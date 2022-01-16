Solid thump of snow to hamper travel across Quebec on Monday

The season’s first major winter storm will roll across Quebec on Monday, laying down a significant blanket of snow across much of the province. Hefty snowfall totals will make travel difficult if not impossible in many spots, especially between Montreal and Gatineau. More on timing, amounts, and what to expect through the rest of the week, below.

THIS WEEKEND: ARCTIC CHILL GRIPS QUEBEC AHEAD OF STORM

The early-week winter storm headed for Quebec is getting its act together in the southern United States. The system will bring widespread snow, ice, and thunderstorms to the eastern portion of the U.S. as it chugs toward Eastern Canada.

Meanwhile, across Quebec, extremely cold temperatures beneath a dome of high pressure will dominate the province this weekend. It’ll be another cold one overnight into Sunday as low temperatures dip into the -20s in most spots, with -30s across communities up north.

MONDAY: SIGNIFICANT SNOW MOVES IN FROM THE SOUTH

The extreme cold in place this weekend will set the stage for the heavy snow arriving in Quebec on Monday.

Snowfall will spread into the Ottawa Valley and the City of Montreal by Monday morning, spreading up the St. Lawrence Valley through the early afternoon hours.

A touch of warmer air aloft over the Eastern Townships could allow for mixed precipitation at times. The intrusions of freezing rain or ice pellets will knock down snowfall totals in that area, where we generally expect to see 5-15 cm of snow.

Elsewhere, though, this will be an all-snow event, and there will be plenty of snow to go around.

The hardest-hit area will be the National Capital Region, where we stand to see 30-40 cm of snow by the end of the storm.

Widespread storm totals of 15-30 cm are expected across the rest of southern Quebec, including Metro Montreal. However, a tight gradient in snowfall totals will set up near Montreal, with a quick cutoff between bountiful snow and more modest accumulations just east of the city.

Expect significant travel disruptions in urban areas during the Monday morning and Monday evening commutes, with snow-covered roads making travel difficult if not impossible, especially in communities expecting significant snowfall totals. Blustery winds combined with heavy snowfall may significantly reduce visibility at times, further endangering travel across the region.

Snow will continue through the day on Monday, easing into the evening hours for most communities in Quebec.

TUESDAY AND BEYOND: TEMPERATURES FLUCTUATE, BUT REMAIN COLD

Beyond this winter storm, temperatures will fluctuate a bit throughout the week across southern Quebec. By Tuesday, a northwesterly flow returns and temperatures drop well below seasonal once again.

A brief warm-up will arrive on Wednesday, bringing high temperatures into the single-digits below zero. Colder air will filter in toward the end of the week, returning daytime highs to the double-digits below zero—significantly below seasonal for the middle of January.

A clipper system could bring another opportunity for light snow to the region on Wednesday. Another chance for snow will approach in time for the weekend.

