WidePoint Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

·11 min read
FAIRFAX, VA / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2022 / WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American:WYY), the Trusted Mobility Solutions company, reported results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Third Quarter 2022 and Recent Operational Highlights:

  • WidePoint's Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) Identity & Access Management solution is in compliance with the new phishing-resistant MFA Guidance issued by CISA, the Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security

  • Piloted IAM solutions within IT groups at several K-12 schools

  • Awarded two new professional services contracts for Turnkey IT Infrastructure and Modernization by a leading Sports Marketing, Media & Technology company

  • Launched the Intelligent Technology Management Solution (ITMS™) platform to provide next generation secure asset management

  • IT Authorities awarded a new Managed Service Provider contract from a leading Sports Marketing & Media company valued at more than $616,700 annually

  • IT Authorities awarded five new commercial contracts for a total of more than $360,000

  • WidePoint awarded a new Trusted Mobility Services (MMS) contract by a leading U.S. beverage bottler

  • $2.46 million in Commercial contracts including $544,000 in new contracts and $1.92 million in renewals

  • $4.45 million in Government contracts including $1.95 million in new contracts and $1.82 million in renewals

  • Under the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Cellular Wireless Managed Services (CWMS) 2.0 IDIQ contract, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) issued a new Task Order with expanded scope of services that extends until March 2026

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights:

  • Revenues grew 14% to $25.3 million

  • Managed Services revenue increased to $7.6 million

  • Gross margin was 15%

  • Net loss totaled $541,000, or a loss of $(0.06) per diluted share

  • Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, was $152,000

  • As of September 30, 2022, cash and cash equivalents equaled $5.1 million

Nine Months 2022 Financial Highlights:

  • Revenues grew 13% to $70.8 million

  • Managed Services revenue increased to $21.5 million

  • Gross margin was 16%

  • Net loss totaled $14.7 million, or a loss of $(1.68) per diluted share

  • Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, was $503,000

Management Commentary

"WidePoint had another consecutive quarter of strong results, as we remain steadfast on the path of our growth trajectory," said WidePoint CEO, Jin Kang. "The strategic investments made back into our business over the past several years have resulted in the development of our solutions such as ITMS™ and IAM solutions which are some of the reasons we're able to win deals with prospective customers and retain existing ones. The constant improvement of our technology paired with the cross-selling capabilities we're able to execute upon with ITA has resulted in another successful quarter. Additionally, with the positive effects of our realignment slated to impact our P&L over the coming quarters, we expect EBITDA to steadily increase with a significant decrease in our cash burn rate. WidePoint remains a stable, resilient company with a strong balance sheet, no long-term debt and an organization that is laser focused on capitalizing on its growing pipeline."

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Summary

(In millions except for per share amounts)

Sep. 30, 2022

Sep. 30, 2021

(Unaudited)

Revenue

$

25.3

$

22.3

Gross Profit

3.8

3.7

Operating Expenses

4.4

2.9

(Loss) Income from Operations

(0.6

)

0.8

Net (loss) Income

(0.5

)

0.5

Diluted Earnings Per share

(0.06

)

0.06

EBITDA

0.04

1.23

Adjusted EBITDA

$

0.152

$

1.467

Nine months 2022 Financial Summary

(In millions except for per share amounts)

Sep. 30, 2022

Sep. 30, 2021

(Unaudited)

Revenue

$

70.8

$

62.9

Gross Profit

11.0

12.4

Operating Expenses

29.9

10.9

(Loss) Income from Operations

(18.9

)

1.4

Net (loss) Income

(14.7

)

0.9

Diluted Earnings Per share

(1.68

)

0.10

EBITDA

(16.2

)

2.6

Adjusted EBITDA

$

0.5

$

3.2

A reconciliation of GAAP Net income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA is provided below.

Financial Outlook

For the full year 2022, the company expects revenues to range between $92 million - $98 million and Adjusted EBITDA to range between $1.0 million - $1.2 million.

Share Repurchase Program

The repurchase program remains on hold to preserve the company's cash balance, as we look to invest back into our technology and prepare for potential acquisitions. Longer-term, the company may leverage the buyback program when deemed appropriate.

Conference Call

WidePoint management will hold a conference call today (November 14, 2022) at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time) to discuss these results.

WidePoint's President and CEO Jin Kang, Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer Jason Holloway, and CFO Bob George will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.

U.S. dial-in number: 877-545-0523

International number: 973-528-0016

Access Code: 469816

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at 949-574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the investor relations section of the company's website.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through Monday, November 28, 2022.

Toll-free replay number: 877-481-4010

International replay number: 919-882-2331

Replay ID: 46936

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American:WYY) is a leading technology Managed Solution Provider (MSP) dedicated to securing and protecting the mobile workforce and enterprise landscape. WidePoint is recognized for pioneering technology solutions that include Identity and Access Management (IAM), Mobility Managed Services (MMS), Telecom Management, Information Technology as a Service (ITaaS), Cloud Security, and Digital Billing & Analytics. For more information, visit widepoint.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

WidePoint uses a variety of operational and financial metrics, including non-GAAP financial measures such as EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, to enable it to analyze its performance and financial condition. The presentation of non-GAAP financial information should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of GAAP Net income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA is provided below:

THREE MONTHS ENDED

NINE MONTHS ENDED

SEPTEMBER 30,

SEPTEMBER 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

NET (LOSS) INCOME

$

(540,900

)

$

534,900

$

(14,693,000

)

$

915,600

Adjustments to reconcile net income to EBITDA:

Depreciation and amortization

639,100

396,800

1,772,000

1,140,900

Income tax provision (benefit)

(118,200

)

232,900

(3,410,100

)

329,300

Interest income

(6,400

)

(900

)

(17,100

)

(3,500

)

Interest expense

62,900

67,400

189,200

207,700

EBITDA

$

36,500

$

1,231,100

$

(16,159,000

)

$

2,590,000

Other adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to Adjusted EBITDA:

(Recovery) Provision for doubtful accounts

500

-

200

(24,500

)

Impairment charge

-

-

16,277,000

-

Stock-based compensation expense

115,200

235,400

384,300

662,100

Adjusted EBITDA

$

152,200

$

1,466,500

$

502,500

$

3,227,600

WidePoint uses adjusted EBITDA as supplemental non-GAAP measure of performance. WidePoint defines EBITDA as net income excluding (i) interest expense, (ii) provision for or benefit from income taxes and (iii) depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA excludes certain amounts included in EBITDA. WidePoint is not providing a quantitative reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA in reliance on the "unreasonable efforts" exception for forward-looking non-GAAP measures set forth in SEC rules because certain financial information, the probable significance of which cannot be determined, is not available and cannot be reasonably estimated without unreasonable effort and expense. In this regard, WidePoint does not provide a reconciliation of forward-looking adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) to GAAP net income, due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for such reconciliation. Because certain deductions for non-GAAP exclusions used to calculate projected net income may vary significantly based on actual events, WidePoint is not able to forecast on a GAAP basis with reasonable certainty all deductions needed in order to provide a GAAP calculation of projected net income at this time. The amounts of these deductions may be material and, therefore, could result in projected GAAP net income being materially less than is indicated by estimated adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP).

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning our business, operations and financial performance and condition as well as our plans, objectives and expectations for our business operations and financial performance and condition that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact included herein are forward-looking statements. You can identify these statements by words such as "aim," "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "could," "due," "estimate," "expect," "goal," "intend," "may," "objective," "plan," "potential," "positioned," "predict," "should," "target," "will," "would" and other similar expressions that are predictions of or indicate future events and future trends. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about our business and the industry in which we operate and our management's beliefs and assumptions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance or development and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are in some cases beyond our control. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those that we expected, including, the ability to achieve expected benefits from the acquisition of ITA, the ability to achieve the financial outlook included herein, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and operations; the impact of any supply chain interruptions; our ability to successfully execute our strategy; our ability to sustain profitability and positive cash flows; our ability to gain market acceptance for our products; our ability to win new contracts, execute contract extensions and expansion of services of existing contracts; our ability to compete with companies that have greater resources than us; our ability to penetrate the commercial sector to expand our business; our ability to retain key personnel; and the risk factors set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 filed with the SEC on March 28, 2022. The forward-looking statements included herein are made only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

Investor Relations:

Gateway Group, Inc.
Matt Glover or John Yi
949-574-3860
WYY@gatewayir.com

WIDEPOINT CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

SEPTEMBER 30,

DECEMBER 31,

2022

2021

(Unaudited)

ASSETS

CURRENT ASSETS

Cash and cash equivalents

$

5,061,320

$

6,479,980

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts

of $41,313 and $62,988 in 2022 and 2021, respectively

13,559,112

12,536,584

Unbilled accounts receivable

7,024,861

10,937,415

Other current assets

2,927,804

3,194,009

Total current assets

28,573,097

33,147,988

NONCURRENT ASSETS

Property and equipment, net

1,062,614

841,133

Lease right of use asset, net

4,892,349

6,273,211

Intangible assets, net

6,637,747

6,228,886

Goodwill

5,811,578

22,088,578

Deferred tax assets, net

8,289,372

5,127,482

Other long-term assets

2,931,994

1,782,060

Total assets

$

58,198,751

$

75,489,338

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

CURRENT LIABILITIES

Accounts payable

$

15,103,368

$

10,263,015

Accrued expenses

8,548,396

12,344,426

Deferred revenue

1,934,162

2,280,894

Current portion of lease liabilities

645,019

794,175

Current portion of contingent consideration

-

358,000

Total current liabilities

26,230,945

26,040,510

NONCURRENT LIABILITIES

Lease liabilities, net of current portion

4,860,381

6,025,691

Contingent consideration, net of current portion

387,000

1,347,000

Deferred revenue, net of current portion

370,800

400,142

Total liabilities

31,849,126

33,813,343

Commitments and contingencies (Note 17)

-

-

STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 10,000,000 shares

authorized; 2,045,714 shares issued and none outstanding

-

-

Common stock, $0.001 par value; 30,000,000 shares

authorized; 8,725,476 and 8,842,026 shares

issued and outstanding, respectively

8,726

8,842

Additional paid-in capital

101,049,870

101,424,922

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(499,799

)

(241,586

)

Accumulated deficit

(74,209,172

)

(59,516,183

)

Total stockholders' equity

26,349,625

41,675,995

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

58,198,751

$

75,489,338

WIDEPOINT CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

THREE MONTHS ENDED

NINE MONTHS ENDED

SEPTEMBER 30,

SEPTEMBER 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021

(Unaudited)

REVENUES

$

25,271,572

$

22,251,282

$

70,765,353

$

62,885,545

COST OF REVENUES (including amortization and depreciation of

$366,885, $133,756, $373,089, and $373,089, respectively)

21,472,120

18,588,268

59,749,532

50,514,391

GROSS PROFIT

3,799,452

3,663,014

11,015,821

12,371,154

OPERATING EXPENSES

Sales and marketing

527,726

489,721

1,665,518

1,505,548

General and administrative expenses (including share-based

compensation of $204,526, $235,469, $384,267 and $662,132, respectively)

3,595,145

2,101,083

11,157,690

8,676,332

Goodiwll impairment

-

-

16,277,000

-

Depreciation and amortization

272,203

263,192

810,652

767,940

Total operating expenses

4,395,074

2,853,996

29,910,860

10,949,820

(LOSS) INCOME FROM OPERATIONS

(595,622

)

809,018

(18,895,039

)

1,421,334

OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)

Interest income

6,398

968

17,126

3,535

Interest expense

(62,841

)

(67,372

)

(189,188

)

(207,678

)

Other (expense) income

(6,999

)

25,158

964,004

27,656

Total other income (expense)

(63,442

)

(41,246

)

791,942

(176,487

)

(LOSS) INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX (BENEFIT) PROVISION

(659,064

)

767,772

(18,103,097

)

1,244,847

INCOME TAX (BENEFIT) PROVISION

(118,181

)

232,888

(3,410,108

)

329,270

NET (LOSS) INCOME

$

(540,883

)

$

534,884

$

(14,692,989

)

$

915,577

BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE

$

(0.06

)

$

0.06

$

(1.68

)

$

0.10

BASIC WEIGHTED-AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING

8,725,476

9,129,406

8,734,471

9,066,088

DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE

$

(0.06

)

$

0.06

$

(1.68

)

$

0.10

DILUTED WEIGHTED-AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING

8,725,476

9,158,396

8,734,471

9,182,190

SOURCE: WidePoint Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/725586/WidePoint-Reports-Third-Quarter-2022-Financial-Results

