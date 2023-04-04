Far-reaching freezing rain threat targets the Maritimes

Special weather statements line the Maritimes as a sprawling Colorado low moves across Eastern Canada this week. Ice pellets and a significant period of freezing rain will be the main threats with this storm system for the East Coast.

RELATED: Canada, who ordered 20 degrees and a blizzard this week?

Snow will first move into New Brunswick and Nova Scotia through Wednesday afternoon and evening, dropping about 5-15 cm across west central New Brunswick to eastern Nova Scotia.

image1 (10)

The swath of snow will fall ahead of a warm front that makes its way through by Thursday morning. The slight bump in temperatures will bring in the risk of ice pellets and freezing rain during the pre-dawn hours on Thursday, continuing through the early afternoon, as well.

The regions with the greatest threat for the most significant freezing rain will be Saint John and Fredericton, N.B., and over to Halifax, N.S. Some areas could see 10-12 hours of ice accretion.

"Similar storms in the past have lead to utility outages and hazardous driving conditions," says Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) in the special weather statement.

As a result, residents are urged to plan ahead and adjust travel plans where necessary.

image1 (11)

The freezing rain will gradually change to rain across the region later Thursday, but then blustery and colder-than-seasonal temperatures will persist through the Easter long weekend. Fair and milder conditions are expected early next week, though with eyes on the next significant storm system possible Tuesday and Wednesday.

CANADA’S APRIL OUTLOOK: Will spring’s sluggish start continue this month?

WATCH: Incoming storm brings blizzards and thunderstorms to millions of Canadians

Click here to view the video

Stay tuned to The Weather Network for the latest forecast updates across Atlantic Canada.