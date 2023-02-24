Vancouver bracing for slick travel as weekend snow looms for B.C.

Digital Writers
·2 min read
Folks across Metro Vancouver are getting ready for a dose of accumulating snow this weekend.

A disturbance running against cold Arctic air spilling out of the Interior will bring the chance for accumulating snow into Vancouver and Victoria, possibly disrupting travel for a time this weekend.

MUST SEE: Blizzard near Los Angeles? Bizarre pattern spawns historic heat, ice storm

It’s downright chilly across much of B.C. this week, with a slug of Arctic air parked over the province sending temperatures into the minus double-digits for most places away from the coast.

Wind chill values could dip into the -30s in the coldest spots over the next few days.

This reservoir of Arctic air spilling over the mountains into the Lower Mainland will set the stage for accumulating snow this weekend.

WATCH: Frigid air over B.C. ushers in more snow for the weekend

A low-pressure system set to slide down the coast this weekend looks to bring widespread wintry weather to British Columbia’s South Coast on Saturday and Sunday.

There’s enough cold air and moisture in place that folks in and around both Vancouver and Victoria could see accumulating snow as this system passes through.

DON'T MISS: Jet streams can bring Canada wild winters and steamy summers

Snow will begin across Vancouver Island on Saturday morning, reaching the Lower Mainland by the early afternoon hours. Snow will grow in both intensity and coverage heading into Saturday evening, eventually tapering off to snow showers from west to east by Sunday morning.

We could see 5-10 cm of snow in Metro Vancouver by Sunday morning, with higher totals falling in the mountains and mountain passes. This will be plenty of snow to cause travel headaches for anyone venturing out on Saturday night or Sunday morning.

Behind the storm, conditions will slowly improve across the South Coast heading into next week, though below-seasonal temperatures are likely to stick around through at least the first few days of March.

WATCH: How a La Niña pattern will impact the rest of the ski season in B.C.

Be sure to check back for the latest details on the snow threat across B.C.

