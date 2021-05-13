Widow of murdered Surrey man calls for referendum on city's proposed police service

Darlene Bennett said she filed an application with Elections BC seeking a binding referendum vote on whether the Surrey Police Service should replace the Surrey RCMP. This photo shows a mock-up of a Surrey city police vehicle in 2019. (CBC - image credit)

The widow of man killed in Surrey in 2018 is urging other residents to voice their opinion on whether they would like to keep the Surrey RCMP or transition to a municipal Surrey Police Service.

Darlene Bennett, whose late husband, Paul, was killed in front of his Cloverdale house in what police believe was a case of mistaken identity, filed an application with Elections BC on Wednesday seeking a binding referendum vote.

She also started a citizen initiative called the Surrey Police Vote campaign to collect signatures and spread the message.

"Surrey residents are seeing the costs of this proposed Surrey Police Service go up and up," Bennett said in a written release. "There has been no feasibility study, no clear plan, and no obvious public safety benefit. Surrey voters have been asking for a definitive say on this with no response, and now we're asking government to hold a referendum."

Paul Bennett was shot and killed June 23, 2018 in Surrey, B.C. His case remains unsolved. (Facebook)

The union that represents Canada's 20,000 RCMP officers called for a referendum more than a year ago.

National Police Federation president Brian Sauvé said in February 2020 that his group had commissioned a poll that suggested more than 80 per cent of Surrey residents wanted to put the issue to a vote.

A petition with more than 40,000 signatures in support of keeping the RCMP in Surrey was presented to the B.C. government earlier last year.

Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum has said previously that he campaigned on creating Surrey's own police department and that voters gave him the mandate to carry out the transition in 2018 when they elected him.

Bennett said due to the pandemic, the Surrey Police Vote campaign will start by recruiting canvassers and supporters remotely through social media, email and the campaign's website. She plans to gather more signatures and host safe in-person signing events when COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.

"We have been waiting for months to safely launch this campaign, and with more and more vaccines in sight and increasing controversy around the policing transition costs and implementation, I believe the time is now. I trust the RCMP and do not want Paul's case compromised, or any reduction in public safety. I am absolutely committed to giving Surrey taxpayers a voice," she said.

"Whether you support retaining the RCMP, as I do, or want the proposed Surrey Police Service, I believe everyone should have a vote on the final decision."