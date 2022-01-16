Solid thump of snow to hamper travel across Quebec on Monday

Digital Writers
·3 min read
Solid thump of snow to hamper travel across Quebec on Monday
Solid thump of snow to hamper travel across Quebec on Monday

The season’s first major winter storm will roll across Quebec on Monday, laying down a significant blanket of snow across much of the province. Hefty snowfall totals will make travel difficult if not impossible in many spots, especially between Montreal and Gatineau. More on timing, amounts, and what to expect through the rest of the week, below.

THIS WEEKEND: ARCTIC CHILL GRIPS QUEBEC AHEAD OF STORM

The early-week winter storm headed for Quebec is getting its act together in the southern United States. The system will bring widespread snow, ice, and thunderstorms to the eastern portion of the U.S. as it chugs toward Eastern Canada.

pressure
pressure

Meanwhile, across Quebec, extremely cold temperatures beneath a dome of high pressure will dominate the province this weekend. It’ll be another cold one overnight into Sunday as low temperatures dip into the -20s in most spots, with -30s across communities up north.

MONDAY: SIGNIFICANT SNOW MOVES IN FROM THE SOUTH

The extreme cold in place this weekend will set the stage for the heavy snow arriving in Quebec on Monday.

Snowfall will spread into the Ottawa Valley and the City of Montreal by Monday morning, spreading up the St. Lawrence Valley through the early afternoon hours.

DON’T MISS: Why those wild weather maps you see on social media are probably bogus

A touch of warmer air aloft over the Eastern Townships could allow for mixed precipitation at times. The intrusions of freezing rain or ice pellets will knock down snowfall totals in that area, where we generally expect to see 5-15 cm of snow.

Elsewhere, though, this will be an all-snow event, and there will be plenty of snow to go around.

QCsnow
QCsnow

The hardest-hit area will be the National Capital Region, where we stand to see 30-40 cm of snow by the end of the storm.

Widespread storm totals of 15-30 cm are expected across the rest of southern Quebec, including Metro Montreal. However, a tight gradient in snowfall totals will set up near Montreal, with a quick cutoff between bountiful snow and more modest accumulations just east of the city.

Expect significant travel disruptions in urban areas during the Monday morning and Monday evening commutes, with snow-covered roads making travel difficult if not impossible, especially in communities expecting significant snowfall totals. Blustery winds combined with heavy snowfall may significantly reduce visibility at times, further endangering travel across the region.

Snow will continue through the day on Monday, easing into the evening hours for most communities in Quebec.

TUESDAY AND BEYOND: TEMPERATURES FLUCTUATE, BUT REMAIN COLD

Beyond this winter storm, temperatures will fluctuate a bit throughout the week across southern Quebec. By Tuesday, a northwesterly flow returns and temperatures drop well below seasonal once again.

A brief warm-up will arrive on Wednesday, bringing high temperatures into the single-digits below zero. Colder air will filter in toward the end of the week, returning daytime highs to the double-digits below zero—significantly below seasonal for the middle of January.

A clipper system could bring another opportunity for light snow to the region on Wednesday. Another chance for snow will approach in time for the weekend.

Thumbnail courtesy of Getty Images.

Stay tuned to The Weather Network for the latest forecast for Quebec.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Free COVID vaccine and testing clinic in Wasco Sunday, Jan 16

    Several non-profits in Wasco are working to get residents vaccinated and tested for COVID-19.

  • Human remains discovered in Happy Valley-Goose Bay, police say

    Police are investigating after human remains were discovered near a trail in Happy Valley-Goose Bay. The RCMP confirmed that the remains were discovered Friday just north of Kelland Drive in the town. The scene of the discovery has since been secured, police said. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has also been engaged for the investigation, and an RCMP representative said residents in the area can expect a police presence for some time. Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador

  • Dine Out Vancouver celebrates 20 years despite pandemic challenges

    Dine Out Vancouver — the food and drink festival that offers fixed-price menus to get customers into restaurants during the slow winter months — is back for its 20th year. Within the list of hundreds of participating restaurants, there are a few that have been part of the festival each year since it started back in 2003, including Bacchus at the Wedgewood Hotel in Vancouver and The Hart House in Burnaby. But the restaurants say operating in the middle of a pandemic for the last two years has bee

  • Vancouver Park Board chair proposes co-management of parks with First Nations

    A motion calling for the co-management of parks that fall within the traditional territories of Vancouver's First Nations communities will be debated at a park board meeting later this month. Park board chair Stuart Mackinnon, who is proposing the motion, does not specify how parkland on Musqueam, Squamish, and Tsleil-Waututh land would be co-managed but says it's overdue by about 300 years. "I think it's important as we recognize reconciliation in this country, that the land Vancouver sits on w

  • Tighter restrictions force some N.B. restaurants to lay off staff

    For many restaurants in the province, lockdown means layoffs. Mike Babineau owns several restaurants in Fredericton, including the Happy Baker, Cora's Breakfast and Lunch and the Diplomat. He said he's laying off 100 employees as New Brunswick's lockdown rules came into effect today, mandating all restaurants move to takeout only. "It's a very sombre day … to come to the realization … you've got to sit down with 100 employees, and you've got to sit down with … some of these immigrants that have

  • Pa. winter storm expected to bring several inches of snow

    The latest computer models show a winter storm bringing snow, sleet, freezing rain and rain to central Pennsylvania on Sunday.

  • ‘All hands on deck’ as Charlotte-area emergency crews prepare for incoming winter storm

    A “winter storm watch” is in effect for the Charlotte region, as forecasters predict the storm to move in Saturday evening and linger until early Monday.

  • Tracking weekend winter storm for central Pennsylvania

    A winter storm is expected to drop snow, sleet and rain on central Pennsylvania this weekend.

  • 60M Americans in path of massive winter storm; snow and ice to cause major travel disruptions

    A winter storm began to dump snow across the upper Midwest on Friday as it made its way toward the South and eventually the East Coast.

  • Risk of death cited as firefighter vaccine mandate stays in place pending union challenge

    One is a female firefighter who fears the advances she's made in a male-dominated profession will be lost if her unvaccinated status sees her placed on unpaid leave. Two more say their spouses have already lost their jobs over vaccination and now they fear they'll lose the only remaining income in their households. And others say they told family members they wouldn't get vaccinated — and now find themselves torn between promises to loved ones and loyalty to a fire department that won't pay them

  • Netflix raises its prices in the U.S., as the cost of content rises

    Netflix on Friday said it is raising its prices in the U.S. by up to $2.

  • Ontario long-term care beleaguered by COVID-19 outbreaks, mass staff shortages

    COVID-19 outbreaks in more than half of all Ontario long-term care homes have forced residents back into isolation while almost 4,000 care staff are off sick.

  • Weekend forecast: Fayette, southern, eastern Kentucky counties under winter storm watch

    The storm is expected to arrive Sunday, and it could leave behind upwards of three inches of snow.

  • Torontonians warned to 'dress in layers' as wind-chill values fall to nearly –30

    Torontonians are being warned to bundle up, with temperatures plunging Friday night and an extreme cold weather alert issued for the city. The city reached its Friday high of –2 C in the early morning but by the evening temperatures had fallen to –15 C, and it feels a lot colder with the wind chill. "After temperatures rapidly fall through the day today, wind chill values near –30 are forecast to develop overnight," Environment Canada said in a statement. "A reprieve from extreme cold conditions

  • Victims of deadly industrial blast remembered as 'good people'

    Friends and family of the victims of Thursday's horrific explosion at an Ottawa tanker truck manufacturer are mourning the loss of their loved ones, while authorities continue to piece together what caused one of the deadliest industrial disasters in the city's history. One man is confirmed dead and five other people are missing and presumed dead following the explosion and fire at Eastway Tank Pump and Meter Ltd., at 1995 Merivale Rd. The blast occurred at about 1:30 p.m. Thursday. Among the vi

  • Why that wild weather map you saw on social media is probably bogus

    Big storms are a playground for bad information to spread like wildfire. Use caution when you stumble upon a weather map that doesn’t seem right—it’s probably not!

  • Major snowstorm on track to snarl Monday travel across Ontario

    A significant winter storm will bring widespread snow to southern and eastern Ontario on Monday, with heavier totals creeping into the Greater Toronto Area.

  • Florida Man Robs Bank, Escapes In Mustang

    Surprisingly, he didn’t crash into a group of pedestrians…

  • Was Great Molasses Flood caused by temperature complications or human error?

    The tank was obviously flawed, children used to collect the molasses that flowed from leaks in the structure.

  • Vancouver Asahi baseball legend Kaye Kaminishi celebrates 100th birthday

    Koichi Kaye Kaminishi, the last surviving member of the legendary Vancouver Asahi baseball team, celebrated his centennial birthday this week. Born Jan. 11, 1922 in Vancouver, Kaminishi grew up in Hiroshima, Japan, where he learned to play baseball at school, before his mother took him back to Canada in 1933 after his father's death. In 1939, he joined the Japanese Canadian baseball team as a rookie at 17. The Asahi was a powerhouse in the West Coast during the 30s, winning many league champions