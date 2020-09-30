WIDER IMAGE-Energy security and economic fears drive China's return to coal

* China building coal plants despite poor economic returns

* Plants going bankrupt as environmental costs soar

* Coal-intensive recovery could undermine green pledges

By David Stanway

QINGYANG, China, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Red coal trucks zip up and down narrow dirt tracks, churning up clouds of dust in China's remote Gansu province. Nearby, the towering stanchions of a new railway bridge rise out of a muddy river winding through the hills.

The Huaneng Group, one of five big Chinese state utilities, is building a $1.9 billion 4 gigawatt coal and power project in the northwestern region near the city of Qingyang, with the aim of delivering its electricity to the east of the country.

The Zhengning Power Plant Project, which was revived in July four years after it was put on ice, encapsulates the competing pressures that lie behind China's economic and climate policies.

President Xi Jinping surprised the world last week by pledging China would aim for "carbon neutrality" by 2060, but Beijing remains worried about energy security, jobs and growth, especially as the economy recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a sign of the conflicting forces at play, in the very same province of Gansu, at least three coal-fired power stations have shut since 2017, bankrupted by rising environmental costs and the widespread availability of cheaper, renewable energy.

China is adding wind, solar and hydropower projects at a heady pace so the Zhengning plant itself is unlikely to threaten any of the country's carbon targets, and coal could still decline as a proportion of the country's energy mix.

China is also decommissioning outdated coal-fired plants and replacing them with new, more efficient power stations that will burn less coal and provide crucial baseload electricity to support the country's shift towards more renewable energy.

Yet China still added 11.4 gigawatts of coal-fired capacity in the first six months of 2020, more than half the amount built worldwide during the period. A study by research group Global Energy Monitor (GEM), also showed that nearly 250 GW of coal-fired plants are under development in China - enough to power Europe's biggest economy, Germany.





ENTRENCHED INTERESTS

"New coal plants are a way for provinces to support other industries like coal mining and heavy industry," said Christine Shearer, coal programme director at GEM, which tracks fossil fuel infrastructure worldwide.

"You have a lot of entrenched coal interests in China and the central government has not reined them in, despite Beijing's strong support for clean energy," she said.

Neither China's energy regulator nor the provincial government in Gansu responded to requests to comment for this story. Huaneng did not immediately respond to faxed questions.

The Zhengning project was put on the backburner in 2016. Utilisation rates for coal-fired plants were plummeting and China's appetite for fossil fuels seemed to be on the wane.

But Huaneng submitted a 500-page environmental impact report in July to relaunch the project. Even though it warned it could damage farmland and water supplies, construction is due to begin this year, with the first unit set to generate power by 2023, according to state media reports.

The main site is marked out with flags bearing the insignia of China Energy Construction Group, the state-owned engineering company that will build the plant.

The surrounding brittle, mountainous landscape is already being transformed by new coal mines, bridges and apartment blocks for incoming workers, and some local residents used to growing fruit are packing up.

"This used to be farmers' land, mainly for planting apple trees," said Wang Chunxiang, who owns an orchard near the construction site. "Now, the farmers have long gone."

China has vowed to end its long and problematic love affair with coal to reduce smog and slash greenhouse gas emissions.

It has cut the share of coal in its total energy mix from about 70% in 2010 to 57.7% by the end of last year, and it aims to hit 53% by 2025 by aggressively promoting renewables.

China had just over 1,000 GW of coal-fired power last year, but it also had 759 GW of renewable energy - almost three times more than the United States and equivalent to the United States and the European Union combined, data https://www.irena.org/-/media/Files/IRENA/Agency/Publication/2020/Mar/IRENA_RE_Capacity_Statistics_2020.pdf from the International Renewable Energy Agency showed.

