey Canada leaves more unanswered questions in latest parliamentary hearings

    The Standing Committee on Heritage held another hearing in Parliament today over Hockey Canada's numerous funds used to pay off sexual assault settlements.

  • Nylander, Kerfoot lead Maple Leafs in 5-1 pre-season win over Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Toronto Maple Leafs winger Nick Robertson stacked up three points for the second consecutive NHL pre-season game. After recording two goals and one assist against the Ottawa Senators last Friday, the 21-year-old recorded three assists in a 5-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Monday night. ”He's just playing really good hockey right now,” said Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe about Robertson. “He's doing things that he needs to do to show that he's wanting a spot on the team and that

  • Defence dominates in Calgary Stampeders' 29-2 win over Toronto Argonauts

    CALGARY — Cam Judge's 71-yard interception return for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter highlighted a stellar performance by the Calgary Stampeders' defence in a 29-2 win over the visiting Toronto Argonauts on Saturday. After serving a one-game suspension for punching B.C. Lions receiver Lucky Whitehead, Judge swung momentum to Calgary when he picked off McLeod Bethel-Thompson for a converted touchdown and a 21-2 lead with just over four minutes remaining in the game. "I let the guys down l

  • Springer leads Blue Jays to 9-0 win as Toronto finally celebrates making playoffs

    TORONTO — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. gave the Toronto Blue Jays a reason to celebrate. Not that they needed it. Guerrero hit a two-run homer in the third inning and George Springer had a three-run shot as part of a four-run sixth as the Blue Jays routed the Boston Red Sox 9-0 on Friday. The emphatic win came before a champagne-soaked party in Toronto's clubhouse that had been planned for more than a day after the Blue Jays had clinched a post-season berth on their day off. "My thought was 'you know w

  • How will off-ball Fred VanVleet impact his 2022-23 per game stats?

    The Toronto Raptors are shifting Fred VanVleet to a more off-ball role to tap into his catch and shoot jumper. Can he still be an All-Star? How will that impact his per game stats? Amit Mann is joined by Esfandiar Baraheni to discuss. Full video projecting the season averages of several Raptors is available on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Blue Jays scoreboard watching: Toronto can taste top wild card

    The Blue Jays' magic number for clinching the top wild card is down to two.

  • Montreal trips D.C. United 1-0, focuses on shot at top spot

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal will have it all to play for on Decision Day, sitting only two points behind first place in the Eastern Conference after a nervy 1-0 win over D.C. United on Saturday evening. A Donovan Pines own goal was the sole difference between Montreal (19-9-5) and United (7-20-6), who suffered their 20th loss of the Major Soccer League season. Montreal got on the front foot immediately, dictating the pace, dominating possession, and creating a golden opportunity inside the first 10 m

  • NHL to use digital advertising on boards for 2022-23 season

    Every single 2022-23 NHL game will feature new digitally enhanced dasherboards as part of league's latest effort to boos ad-related revenue.

  • Blackhawks assign prospect Lukas Reichel to Rockford

    CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks assigned forward prospect Lukas Reichel to the minors on Tuesday. The 20-year-old was selected by Chicago with the No. 17 pick in the 2020 draft. He made his NHL debut last season and recorded an assist in 11 games. Sending Reichel back to Rockford puts him in position to play major minutes with the AHL team, instead of a smaller role with the rebuilding Blackhawks. Forwards Mike Hardman, Cole Guttman, Michal Teply and Josiah Slavin and defensemen Isaak Phil

  • Canada falls to Australia in women's basketball World Cup bronze medal match

    Canada's women's basketball team's hopes of claiming its first World Cup medal since 1986 fell short on Saturday, after a 95-65 loss to hosts Australia in the bronze medal match. Still, the Canadian squad (4-3) advanced further than they had in any World Cup in 36 years, when the country earned bronze. WNBA star Kia Nurse of Hamilton, Ont., kept Canada in the game with 19 points in the first half as Australia led 51-43 at the break. She didn't score in the second half. "Obviously, it didn't end

  • Canadian Mackenzie Hughes wins Sanderson Farms Championship in two-hole playoff

    JACKSON, Miss. — Mackenzie Hughes of Hamilton, Ont. and Sepp Straka of Vienna, Austria battled in an intense playoff Sunday at the Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson, Mississippi. Both golfers finished the four-round tournament tied at 17-under-par and both parred the first playoff hole. But Hughes prevailed on the second playoff hole with a birdie as the course got darker to win his second PGA title. More to come … This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 2, 2022. The Can

  • Dominant Raptors feed off crowd to beat Jazz 114-82 in pre-season debut

    EDMONTON — The Toronto Raptors opened their exhibition season on Sunday by being simply dominant in their Canadian home away from home. Pre-season or not, holding an NBA team — even one that is in rebuilding mode like the Utah Jazz — to just 33 second-half points is remarkable. And that’s what the Raptors did in a 114-82 blowout win at Rogers Place. Leading by only one entering the second half, the Toronto Raptors began the third quarter by going on a 17-3 run in the pre-season opener for both t

  • Nick Robertson takes shot at Leafs top-six

    Toronto forward Nick Robertson has impressed during Leafs preseason, scoring multiple goals, and the 21-year-old is making his case for a role on a top-six line with John Tavares and William Nylander.

  • Winnipeg Blue Bombers re-acquire Darby Jr. from Hamilton Tiger-Cats

    WINNIPEG — Alden Darby Jr. is back with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. The Bombers acquired Darby from the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Tuesday for defensive end Cedric Wilcots II. This marks the second time in as many years Winnipeg has traded for Darby. The Bombers acquired him from Toronto on July 21, 2021 from Toronto. Darby appeared in 11 regular-season games with Winnipeg and helped the club win a second straight Grey Cup title. He signed with Hamilton in the off-season as a free agent. Darby had 23

  • Maple Leafs' Rasmus Sandin went looking for mushrooms to take mind off contract talks

    Rasmus Sandin found a unique way to distract himself this summer.

  • Guerrero homers to lead Blue Jays past Orioles 5-1

    BALTIMORE (AP) — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his 32nd homer and the Toronto Blue Jays edged closer to the top seed for an American League wild card series with a 5-1 rain-shortened victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Monday night. Play was halted by rain with Toronto batting with two outs in the eighth and called after a wait of 55 minutes. Toronto would host a best-of-three playoff series starting Friday if it wins one more game or Seattle loses at least one of its final four games. “There was