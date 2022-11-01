Widow of murdered prison officer appeals for information 10 years on

Rebecca Black, PA
·7 min read

The widow of murdered prison officer David Black has issued a plea for information to help catch his killers 10 years on and bring her family “some level of peace”.

An increased reward of £20,000 has been offered for information leading to the prosecution of those responsible.

David Black, 52, a father-of-two from Cookstown, Co Tyrone, was killed in a drive-by shooting on November 1 2012.

He was targeted as he drove to work at Maghaberry Prison around 7.30am on the M1 motorway between Portadown and Lurgan.

A republican organisation calling itself the New IRA said it carried out the murder.

To date, detectives from the PSNI and Garda Siochana have made 12 arrests on both sides of the Irish border, undertaken numerous searches of premises and vehicles and taken more than 1,000 statements.

But no-one has yet been convicted of Mr Black’s murder.

Mr Black’s widow Yvonne has called for the help and support of the broader community to bring those responsible to justice.

Damien Mclaughlin court case
Mr Black’s widow Yvonne, left, and their son Kyle, together with other family members leaving Belfast Crown Court (Niall Carson/PA)

“We would issue a plea to those who hold information concerning the events leading up to the murder of David, information concerning what happened that fateful morning and the aftermath,” she said.

“Loyalties change and we are appealing for information to be given, however small, which could help build the jigsaw, progressing justice and accountability.

“We continue to try to build our lives as best we can, we have in many ways concealed our own hurt and pain to the outside world but we require the help and support of the broader community in order to give us an opportunity to have some level of peace, currently denied us through the lack of successful convictions against those responsible for David’s murder.”

Mrs Black continued: “Ten years have passed since David was stolen away from us; David was a good man, he was a wonderful husband and father and he worked extremely hard fulfilling a role as provider.

“When he was murdered, our lives were shattered, everything we had come to know had been taken away from us.

David Black, centre, with son Kyle, left, and daughter Kyra
David Black, centre, with son Kyle, left, and daughter Kyra (Family handout/PA)

“We mourn him every day and there have been very difficult times down the years as we have tried to come to terms with the new life we’ve all been forced to live.

“I have tried to keep going for our children, Kyle and Kyra, who have also helped lift me up at points when life is challenging for me.

“My husband and our children’s father wasn’t a danger or threat to anyone and he most certainly was no-one’s legitimate target; he was highly respected across the community and indeed by his former colleagues and inmates alike.

“David lived his life by the adage ‘respect breeds respect’ and this is how he conducted his life, personally and professionally within his work as a prison officer.”

Mrs Black said her husband’s loss has left a “massive gaping hole” in the family.

“You put a face on for the world and you do, because you have to get on, life is precious, but you realise that your life will never be the same,” she said.

“I remember in the beginning saying that you drop something and it smashes into 1,000 pieces. You can lift it up and stick it all together and if you stand far enough back it looks like the same thing, but it doesn’t. And I will never be the same. My children will never be the same. My family will never be the same because we have been robbed from a very precious person who loved life and was just about to retire.

“There’s so many things that we had planned and none of that has came to fruition and we have been robbed and I’ve been robbed of my future in regards to all the plans that we had made.”

Dave Black murder
Yvonne Black holds picture of her late husband David (Liam McBurney/PA)

Mrs Black said the family wanted to see justice done.

“I suppose I was always brought up that right was right and wrong was wrong and murder is never and can never be justified,” she said.

“And if it can never be justified, then there has to be consequences for that and there should be justice.”

Kenny Donaldson of the victims’ group SEFF said Mr Black was a “respected, hard-working family man who was contributing as best he could to make this society a better place for all to live”.

David Black, left, with his wife Yvonne
David Black, left, with his wife Yvonne (Family handout/PA)

He said prisoners had spoken of their respect for Mr Black.

“It is a matter of huge regret that those responsible for David’s murder have yet to be held accountable and there remains individuals within the community who continue to hold information which would strengthen the case against the perpetrators,” he added.

Detective Chief Inspector Anthony Kelly has appealed to the communities of both Cookstown and Lurgan to come forward with information regarding the investigation.

“Our investigation into David’s murder, is very much active,” he said.

“We believe there are members of the communities of Lurgan and Cookstown who have information that will bring those responsible for David’s murder to justice.

David Black shooting
Police officers revisit the scene of David Black’s murder on the M1 motorway a week after the incident in 2012 (Paul Faith/PA)

“David’s family deserves closure and although it won’t bring him back, it will help bring those responsible before the courts. Time may have passed, but it is not too late to do the right thing for David’s family.

“On Thursday November 1 2012, David was shot and killed as he drove from his Cookstown home to work at Maghaberry prison in his black Audi A4 car along the motorway between Portadown (Junction 11) and Lurgan (Junction 10).

“The dark blue Toyota Camry used in the murder was in Lurgan prior to the shooting on the evening of October 31.

“The following morning, November 1, less than one mile from the Lurgan exit on the M1, the dark blue Toyota Camry car with a Republic of Ireland registration, 94 D 50997, pulled alongside David Black and a number of shots were fired, killing him.

“The Toyota Camry was found burnt out in the Inglewood area of Lurgan a short time later at 7.45am.

“I would appeal to people in Cookstown to think about what they saw in the days and weeks before David’s murder. Did you see any unusual activity around David’s home or the places he frequented? If you have any information, please contact us.”

A Toyota Camry, the type of vehicle believe to be involved in Mr Black's murder
A Toyota Camry, the type of vehicle believed to have been involved in Mr Black’s murder (PSNI handout/PA)

Mick Duthie, director of operations at the charity Crimestoppers which is offering the £20,000 reward for information, added: “We hope that our charity’s reward for anonymous information will go some way to helping secure justice for David and his family and friends.

“With Crimestoppers, we don’t want to know who you are, only what you know.”

Anyone with information for police which could help bring David’s killers before the courts can be provided to detectives on 101.

Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously via Crimestoppers on freephone 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

Mr Black was the first prison officer to be killed by paramilitaries in Northern Ireland in almost 20 years.

His killing in 2012 prompted united political condemnation from then-DUP leader Peter Robinson, Sinn Fein’s Martin McGuinness, the then-Irish premier Enda Kenny and members of the US administration.

Latest Stories

  • Melbourne Aquarium Gets Into the Halloween Spirit

    Keepers and animals at SEA LIFE Melbourne Aquarium in Victoria got into the spooky spirit on Monday, October 31, as exhibits at the aquarium were decorated with marine-life themed Jack-O’-Lanterns for Halloween.Footage recorded by the aquarium shows its moray eels, sub-Antarctic penguins, Port Jackson sharks, water dragons, and jellyfish enjoying the gruesome gourds.“The Halloween festivities are a form of enrichment for the animals here at the aquarium. As part of our care, we provide many of the creatures with enrichment opportunities that allow them to take part in new experiences, discover environmental changes and forage for food in different ways,” said Sam Fawke, Displays Supervisor at SEA LIFE Melbourne. Credit: SEALIFE Melbourne Aquarium via Storyful

  • Montour scores late in third, Panthers beat Senators 5-3

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Brandon Montour scored the tiebreaking goal with 3:32 remaining and the Florida Panthers beat the Ottawa Senators 5-3 on Saturday. Carter Verhaeghe had two goals and an assist for the Panthers, Aleksander Barkov and Matthew Tkachuk each had a goal and two assists, and Montour also had two assists. Spencer Knight had 23 saves as Florida snapped a two-game skid. Shane Pinto, Brady Tkachuk and Nick Holden scored for the Senators, who have lost two straight. Anton Forsber stoppe

  • London Knights give players more courses on sexual violence awareness than OHL requires

    The London Knights have increased sexual violence prevention training, adding courses and seminars on top of the required Ontario Hockey League course, saying the team is committed to educating players. The team held the two-hour OHL Onside program for its major junior hockey players this past September, with London's Anova acting as facilitators. Players have also finished two additional courses on sexual violence prevention and consent that were delivered by other professional facilitators. "O

  • 'Any night can be anybody's night': Scottie Barnes on Raptors' depth

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes gives his thought on playing back-to-backs against the same team and why Pascal Siakam is a unique player.

  • Raptors' all-star guard Fred VanVleet listed as out against Atlanta

    TORONTO — Raptors guard Fred VanVleet was listed as unavailable for Toronto's game Monday against the visiting Atlanta Hawks. Coach Nick Nurse said VanVleet didn't participate in Sunday's practice due to lower back tightness. Nurse said rookie Christian Koloko would be slotted into the starting lineup. VanVleet struggled in Friday's 112-90 loss to Philadelphia, shooting 0-for-11, including eight missed three-pointers. His single point came on a free throw. The 28-year-old, who earned all-star ho

  • Why Toronto was a special stop in C.J. Miles' NBA journey

    On the debut episode of our new Raptors show, "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles," Miles discusses why his stint with Toronto was different than any other time he spent with an NBA franchise. The full episode can be listened to on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watched on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube channel.

  • Lucas Raymond scores twice in Red Wings' 2-1 win over Wild

    DETROIT (AP) — Lucas Raymond scored his first two goals of the season, Ville Husso made 30 saves and the Detroit Red Wings beat the Minnesota Wild 2-1 on Saturday night to end a two-game losing streak. Raymond finally broke through in the eighth game of the season after scoring 23 times last season as a rookie. Raymond broke a tie on a power play with 4.3 seconds remaining in the second period. Driving into the goal crease with the puck, he managed to jam it through the legs of goalie Filp Gusta

  • Canada's Woods looks forward to a second chance at the Rugby League World Cup

    After suffering a serious knee injury ahead of the 2017 Rugby League World Cup in Australia, Petra Woods put away her boots to serve as Canadian team manager. "She did an incredible job," said Stevi Schnoor, who played for Canada in 2017 and is now part of Canadian head coach Mike Castle's staff. "We're still in awe of how she just took over the reins and made everything so seamless … Honestly she did such an amazing job for the team." "That being said, now it's a new World Cup and she's had all

  • Kuemper's shutout leads Capitals over Predators 3-0

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Darcy Kuemper made 34 saves for his first shutout with Washington and the Capitals beat the Nashville Predators 3-0 on Saturday night. Beck Malenstyn, Aliaksei Protas and Alex Ovechkin scored to help the Capitals win for the third time in four games. Juuse Saros made 32 saves for Nashville, which has lost six of seven. Kuemper had to be sharp early, denying Yakov Trenin from in close just 13 seconds into the game. That was one of 11 saves Kuemper made in the opening perio

  • Canada's McIntosh, Mac Neil win World Cup gold, American Ledecky sets world record

    TORONTO — Canada's Summer McIntosh and American Katie Ledecky weren't sure what to expect in their first competitive event of the season at this week's FINA Swimming World Cup. The off-season rest apparently served them well. Both are already in record-breaking form. McIntosh set a world junior mark in the women's 400-metre medley while Ledecky set a world record in the 1,500 freestyle on Saturday night at the Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre. "I knew that record was within reach just based on some

  • Stevens leads Stampeders to 36-10 win over Roughriders, Mitchell saluted

    CALGARY — Bo Levi Mitchell handed the game ball to fellow quarterback Tommy Stevens after the Calgary Stampeders capped their 2022 regular season with a 36-10 win over the visiting Saskatchewan Roughriders on Saturday. It was a poignant move because Mitchell, Calgary's all-time leading passer and twice the CFL's Most Outstanding Player, had walked off McMahon Stadium's turf for likely the last time as a Stampeder. In the final year of his contract, and with starter Jake Maier recently signing a

  • Spurs waive Canadian Josh Primo, No. 12 pick in 2021 NBA draft

    SAN ANTONIO (AP) — The San Antonio Spurs waived Canadian guard Josh Primo on Friday, surprisingly cutting ties with the No. 12 pick in the 2021 NBA draft. The 19-year-old 6-foot-6 guard, who is from Toronto, had averaged 7.0 points in four games this season while battling minor injuries. “It is our hope that, in the long run, this decision will serve the best interest of both the organization and Joshua,” Spurs Sports & Entertainment CEO RC Buford said. The Spurs would not offer any further deta

  • Steven Dubois collects short track silver for Canada at World Cup opener in Montreal

    Steven Dubois, who won a speed skating silver medal for Canada in the 1,500 metres at the Beijing Olympics in February, delivered the same result at the season-opening short track World Cup on Saturday in Montreal. Dubois, who led midway through the A final, reached the finish line at Maurice Richard Arena in two minutes 14.312 seconds behind South Korea's Park Ji Won and 1-1000th of a second ahead of his teammate, Hong Kyung Hwan, in a photo finish. Montreal's Pascal Dion fell and placed last a

  • Hall of Famer Bryan Trottier shares life in and out of hockey in 'All Roads Home'

    Bryan Trottier didn't want to go back. It was December 1972 and his junior team — the Swift Current Broncos — was set to resume its schedule following the Christmas break. After a rough and tumble first half of the season, however, the homesick rookie was hesitant. A booming 7 a.m. knock the following morning as a blizzard blanketed the Trottier ranch in southwestern Saskatchewan changed everything. Tiger Williams was at the door. And he wasn't leaving without his friend and teammate. "What in t

  • Nick Nurse offers an update on Otto Porter Jr.

    Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse discusses the improved spacing in the halfcourt offence, Pascal Siakam's play, Thaddeus Young not getting minutes recently and what Otto Porter Jr.'s role will be once he returns.

  • Fajardo reflects on possible end to time as a Rider after season-ending loss

    Cody Fajardo is concerned that his playing days with the Saskatchewan Roughriders could now be over. "I gave everything I had," said Fajardo as he cleaned out his locker Sunday. Fajardo watched from the sidelines as the backup quarterback to Mason Fine on Saturday night as the Riders lost their last regular season game 36-10. The Riders ended the season with a whimper, losing their last seven games and finishing out of the playoffs with a 6-12 record. "I felt like the way the season played out w

  • 'They played harder than we did': Scottie Barnes on 76ers

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes credited the 76ers for their effort and hustle on Friday night.

  • Fantasy hockey: Waiver pickups to target this week

    The best options at every position to target on your fantasy hockey waiver wire this week.

  • Marino defeats Fernandez in all-Canadian quarterfinal to advance at Abierto Tampico

    TAMPICO, Mexico — Rebecca Marino got the better of Leylah Fernandez in their all-Canadian quarterfinal at the Abierto Tampico WTA 125 tournament with a 6-3, 6-3 win on Thursday. Marino won 72.4 per cent of her first-serve points and broke on five of her 10 opportunities. The Vancouver native recorded all four of her aces in the second set alone. Fernandez of Laval, Que., in comparison, had a tough night only winning 50 per cent of her first-serve points. The 20-year-old fired two aces in the mat

  • Kaiden Guhle a silver lining for Canadiens in rebuilding season

    This week's 10 Insights and Observations looks at redemption stories, the coaching career of John Tortorella, icing board passes and much more.