Widespread severe storm risk builds into Monday across Alberta, Saskatchewan

The weekend brought a couple days of active weather across parts Alberta, with some severe thunderstorms popping up and a hail storm over Calgary, Alta. as the 2023 Calgary Stampede comes to a close, much to the dismay of gardeners.

Unfortunately, as we head into the workweek the severe storm risk will only build and become more widespread across the province, with the severe risk even extending into the western reaches of Saskatchewan.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The record-breaking heat dome that has settled over the western United States is creating what meteorologists are calling a "ring of fire" and driving thunderstorm development on the Prairies.

Ring of Fire storm explainer

SEE ALSO: July's turbulent storm season keeping Calgary gardeners on guard

MONDAY

Areas: Central and southern Alberta; western Saskatchewan

Timing: Early afternoon to evening

Weather: After some active weather on Sunday, a low pressure system will develop by Monday afternoon across southern Alberta. Although this will help clear out the smoke, it’ll also increase the chances of severe thunderstorm activity across the province. The highest instability will build northeast of the surface low, while storms develop near the foothills around the noon hour.

PR Monday storm risk July 16 2023

A chance of rotating supercells is possible across central Alberta near the Red Deer area, while clusters of linear thunderstorms also threaten western Saskatchewan into the early evening hours.

Large hail and damaging winds remain the primary threats, with the risk of a couple of tornadoes also possible along the warm front of the low pressure system.

Confidence: Confidence is high that Alberta will have severe thunderstorm activity on Monday, but lower confidence on tornado potential with the storms.

PR Monday storm map July 16 2023

Stay tuned to The Weather Network for more updates and information for your weather in Alberta and Saskatchewan.

ALSO WATCH: Calgary cars and homes hit with hailstorm

Click here to view the video